Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Professional TV

    22AV9574A/12
    • Professional setup remote Professional setup remote Professional setup remote
      -{discount-value}

      Professional TV

      22AV9574A/12

      Professional setup remote

      Install and configure your Philips Professional TVs with ease. With its unique green coloring, this professional setup remote is easy to spot. You'll never pick up the wrong remote again.

      Professional setup remote

      Install and configure your Philips Professional TVs with ease. With its unique green coloring, this professional setup remote is easy to spot. You'll never pick up the wrong remote again.

      Professional setup remote

      Install and configure your Philips Professional TVs with ease. With its unique green coloring, this professional setup remote is easy to spot. You'll never pick up the wrong remote again.

      Professional setup remote

      Install and configure your Philips Professional TVs with ease. With its unique green coloring, this professional setup remote is easy to spot. You'll never pick up the wrong remote again.

      Similar products

      See all Accessories

        Bundle bonus Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        Discover your savings when you bundle the below products together

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Professional TV

        Professional TV

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        recurring payment

        Professional setup remote

        Easy installation

        • Remote Control

        Master remote for quick TV installation and setup

        Easily set up and configure your Philips Professional TVs.

        Easily distinguishable green design

        This Philips Professional Setup Remote Control features an eye-catching green design, so it can be quickly distinguished from standard remotes.

        Android shortcut buttons. Easily set up Android TVs

        Dedicated buttons make it easy to configure and manage your Android TV.

        Manage MyChoice from the remote

        Control MyChoice directly from the remote.

        Technical Specifications

        • Battery

          Type
          2xAAA (Not Included)

        • Dimensions

          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          205x53x20 mm

        • Packaging Data

          Quantity
          1

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, troubleshooting, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Back to top

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:

            Visa - payment method (opens in a new window)
            PayPal - payment method (opens in a new window)
            Mastercard - payment method (opens in a new window)
            American Express - payment method (opens in a new window)
            Discover - payment method (opens in a new window)

            Quick links

            Online Store Support
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact us
            Best Online Shop 2024 award
            © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.