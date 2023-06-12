Search terms

    Signage Solutions Q-Line Display

    50BDL3650Q/00
      -{discount-value}

      Signage Solutions Q-Line Display

      50BDL3650Q/00

      Inform and enthral with a Philips Q-Line 4K Ultra HD digital display. This reliable, easy-to-install, Android powered signage solution is Wave-ready for remote management, putting you in full control, any time, anywhere.

        Stand out from the crowd

        Your versatile and easy-to-set-up 18/7 display

        • 50"
        • Direct LED Backlight
        • Ultra HD

        Connect and control your content via the cloud

        Connect and control your content via the cloud with the integrated HTML5 browser. Using the Chromium based browser, design your content online and connect a single display, or your complete network. Show content in both landscape and portrait mode, with fullHD resolution. Simply connect the display to the internet using WiFi or with an RJ45 cable, and enjoy your own created playlists.

        FailOver. Ensure your display never goes blank

        Critical for demanding commercial applications, FailOver is a revolutionary technology that automatically plays back-up content on screen in the unlikely event of an input source or application failure. Simply select a primary input connection and a FailOver connection and you are ready for instant content protection.

        Easily schedule content from USB or internal memory

        Easily schedule content to play from USB or from internal memory. Your Philips Professional Display will wake from standby to play the content you want, and then return to standby once playback is done.

        Optional Interact for wireless screen share

        Wirelessly screen share using your existing Wi-Fi network to instantly and securely connect devices, or use our optional HDMI Interact dongle to cast directly onto the screen without connecting into the secured network.

        Android SoC processor. Native and web apps

        Powered by our Android 10 SoC platform, these hard-working Philips professional displays are optimised for native Android apps, and you can install web apps directly onto the display too. Flexible and secure, ensuring display specs stay up to the moment for longer.

        Catch the Wave for revolutionary results

        Unlock the power, versatility and intelligence inside your Philips Q-Line displays remotely with Wave. This evolutionary cloud platform puts you fully in control, with simplified installation and set-up, monitoring and controlling displays, upgrading firmware, managing playlists and setting power schedules. Saving you time, energy and environmental impact.

        Technical Specifications

        • Connectivity

          Audio output
          3.5mm jack
          Video input
          • HDMI 2.0 (x2)
          • USB 2.0 (x2)
          • DVI-I (x 1)
          • USB 3.0 (x1)
          Audio input
          3.5 mm jack
          Other connections
          micro SD
          External control
          • RJ45
          • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
          • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          125.7  cm
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          49.5  inch
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Panel resolution
          3840 x 2160
          Pixel pitch
          0.2854 x 0.2854 mm
          Optimum resolution
          3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
          Brightness
          400  cd/m²
          Display colors
          1.07 Billion
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          4000:1
          Dynamic contrast ratio
          500,000:1
          Response time (typical)
          8  ms
          Viewing angle (horizontal)
          178  degree
          Viewing angle (vertical)
          178  degree
          Picture enhancement
          • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
          • Dynamic contrast enhancement
          • Progressive scan
          Panel technology
          VA
          Operating system
          Android 10
          Haze
          2%

        • Convenience

          Placement
          • Landscape (18/7)
          • Portrait (18/7)
          Tiled Matrix
          Up to 3 x 3
          Keyboard control
          • Lockable
          • Hidden
          Remote control signal
          Lockable
          Signal loop through
          • RS232
          • IR Loopthrough
          Energy saving functions
          Smart Power
          Network controllable
          • RS232
          • RJ45

        • Sound

          Built-in speakers
          2 x 10W RMS

        • Power

          Mains power
          100 - 240V~, 50/60Hz
          Consumption (Typical)
          115  W
          Consumption (Max)
          190 W
          Standby power consumption
          <0.5W
          Power Saving Features
          Smart Power
          Energy Label Class
          G

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer formats
          • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
          • 1680 x 1050, 60Hz
          • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
          • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 720, 60Hz
          • 1024 x 768, 60, 70, 75Hz
          • 3840 x 2160, 60Hz
          Video formats
          • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
          • 720p, 50,60 Hz
          • 2160p, 50, 60Hz

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          1128.4  mm
          Product weight
          14.75  kg
          Set Height
          649.0  mm
          Set Depth
          63.5  mm
          Set Width (inch)
          44.43  inch
          Set Height (inch)
          25.55  inch
          Wall Mount
          400 mm x 400 mm, M6
          Set Depth (inch)
          2.50  inch
          Bezel width
          14.9 mm (Even bezel)
          Product weight (lb)
          32.52  lb

        • Operating conditions

          Altitude
          0 ~ 3000 m
          Temperature range (operation)
          0 ~ 40  °C
          MTBF
          50,000  hour(s)
          Temperature range (storage)
          -20 ~ 60  °C
          Humidity range (operation)[RH]
          20 ~ 80% RH (No condensation)
          Humidity range (storage) [RH]
          5 ~ 95% RH (No condensation)

        • Multimedia Applications

          USB Playback Video
          • MPEG
          • H.264
          • H.263
          • H.265
          • AVI
          • MP4
          • VP8
          USB Playback Picture
          • JPEG
          • BMP
          • PNG
          USB Playback Audio
          • AAC
          • HEAAC
          • MPEG

        • Internal Player

          CPU
          Quad Core Cortex A55
          GPU
          G52 MC1
          Memory
          • 16GB
          • 3GB DDR

        • Accessories

          Included Accessories
          • IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x1)
          • RS232 daisy-chain cable
          • Philips logo (x1)
          • AC Power Cord
          • AC Switch Cover
          • Quick start guide
          • Remote control & AAA batteries
          • RS232 cable
          • USB cover and screws
          • Wire Clamper (x3)

        • Miscellaneous

          On-Screen Display Languages
          • English
          • French
          • German
          • Italian
          • Polish
          • Russian
          • Spanish
          • Turkish
          • Simplified Chinese
          • Traditional Chinese
          • Arabic
          • Japanese
          Warranty
          3 year warranty
          Regulatory approvals
          • CE
          • FCC, Class A
          • VCCI
          • CB
          • RoHS
          • UL

