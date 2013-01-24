Home
Count on us as your patients count on you
count on you

Customer Service Solutions

We consider the experiences of your teams and patients, combined with technology and industry advancements, to unlock insights and understand changing needs. All of this, enables us to bring you customizable services and solutions adaptable to your particular requirements. Choose comprehensive or shared service agreements that cover Philips and non-Philips equipment – whichever you need. You’ll find you can count on Philips to support you through the product lifecycle and deliver service that can keep you focused on your patients.

 

Our service solutions are designed around you, with the flexibility to provide system maintenance and lifecycle services that are the right fit for your business. Performance services and data management provide value to help you make the most of your investment. Our relationships are built on trust, working with you to drive success.

Meet our engineers – we count on them to deliver a great service experience, so you can focus on providing a great patient experience.
Performance improvement to achieve your triple aim goals

PerformanceBridge

 

PerformanceBridge envisions to provide you a forum to connect with dedicated experts, your global peers, intelligent tools and data analytics to inform your everyday decisions.

RightFit Service Agreements
Service lifecycle
Customer care
Philips Healthcare Services - Count on us as your patients count on you

Count on us as your patients count on you

 

Philips works with your teams when you need us* to keep your systems running smoothly. Our flexible services and education offerings may be adapted to your needs in order to support your internal teams. By teaming up with Philips to take care of your systems you can worry about what really matters – delivering better care, to more people, at lower cost.

 

*Philips Customer Care Solutions Center, based in Atlanta, Georgia, USA provides support 24/7/365.

Our service capabilities:

Deliver service

Delivering service with excellence

 

No matter your strategic priorities or service needs, you expect a great service experience. Philips delivers an impactful experience, complemented with open communications and a hands-on partnership. And don’t just take our word for it, check out the latest awards and survey results to see what others in the industry have to say.

Read more
Take control of dose management with DoseWise Portal  

 

No doubt you’ve considered the growing importance dose tracking and dose optimization holds for your patients and staff. You’ve made the reasonable decision to act aggressively to establish a dose management program. You are not alone, and Philips can help.

 

DoseWise Portal is a vendor-agnostic, web-based solution that collects, measures, analyzes, and reports patient AND staff radiation exposure, assisting you to make data-informed decisions, improve efficiency, and demonstrate a commitment to quality, satisfaction, patient and staff safety.

Read more
Parts delivery

 

With Philips, you can be sure of fast parts delivery and round-the-clock technical parts expertise. Our parts delivery is facilitated by more than 30 regional parts depots, a national depot, and more than 2,000 support specialists strategically located throughout the United States and Canada. Add the resources of AllParts Medical and Dunlee and we are well-suited to support both your Philips and non-Philips products.

 

Parts Order Desk Specialists work in collaboration with Remote Support Specialists (RSS), Field Service Engineers (FSE), and National Support Specialists (NSS) teams to minimize service response time and help keep customer systems at optimum performance. We plan ahead to keep you running at maximum system availability.

Increase uptime through proactive remote support

 

Philips Remote Services helps you make the most of your Philips and non-Philips  systems  by minimizing unplanned downtime and providing both technical  and clinical support by experienced specialists and engineers With remote services you’ll receive proactive monitoring whereby many system issues can be identified, diagnosed, and fixed without interrupting your busy schedule and before they impact patient care. Sophisticated security features provide protection for your networks, medical systems, and patients’ privacy.

Read more
The Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute story would be incomplete without Philips. It’s a partnership – they help us become the best at what we do.”
- George Villalba, RT, R, CV

Manager, Clinical Applications & Technology

Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute

