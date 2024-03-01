Search terms

    Signage Solutions E-paper Signage

    13BDL4150IW/00
    13" full colour power free displays
      Signage Solutions E-paper Signage

      13BDL4150IW/00

      13" full colour power free displays

      Whether for room bookings or product info, extend your vision to include this power- and paper-free ePaper signage. Digitise paper posters or swap out digital models showing static content with ultra clear, easily updatable ePaper displays.

      13” full colour power free displays

      Whether for room bookings or product info, extend your vision to include this power- and paper-free ePaper signage. Digitise paper posters or swap out digital models showing static content with ultra clear, easily updatable ePaper displays.

      13” full colour power free displays

      Whether for room bookings or product info, extend your vision to include this power- and paper-free ePaper signage. Digitise paper posters or swap out digital models showing static content with ultra clear, easily updatable ePaper displays.

      13” full colour power free displays

      Whether for room bookings or product info, extend your vision to include this power- and paper-free ePaper signage. Digitise paper posters or swap out digital models showing static content with ultra clear, easily updatable ePaper displays.

        13” full colour power free displays

        Sustainably focused

        • 25"
        • Android

        PPDS Wave-ready for remote management

        Your PPDS Wave-ready display enables you to manage and maintain this device remotely, securely switching out content wherever you are, whenever you choose. This evolutionary cloud platform puts you fully in control, with simplified installation and set-up, monitoring and controlling displays, upgrading firmware, managing playlists and setting power schedules. Saving you time, energy and environmental impact.

        Technology for the future

        Developing technology for your sustainable future – power free, waste free colourful paper poster replacements.

        Technical Specifications

        • Connectivity

          Audio output
          Audio Left/Right (3.5mm jack)
          Video input
          USB
          Other connections
          micro USB

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          13.3  inch
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Panel resolution
          1600 x 1200
          Display colors
          60k
          Operating system
          Android 11

        • Communication

          Ethernet
          10M/100M
          Wi-Fi/ WLAN
          2Tx/2Rx 802.11 ac/a/b/g/n Wi-Fi + BT 5.1 Module

        • Convenience

          Placement
          • Landscape (24/7)
          • Portrait (24/7)
          Network controllable
          LAN (RJ45)

        • Power

          Mains power
          20V/2.25A adapter

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          306.4  mm
          Product weight
          1.3  kg
          Set Height
          238.8  mm
          Set Depth
          31.66  mm
          Wall Mount
          100x100mm VESA mount
          Bezel width
          18.5 mm

        • Operating conditions

          Altitude
          0 ~ 3000 m
          Temperature range (operation)
          15~ 35  °C
          Relative humidity
          20% ~ 80  %
          Temperature range (storage)
          -20 ~ 60  °C

        • Internal Player

          CPU
          Rockchip PX30S
          Memory
          2GB DDR4
          Storage
          16GB EMMC

        • Accessories

          Included Accessories
          • AC power adapter
          • Quick start guide (x1)

        • Miscellaneous

          On-Screen Display Languages
          • English
          • Simplified Chinese
          Warranty
          3 year warranty
          Regulatory approvals
          • CE
          • CB
          • UL
          • FCC

