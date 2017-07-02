Search terms

    Signage Solutions

    LED Display

    27BDL9015L/00
      Signage Solutions LED Display

      27BDL9015L/00
      Limitless

      Fill their imagination. Create seamless displays. With an L-Line Professional LED Display Wall, the possibilities are endless. The bezel-free design, wide viewing angle, and breathtaking brightness ensure authoritative imaging. At any size. See all benefits

        Limitless

        Bezel-free LED display wall.

        • 27"
        • Direct View LED

        Built-in rear cable cover. Easy cable management

        Your Philips Professional LED Display features built-in rear cable covers to keep power and data cables tidy. Display cabinets can also be daisy-chained, for both power and data. Allowing you to minimize clutter, speed up installation.

        Create bezel-free video walls of any shape or size

        Simply connect multiple LED display cabinets to create the resolution you want-whether it's 4K, 8K, or even higher. Compared to LCD screens, LED displays boast higher refresh rates that enable smoother images. Whatever the application, you'll thrill them with crystal-clear picture quality.

        Front-access LED modules. Easy maintenance and servicing

        Internal electronics are easy to access for servicing or maintenance. Each of the eight LED modules in a cabinet can be removed using a dedicated magnetic JIG tool, which lifts the module out from the front.

        LED display. Superb image quality. Perfect uniformity

        Create bezel-free video walls of any shape, size, or resolution. The modular design of Philips Professional LED cabinets means you can adapt to any space. Build vast, immersive installations or assemble intriguing patterns. Easily create video walls that flow seamlessly around doorways and other openings.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Brightness Uniformity
          >=97%
          Brightness after calibration
          650 nits
          Brightness before calibration
          750 nits
          Calibration(brightness/color)
          Supported
          Color temperature adjust range
          4000~9500 K (by software)
          Color temperature default
          6500±500 K
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          >=3000:1
          Viewing angle (horizontal)
          160  degree
          Viewing angle (vertical)
          160  degree
          Picture enhancement
          • Dynamic contrast enhancement
          • Wide color gamut display
          Placement
          Landscape
          Frame frequency (Hz)
          50 & 60
          Refresh rate(Hz)
          1920~3840
          Usage
          24/7 Hrs, Indoor

        • Convenience

          Ease of installation
          • Locking mechanism for cabinet
          • Guide pins
          • Light weight
          Power loop through
          For 230V environments: 8 cabinets or less, for 110V environments: 4 cabinets or less
          Signal control loop through
          RJ45

        • Power

          Consumption (Typical)
          <=53  W
          Max Power consumption (W)
          <=160  W
          BTU Value m2
          2,624 BTU/m2
          Input voltage
          AC100~240V (50 & 60Hz)

        • Operating conditions

          Temperature range (operation)
          -20~45  °C
          Temperature range (storage)
          -20~50  °C
          Humidity range (operation)[RH]
          10~80%
          Humidity range (storage) [RH]
          10~85%

        • Cabinet

          Cabinet area (m2)
          0.2079
          Cabinet pixels ( Dot )
          82,944
          Cabinet resolution (W x H)
          384×216
          Cabinet size (mm)
          608x342x55
          Data connector
          RJ45
          Power connector
          In/Out(C14/C13)
          Receiving card quantity
          2 pcs
          Receiving card spec.
          A5S plus
          Receving card brand
          Novastar
          Weight (KG)
          8(+/-0.4Kg)
          Cabinet diagonal (inch)
          27.5
          Cabinet construction
          Die-Casting Aluminum

        • Module

          LED type
          SMD 1010 Copper wire
          Pixel constitution
          1R1G1B
          LED lifetime(Hrs)
          100,000
          Module resolution (WxH pixels)
          96x108
          Module size (WxHxD in mm)
          152x171x10
          Pixel pitch (mm)
          1.583

        • Accessories

          Common connecting piece
          4 pcs
          LAN cable (RJ45, CAT-5)
          1 pcs
          QSG
          1 pcs
          Screw bolt
          4 pcs (M8*20) (Inner Hexagon Screw)
          Power loop through cable
          1 pcs

        • Miscellaneous

          Warranty
          2 years
          Regulatory approvals
          • RoHS
          • EN61000-3-2
          • EN61000-3-3
          • IEC/UL60950
          • IEC/UL62368
          • IEC62471
          • EN55032
          • EMC Class B
          • FCC SDOC, Part 15
          • EN55035

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, troubleshooting, user manuals and tips

