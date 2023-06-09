Search terms

    Signage Solutions E-Line Display

    65BDL4052E/02
    Interactive education display
      Signage Solutions E-Line Display

      65BDL4052E/02

      Interactive education display

      Inspire collaboration. Maximise engagement. This top-spec Philips E-Line touch display is powered by Android and features enhanced educational software and programs compatibility, 20 touchpoints, and a toughened anti-glare glass.

      Inspire collaboration. Maximise engagement. This top-spec Philips E-Line touch display is powered by Android and features enhanced educational software and programs compatibility, 20 touchpoints, and a toughened anti-glare glass.

      Inspire collaboration. Maximise engagement. This top-spec Philips E-Line touch display is powered by Android and features enhanced educational software and programs compatibility, 20 touchpoints, and a toughened anti-glare glass.

      Inspire collaboration. Maximise engagement. This top-spec Philips E-Line touch display is powered by Android and features enhanced educational software and programs compatibility, 20 touchpoints, and a toughened anti-glare glass.

        Interactive education display

        Featuring multi-touch technology

        • 65"
        • Powered by Android
        • Multi-touch
        OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

        OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

        Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.

        Multi-touch technology capable of 20 touchpoints

        Create a memorable interactive experience with up to 20 touchpoints at the same time. Perfect for collaborative and competitive applications, this display connects your audience with any content - making it ideal for education, public venues, corporate, hospitality, and retail settings. The touch panel is HID compliant, providing true plug-and-play operation.

        Whiteboard mode built-in

        Inspire agile collaboration with whiteboard mode. Simply activate this feature to turn your display into a blank canvas that can be drawn on by multiple users by hand or with dedicated display markers. Everything on screen can then be captured for easy printing or file sharing.

        Wireless screen sharing & advanced collaboration

        Display four feeds on the one screen. Wireless screen sharing allows you to connect multiple devices at the same time for quick content switching when you need it. Use your existing Wi-Fi network to instantly and securely connect devices, or use our optional HDMI interact dongles to cast directly to the screen without needing to connect to your secured/protected network.

        Android: Run your own app or choose your favorite app to run

        WIth Android OS integrated into the display, you can work with the most developed OS on the planet and save your own app directly into the display. Or, choose from the large library of Android apps and play content from there. With the built-in scheduler, you can daypart your apps and content based on your customer and time of day and with the auto orientation feature, showing content in portrait or landscape is as simple as turning the display.

        Catch the Wave for revolutionary results

        Unlock the power, versatility and intelligence inside your Philips E-Line displays remotely with Wave. This evolutionary cloud platform puts you fully in control, with simplified installation and set-up, monitoring and controlling displays, upgrading firmware, managing playlists and setting power schedules. Saving you time, energy and environmental impact.

        Technical Specifications

        • Connectivity

          Audio output
          3.5 mm Mini Jack (x1)
          Video input
          • DVI-D (x1)
          • HDMI 2.0 (x3)
          • USB 2.0 (x3)
          • USB 3.0 (x3)
          • USB-C (up to 65W)
          Audio input
          3.5 mm mini jack (x1)
          Other connections
          • OPS
          • micro SD
          • USB-B (x3)
          Video output
          HDMI 2.0 (x1)
          External control
          • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
          • RJ45
          • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          163.9  cm
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          64.5  inch
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Panel resolution
          3840 x 2160
          Pixel pitch
          0.372 x 0.372 mm
          Optimum resolution
          3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
          Display colors
          1.07 Billion
          Brightness (after glass)
          360  cd/m²
          Brightness (before glass)
          390  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          1200:1
          Dynamic contrast ratio
          500,000:1
          Response time (typical)
          8  ms
          Viewing angle (horizontal)
          178  degree
          Viewing angle (vertical)
          178  degree
          Picture enhancement
          • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
          • 3D Combfilter
          • Motion compens. deinterlacing
          • Progressive scan
          • 3D MA deinterlacing
          • Dynamic contrast enhancement
          Panel technology
          ADS
          Operating system
          Android 11
          OS UI resolution
          3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz

        • Convenience

          Placement
          Landscape (18/7)
          Screen saving functions
          Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
          Keyboard control
          Lockable
          Remote control signal
          Lockable
          Signal loop through
          • RS232
          • IR Loopthrough
          Ease of installation
          • Smart Insert
          • AC Out
          Other convenience
          Carrying handles
          Network controllable
          • RS232
          • RJ45

        • Sound

          Built-in speakers
          2 x15 W

        • Power

          Mains power
          100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
          Consumption (Typical)
          170  W
          Consumption (Max)
          430 W
          Standby power consumption
          <0.5W
          Power Saving Features
          Smart Power
          Energy Label Class
          G

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer formats
          • 640 x 350, 70Hz
          • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
          • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
          • 832 x 624, 75Hz
          • 848 x 480, 60Hz
          • 960x720, 75Hz
          • 1024x768, 60,70Hz
          • 1152 x 864, 60, 70, 75Hz
          • 1152 x 900, 66Hz
          • 1280 x 720, 60,70Hz
          • 1280 x 768, 60Hz, 75Hz
          • 1280 x 800, 60,75Hz
          • 1280 x 960, 60Hz
          • 1280x1024, 60,67,75Hz
          • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1400 x 1050 ,60, 75Hz
          • 1600 x 900, 60Hz
          • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
          • 1680 x 1050, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
          • 3840 x 2160, 24,25,30,60Hz
          • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
          • 720 x 400, 70Hz
          Video formats
          • 480p, 60Hz
          • 720p, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
          • 2160p, 50, 60Hz
          • 480i, 60Hz

        • Dimensions

          Smart Insert mount
          100x100mm, 6xM4L6
          Set Width
          1494.3  mm
          Set Height
          883.2  mm
          Weight
          44.26  kg
          Set Depth
          99.5mm(D_Max)/78.5mm(D_Wallmount)  mm
          Set Width (inch)
          58.83  inch
          Set Height (inch)
          34.77  inch
          Wall Mount
          400 x 400 mm, M8
          Set Depth (inch)
          3.92 (D_Max)/3.09(D_Wallmount)  inch
          Bezel width
          17.8mm(T/R/L) x 31.7mm(B)

        • Weight

          Product with packaging (kg)
          53.8  kg
          Product with packaging (lb)
          118.61  lb
          Product without stand (kg)
          44.26  kg
          Product without stand (lb)
          97.58  lb

        • Operating conditions

          Altitude
          0 ~ 3000 m
          Temperature range (operation)
          0 ~ 40  °C
          MTBF
          50,000  hour(s)
          Temperature range (storage)
          -20 ~ 60  °C
          Humidity range (operation)[RH]
          20 ~ 80% (without condensation)
          Humidity range (storage) [RH]
          5 ~ 95% (without condensation)

        • Multimedia Applications

          USB Playback Video
          • H.263
          • H.264
          • H.265
          • MPEG1/2
          • MPEG4
          • VP8
          • VP9
          USB Playback Picture
          • BMP
          • JPEG
          • PNG
          USB Playback Audio
          • AAC
          • HEAAC
          • MPEG

        • Internal Player

          CPU
          MTK 9970A
          Memory
          8GB
          Storage
          32 GB eMMc
          Wifi
          2G/5G/6G 2T2R

        • Accessories

          Included Accessories
          • Cleaning cloth (x1)
          • AC Power Cord
          • AC Switch Cover
          • Cable clip (x3)
          • DVI - I Cable (1.8m) (x1)
          • HDMI Cable (3m) (x1)
          • IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x1)
          • Philips logo (x1)
          • Quick start guide (x1)
          • Remote control & AAA batteries
          • RS232 cable
          • RS232 daisy chain cable (x1)
          • Touch Pen (x2)
          • USB A to B cable (3m) (x1)
          • USB cover and screws
          Optional accessories
          Interact dongles

        • Miscellaneous

          On-Screen Display Languages
          • Arabic
          • Dutch
          • Danish
          • English
          • French
          • Finnish
          • German
          • Italian
          • Japanese
          • Norwegian
          • Polish
          • Portuguese
          • Russian
          • Spanish
          • Swedish
          • Simplified Chinese
          • Turkish
          • Traditional Chinese
          Warranty
          5 year warranty
          Regulatory approvals
          • CE
          • FCC, Class A
          • RoHS
          • CB
          • EAC
          • EMF
          • ETL

        • Interactivity

          Multi-touch technology
          0-gap Infrared touch
          Touch points
          20 simultaneous touch points
          Plug and play
          HID compliant
          Protection glass
          • Anti-Glare
          • Tempered safety glass 7MOHS
          • Blue light filter

        Other items in the box

        • Optional accessories: Interact dongles

