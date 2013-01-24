Home
      picture quality

      With this powerful Philips Professional TV, vibrant picture quality is just the beginning


      Whether you’re running a hotel or conference center, built-in Chromecast and easy access to the Google Play Store can provide the edge you need when it comes to engaging your guests. After all, shouldn’t their experience at your establishment be as easy and effortless as possible?

      That’s where Philips MediaSuite comes in.

      Available from 32-inch in FHD till 65-inch screens in 4K or UHD.
        They just switched from a 5” screen to a 55” for movie night.

        Make it easy for your customers to use their mobile devices to stream their favorite shows, movies, music, sports, games, and more to the big screen. Ovur MediaSuite displays come with Chromecast technology built in.

        He just realized he can cast the game from his phone to the TV.

        Make it easy for your customers to use their mobile devices to stream their favorite shows, movies, music, sports, games, and more to the big screen. Our MediaSuite displays come with Chromecast technology built in.

        He just updated the system while getting a cup of coffee.

        Make it easy for your employees to extend the lifetime of your systems. MediaSuite lets you install new Android versions on your existing TV making it future proof.

        She just cut TV channel costs in half with customer insights.

        Monitor how guests and customers make use of your TV. Find out how often specific channels are watched and tailor your offer to the customers need. Saving costs along the way.

        He just beat the highest score on the hotel TV.

        Keeping your customers entertained and satisfied is key. With MediaSuite they can directly access the Google Play store to download high-quality apps, including games!

        They just left a 5 star review before even leaving the room.

        Make sure your guests don’t forget to review their experience. Use the instant customer satisfaction survey content option to collect valuable feedback before your guest has even checked out.

      chromecast built-in apps
      chromecast built in

      Chromecast Built-in

      Built-in Chromecast enables the wireless casting of movies, presentations, and more from smart devices to Android powered Philips TVs. Users simply tap the Chromecast icon on their smart device to start streaming content from hundreds of cast-enabled apps, with their smart device becoming the remote. 
      android icon
      android icon

      Powered by Android

      Android-powered Philips Professional TVs are fast, versatile and easy to navigate. The TVs are optimised for native Android apps and you can install web apps directly to the display, too. Automatic updates ensure apps stay up to date.
      google play store
      google play store

      Google Play Store

      One-touch access to the Google Play Store means it’s easy to add apps, games, music, movies, and more to your Philips Professional TV. Google Play Store is Google’s official on-line platform featuring Android apps for Android devices.
      ui customization
      ui customization

      UI Customization

      New Philips MediaSuite offers a clear user interface (UI) which can be customized with your own branding!

       

      Add your brand logo and colors to the search bar, making it easier for people to remember you. 

