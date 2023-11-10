Search terms

    Signage Solutions Q-Line Display

    55BDL3650QE/00
    Display better
      Signage Solutions Q-Line Display

      55BDL3650QE/00

      Display better

      Engage your audience with this environmentally conscious 4K Ultra HD digital display. Delivering uncompromised 4K UHD performance while running on half the power compared to other market models, with the very latest PPDS EcoDesign.

      Display better

      Engage your audience with this environmentally conscious 4K Ultra HD digital display. Delivering uncompromised 4K UHD performance while running on half the power compared to other market models, with the very latest PPDS EcoDesign.

      Display better

      Engage your audience with this environmentally conscious 4K Ultra HD digital display. Delivering uncompromised 4K UHD performance while running on half the power compared to other market models, with the very latest PPDS EcoDesign.

      Display better

      Engage your audience with this environmentally conscious 4K Ultra HD digital display. Delivering uncompromised 4K UHD performance while running on half the power compared to other market models, with the very latest PPDS EcoDesign.

        Display better

        EcoDesign 18/7 display

        • 55"
        • Direct LED Backlight
        • Ultra HD

        100% recycled and recyclable packaging

        Designed with manufacturing processes, physical features, materials, packaging, and built-in software that are kinder to the environment and deliver better energy efficiency, the Philips Signage 3650 EcoDesign display is designed to operate using less than half the power of its counterparts, while still delivering the same unrivalled performance.

        Android SoC processor. Native and web apps

        Powered by our Android 10 SoC platform, these hard-working displays are optimised for native Android apps, and you can install web apps directly onto the display too. Flexible and secure, ensuring display specs stay up to the moment for longer.

        Connect and control your content via the cloud

        Connect and control your content via the cloud with the integrated HTML5 browser. Using the Chromium based browser, design your content online and connect a single display, or your complete network. Show content in both landscape and portrait mode, with full HD resolution. Simply connect the display to the internet using the optional CRD22 Wifi module or via LAN, and enjoy your own created playlists.

        EPEAT Silver Climate+ certified

        Recognised by and registered with EPEAT with a Silver Climate+ Ecolabel, the Philips Signage 3650 EcoDesign QE-Line meets the robust set of criteria laid out by the world's premier ecolabel for electronics.

        FailOver. Ensure content is always running

        Critical for demanding commercial applications, FailOver is a revolutionary technology that automatically plays back-up content on screen in the unlikely event of an input source or application failure. Simply select a primary input connection and a FailOver connection and you are ready for instant content protection.

        Optional Interact for wireless screen share

        Wirelessly screen share using your existing Wifi network to instantly and securely connect devices, or use our optional HDMI Interact dongle to cast directly onto the screen without connecting into the secured network.

        PPDS Wave ready for remote management

        Unlock the power, versatility and intelligence inside your Philips Signage 3650 EcoDesign displays remotely with Wave. This evolutionary cloud platform puts you fully in control, with simplified installation and set-up, monitoring and controlling displays, upgrading firmware, managing playlists and setting power schedules. Saving you time, energy, and environmental impact.

        Wifi and Bluetooth 5.2 via optional module

        Easily schedule content to play from USB or from internal memory. Your Philips Professional Display will wake from standby to play the content you want, and then return to standby once playback is done.

        Technical Specifications

        • Connectivity

          Audio output
          3.5mm jack
          Video input
          • DVI-I (x 1)
          • HDMI 2.0 (x2)
          • USB 2.0 (x2)
          • USB 3.0 (x2)
          Audio input
          3.5 mm jack
          Other connections
          • micro SD
          • OPS
          External control
          • RJ45
          • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
          • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
          Optional WiFi functionality
          CRD22 wifi dongle

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          138.7  cm
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          54.6  inch
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Panel resolution
          3840 x 2160
          Pixel pitch
          0.315 x 0.315 mm
          Optimum resolution
          3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
          Brightness
          300  cd/m²
          Display colors
          1.06 Billion
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          1200:1
          Dynamic contrast ratio
          500,000:1
          Response time (typical)
          8  ms
          Viewing angle (horizontal)
          178  degree
          Viewing angle (vertical)
          178  degree
          Picture enhancement
          • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
          • Dynamic contrast enhancement
          • Motion compens. deinterlacing
          Panel technology
          IPS
          Operating system
          Android 10

        • Convenience

          Placement
          • Landscape (18/7)
          • Portrait (18/7)
          Tiled Matrix
          Up to 15 x 15
          Keyboard control
          • Lockable
          • Hidden
          Remote control signal
          Lockable
          Signal loop through
          • RS232
          • IR Loopthrough
          Energy saving functions
          Smart Power
          Network controllable
          • RS232
          • RJ45

        • Sound

          Built-in speakers
          2 x 10W RMS

        • Power

          Mains power
          100 ~ 240 VAC
          Consumption (Typical)
          70  W
          Consumption (Max)
          120 W
          Standby power consumption
          <0.5 W
          Power Saving Features
          Smart Power
          Energy Label Class
          D

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer formats
          • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
          • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
          • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 720, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
          • 1024 x 768, 60, 70, 75Hz
          • 720 x 400, 70Hz
          • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
          • 1152 x 870, 75Hz
          • 1680 x 1050, 60Hz
          • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
          • 1152 x 864, 75Hz
          • 832 x 624, 75Hz
          • 3840 x 2160, 24,25,30,60Hz
          Video formats
          • 480i, 60Hz
          • 480p, 60Hz
          • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
          • 720p, 50,60 Hz
          • 3840 x 2160p,24,25,30,60Hz

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          1241.8  mm
          Product weight
          17.2  kg
          Set Height
          712.6  mm
          Set Depth
          63.6  mm
          Set Width (inch)
          48.89  inch
          Set Height (inch)
          28.06  inch
          Wall Mount
          400mm x 400mm , M6
          Set Depth (inch)
          2.50  inch
          Bezel width
          13.9 mm (Even bezel)
          Product weight (lb)
          37.92  lb

        • Operating conditions

          Altitude
          0 ~ 3000 m
          Temperature range (operation)
          0 ~ 40  °C
          MTBF
          30,000  hour(s)
          Temperature range (storage)
          -20 ~ 60  °C
          Humidity range (operation)[RH]
          20 ~ 80% RH (No condensation)
          Humidity range (storage) [RH]
          5 ~ 95% RH (No condensation)

        • Multimedia Applications

          USB Playback Video
          • H.264
          • H.263
          • H.265
          • MPEG1/2
          • MPEG4
          • VP8
          • VP9
          USB Playback Picture
          • JPEG
          • BMP
          • PNG
          USB Playback Audio
          • AAC
          • HEAAC
          • MPEG

        • Internal Player

          CPU
          • Dual core cortex A53 1.1G Hz
          • Dual core cortex A73 1.15G Hz
          • Quad Core Cortex A55
          GPU
          G52 MC1
          Memory
          • 16GB
          • 3GB DDR

        • Accessories

          Included Accessories
          • IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x1)
          • RS232 daisy-chain cable
          • Philips logo (x1)
          • AC Power Cord
          • AC Switch Cover
          • Cable clip (x2)
          • Quick start guide
          • RS232 cable
          • USB Cover (x1)

        • Miscellaneous

          On-Screen Display Languages
          • English
          • French
          • German
          • Italian
          • Polish
          • Turkish
          • Russian
          • Simplified Chinese
          • Spanish
          • Traditional Chinese
          • Arabic
          • Japanese
          Warranty
          3 year warranty
          Regulatory approvals
          • CE
          • CB
          • BSMI
          • FCC, Class A
          • VCCI
          • J-Moss
          • ETL
          • RoHS

