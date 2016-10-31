Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Signage Solutions

    Multi-Touch Display

    10BDL3051T/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Big impact Big impact Big impact
      -{discount-value}

      Signage Solutions Multi-Touch Display

      10BDL3051T/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Big impact

      From shelf advertising to wayfinding, this ultra-clear Multi-Touch Smart Display is ideal when space is at a premium. A versatile all-in-one solution, content is easy to manage remotely. Power-over-Ethernet enables flexible placement See all benefits

      Big impact

      From shelf advertising to wayfinding, this ultra-clear Multi-Touch Smart Display is ideal when space is at a premium. A versatile all-in-one solution, content is easy to manage remotely. Power-over-Ethernet enables flexible placement See all benefits

      Big impact

      From shelf advertising to wayfinding, this ultra-clear Multi-Touch Smart Display is ideal when space is at a premium. A versatile all-in-one solution, content is easy to manage remotely. Power-over-Ethernet enables flexible placement See all benefits

      Big impact

      From shelf advertising to wayfinding, this ultra-clear Multi-Touch Smart Display is ideal when space is at a premium. A versatile all-in-one solution, content is easy to manage remotely. Power-over-Ethernet enables flexible placement See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Multi-Touch series

        Bundle bonus Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        Discover your savings when you bundle the below products together

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Signage Solutions

        Signage Solutions

        Multi-Touch Display

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        recurring payment

        Big impact

        Small Multi-Touch display.

        • 10"
        • Powered by Android
        • Multi-touch
        CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

        CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

        Take control of your content with CMND & Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content-whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure your stills, text, and video will be up and running in no time.

        Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

        Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

        Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

        Android SoC processor. Native and web apps

        Control your display via an Internet connection. Android-powered Philips Professional Displays are optimized for native Android apps, and you can install web apps directly to the display too. A new Android OS ensures the software is kept secure and remain to the latest specification for longer.

        Built-in camera and speakers

        The built-in camera and speakers make this small touchscreen a truly versatile smart solution. Use it for retail audience measurement, footfall analytics, and more. Harness the power of Android AI apps to show targeted content. Or simply use your display for video conferencing.

        Easy installation with PoE+ technology

        Place your Philips Professional Display almost anywhere. PoE+ allows power and data to be delivered to your display over a single Ethernet cable. You won't need a power socket, but a power adapter is also supplied should you wish to plug in.

        Internal memory. Upload content for instant play

        Save and play content without the need for a permanent external player. Your Philips professional display has an internal memory, which allows you to upload media into the display for instant playback. The internal memory also functions as a cache for online streaming.

        CMND & Deploy. Install and launch apps remotely

        Quickly install and launch any app-even when you're off-site and working remotely. CMND & Deploy lets you add and update your own apps, as well as apps from the Philips Professional Display App Store. Simply scan the QR code, log in to the store, and click on the app you want to install. The app is automatically downloaded and launched.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          25.6  cm
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          10.1''  inch
          Aspect ratio
          16:10
          Panel resolution
          1280 x 800
          Optimum resolution
          1280 x 800
          Brightness
          300  cd/m²
          Display colors
          262 Thousand
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          800:1
          Response time (typical)
          30  ms
          Viewing angle (horizontal)
          170  degree
          Viewing angle (vertical)
          170  degree
          Operating system
          Android 4.4.4

        • Connectivity

          Audio output
          External speaker connector
          Other connections
          • USB
          • micro SD
          Video output
          HDMI
          External control
          RJ45

        • Convenience

          Placement
          • Landscape (24/7)
          • Portrait (24/7)
          Screen saving functions
          Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
          Keyboard control
          • Hidden
          • Lockable
          Energy saving functions
          Smart Power
          Picture performance
          Advanced color control
          Network controllable
          • RJ45
          • WiFi
          Memory
          8GB eMMC

        • Sound

          Built-in speakers
          2 x 2W

        • Power

          Mains power
          DC12V +/- 5%, 1.5A, PoE=24W
          Consumption (Typical)
          6  W
          Standby power consumption
          <0.5W

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          261  mm
          Product weight
          0.71  kg
          Set Height
          167.2  mm
          Set Depth
          29  mm
          Set Width (inch)
          10.28  inch
          Set Height (inch)
          6.58  inch
          Wall Mount
          75 x 75
          Set Depth (inch)
          1.14  inch
          Bezel width (L/R, T/B)
          19.77 (L/R), 13.56 (T/B) mm
          Product weight (lb)
          1.57  lb

        • Operating conditions

          Altitude
          0 ~ 3000 m
          Temperature range (operation)
          5 ~ 40  °C
          MTBF
          50,000  hour(s)
          Relative humidity
          20 ~ 80  %
          Temperature range (storage)
          -20 ~ 60  °C

        • Multimedia Applications

          USB Playback Video
          • 3GP
          • AVI
          • DAT
          • FLV
          • MKV
          • MOV
          • MP4
          • MPG
          • TS
          • VOB
          • WEBM
          USB Playback Picture
          • BMP
          • GIF
          • JPEG
          • JPG
          • PNG
          USB Playback Audio
          • AAC
          • M4A
          • MP2
          • MP3
          • WMA

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Quick start guide
          • Table top stand
          • USB cable
          • DC power adapter
          • HDMI cable
          • Power plug
          • Silicon foot

        • Miscellaneous

          On-Screen Display Languages
          • Arabic
          • English
          • French
          • German
          • Italian
          • Japanese
          • Polish
          • Spanish
          • Turkish
          • Russian
          • Simplified Chinese
          • Traditional Chinese
          • Danish
          • Dutch
          • Finnish
          • Norwegian
          • Portuguese
          • Swedish
          Warranty
          3 year warranty
          Regulatory approvals
          • CB
          • CE
          • RoHS
          • FCC, Class A
          • UL

        • Interactivity

          Multi-touch technology
          Projected capacitive
          Touch points
          5 simultaneous touchpoints
          Protection glass
          0.7 mm tempered safety glass

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Quick start guide
        • Table top stand
        • USB cable
        • DC power adapter
        • HDMI cable
        • Power plug
        • Silicon foot

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, troubleshooting, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Back to top

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:

            Visa - payment method (opens in a new window)
            PayPal - payment method (opens in a new window)
            Mastercard - payment method (opens in a new window)
            American Express - payment method (opens in a new window)
            Discover - payment method (opens in a new window)

            Quick links

            Online Store Support
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact us
            Best Online Shop 2024 award
            © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.