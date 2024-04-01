Search terms

    Signage Solutions Multi-Touch Display

    10BDL3351T/00
      -{discount-value}

      From room booking and wayfinding to shelf advertising, this ultra-clear multi-touch smart display is ideal when space is at a premium. Power-over-Ethernet allows for flexible placement while the Android SoC enables versatile solutions.

      From room booking and wayfinding to shelf advertising, this ultra-clear multi-touch smart display is ideal when space is at a premium. Power-over-Ethernet allows for flexible placement while the Android SoC enables versatile solutions.

      From room booking and wayfinding to shelf advertising, this ultra-clear multi-touch smart display is ideal when space is at a premium. Power-over-Ethernet allows for flexible placement while the Android SoC enables versatile solutions.

      From room booking and wayfinding to shelf advertising, this ultra-clear multi-touch smart display is ideal when space is at a premium. Power-over-Ethernet allows for flexible placement while the Android SoC enables versatile solutions.

        Big impact from the smallest touch

        10” multi-touch display

        • 10"
        • Powered by Android
        • Multi-touch

        Easy installation with PoE+ technology

        Place your Philips Professional Display almost anywhere. PoE+ allows power and data to be delivered to your display over a single Ethernet cable. You won't need a power socket, but a power adapter is also supplied should you wish to plug in.

        Built-in camera and speakers

        The built in camera and speakers make this small touchscreen a truly versatile smart solution. Use it for retail audience measurement, footfall analytics, and more. Harness the power of Android AI apps to show targeted content. Or simply use your display for video conferencing.

        Internal memory. Upload content for instant play

        Save and play content without the need for a permanent external player. Your Philips Professional Display has an internal memory, which allows you to upload media into the display for instant playback. The internal memory also functions as a cache for online streaming.

        Plug-and-play 10-point multi-touch display

        Android-powered Philips professional displays are flexible and secure, optimised for native Android apps and the easy installation of web apps and software directly on the display. All controlled via an Internet connection.

        PPDS Wave-ready for remote management

        Your PPDS Wave-ready display enables you to manage and maintain this device remotely, securely switching out content wherever you are, whenever you choose. This evolutionary cloud platform puts you fully in control, with simplified installation and set-up, monitoring and controlling displays, upgrading firmware, managing playlists and setting power schedules. Saving you time, energy and environmental impact.

        Technical Specifications

        • Connectivity

          Audio output
          3.5mm jack
          Other connections
          • micro SD
          • USB 2.0 (x1)
          • USB 3.0 (x1)
          Video output
          HDMI

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          25.6  cm
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          10.1''  inch
          Aspect ratio
          16:10
          Panel resolution
          1280 x 800
          Optimum resolution
          1280 x 800
          Brightness
          350  cd/m²
          Display colors
          16.7 million
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          800:1
          Response time (typical)
          30  ms
          Viewing angle (horizontal)
          160  degree
          Viewing angle (vertical)
          160  degree
          Operating system
          Android 13

        • Convenience

          Placement
          • Landscape (24/7)
          • Portrait (24/7)
          Screen saving functions
          Low Brightness
          Keyboard control
          • Hidden
          • Lockable
          Energy saving functions
          Smart Power
          Other convenience
          G sensor
          Picture performance
          Advanced color control
          Network controllable
          • WiFi
          • BT4.0 BLE
          • Ethernet
          • WLAN

        • Power

          Mains power
          DC12V +/- 5%, 2A, PoE=21.6W
          Consumption (Typical)
          2A  W
          Standby power consumption
          <0.5W

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          TBD  mm
          Product weight
          TBD  kg
          Set Height
          TBD  mm
          Set Depth
          TBD  mm
          Set Width (inch)
          TBD  inch
          Set Height (inch)
          TBD  inch
          Wall Mount
          75 x 75mm
          Set Depth (inch)
          TBD  inch
          Bezel width (L/R, T/B)
          TBD
          Product weight (lb)
          TBD  lb

        • Operating conditions

          Altitude
          0 ~ 3000 m
          Temperature range (operation)
          0 ~ 40  °C
          MTBF
          30,000  hour(s)
          Temperature range (storage)
          -10 ~ 60  °C
          Humidity range (operation)[RH]
          30-80% (without condensation)
          Humidity range (storage) [RH]
          10-85% (without condensation)

        • Multimedia Applications

          USB Playback Video
          • MOV
          • MP4
          • MPG
          • TS
          • VOB
          • WEBM
          • 3GP
          • AVI
          • DAT
          • FLV
          • MKV
          USB Playback Picture
          • BMP
          • GIF
          • JPEG
          • PNG
          USB Playback Audio
          • AAC
          • M4A
          • MP2
          • MP3
          • WMA

        • Internal Player

          CPU
          RK3568B2
          Memory
          2GB DDR4
          Storage
          8GB eMMC

        • Accessories

          Included Accessories
          • AC power adapter
          • Quick start guide (x1)

        • Miscellaneous

          On-Screen Display Languages
          • Arabic
          • English
          • French
          • German
          • Italian
          • Japanese
          • Polish
          • Spanish
          • Turkish
          • Russian
          • Simplified Chinese
          • Traditional Chinese
          • Danish
          • Dutch
          • Finnish
          • Norwegian
          • Portuguese
          • Swedish
          Warranty
          3 year warranty
          Regulatory approvals
          • CB
          • CE
          • RoHS
          • FCC, Class A
          • ETL

        • Interactivity

          Multi-touch technology
          Projected capacitive
          Touch points
          5 simultaneous touchpoints
          Protection glass
          0.7 mm tempered safety glass

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, troubleshooting, user manuals and tips

