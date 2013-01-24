Home
      Designed for use in healthcare environments, this Philips Professional Remote Control features a simple, color-coded button layout on an easy-clean surface.

        Healthcare remote control

        Hygienic and easy to clean

        • Remote Control

        Top surface can be cleaned with alcohol

        The top surface of this Philips Professional Remote Control is flat, making it easy to clean with alcohol. The flat surface is also hygienic: no raised buttons means no crevices for germs to get into.

        White design for the healthcare environment

        The white design and rounded edges give this remote a clean, friendly appearance-perfect for use in healthcare environments. Essential buttons are color-coded and conveniently placed, ensuring ease of operation.

        Lockable battery compartment

        The lockable battery compartment is secured with a screw, ensuring batteries can only be removed or changed by staff.

        Low-battery detection with TV notification

        When the battery in your Philips Professional Remote Control runs low, a notification appears on the TV screen. Allowing you to change the batteries before service is affected.?

        Multi-RC settings memory

        Keep your settings exactly the same between battery changes. Multi-RC saves your configuration in a permanent storage for effortless maintenance.

        Technical Specifications

        • Dimensions

          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          203x48x20 mm

        • Battery

          Type
          2xAAA (Not Included)

        • Hospitality Features

          Remote Control
          • Multi-RC Compatible
          • Studio/ES/MS/Sig compatible
          • PrimeSuite
          • RC Battery Door Lock
          • Cable Strap Ready
          • Low Battery Detection

