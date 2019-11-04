Search terms

    Professional TV accessory

    22AV1965A/12
    • Philips 3m DC Power Cable Philips 3m DC Power Cable Philips 3m DC Power Cable
      Professional TV accessory

      22AV1965A/12

      Philips 3m DC Power Cable

      Made for the Philips HeartLine Bedside TV, the 3m DC Power Cable is as innovative as the display itself. Save time and effort during custom installations by ordering this power cable pre-mounted within the optional wall or ceiling arms.

        • DC Power Cable

        Technical Specifications

        • Compatibility

          Works with
          19HFL5x14W

        • Dimensions

          Length
          300  cm

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, troubleshooting, user manuals and tips

