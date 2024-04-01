Search terms

    Signage Solutions Collaboration Display

    75BDL4152E/00
    Interactive education display
      Signage Solutions Collaboration Display

      75BDL4152E/00

      Interactive education display

      This interactive display, powered by Android 13, has up to 40 touchpoints, maximising engagement and collaboration. Toughened anti-glare, anti-reflection and anti-fingerprint glass are ideal for heavy daily use in busy environments.

      Interactive education display

      This interactive display, powered by Android 13, has up to 40 touchpoints, maximising engagement and collaboration. Toughened anti-glare, anti-reflection and anti-fingerprint glass are ideal for heavy daily use in busy environments.

      Interactive education display

      This interactive display, powered by Android 13, has up to 40 touchpoints, maximising engagement and collaboration. Toughened anti-glare, anti-reflection and anti-fingerprint glass are ideal for heavy daily use in busy environments.

      Interactive education display

      This interactive display, powered by Android 13, has up to 40 touchpoints, maximising engagement and collaboration. Toughened anti-glare, anti-reflection and anti-fingerprint glass are ideal for heavy daily use in busy environments.

        Interactive education display

        Featuring multi-touch technology

        • 75"
        • Powered by Android
        • Multi-touch

        Android SoC for seamless software and app integration

        Our integrated Android 13 OS has been specially developed to bring a next level secure professional System on Chip. Save your favourite apps and software directly into the display or, choose from the large library of Android apps and play content from there.

        Multi-touch technology capable of 40 touchpoints

        Create a memorable interactive experience with up to 40 touchpoints at the same time for slick, agile lessons. Perfect for collaborative and competitive applications, this display connects your audience with any content. And the touch panel is HID compliant, providing true plug-and-play operation.

        OPS slot allows PC embedding without cabling

        Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.

        Philips ScreenShare - wirelessly connect any device

        Philips ScreenShare makes it easy for teachers and students to wirelessly share their screens from their own device, whatever the operating system, via the browser or their favourite apps, onto the Philips Interactive E-Line display.

        PPDS Wave-ready for remote display management and control

        Your PPDS Wave-ready display enables you to manage and maintain this device remotely, wherever you are, whenever you choose. This evolutionary cloud platform puts you fully in control, with simplified installation and set-up, monitoring and controlling displays, upgrading firmware, managing central content needs, and setting power schedules. Saving you time, energy and environmental impact.

        Technical Specifications

        • Connectivity

          Audio output
          3.5 mm Mini Jack (x1)
          Video input
          • USB 3.0 (x3)
          • USB-C (up to 65W)
          • HDMI 2.0 (x2)
          Audio input
          • 3.5 mm mini jack (x1)
          • SPDIF (x1)
          Other connections
          • OPS
          • micro SD
          • USB-B (x3)
          • Micro USB (x1) (OTG)
          • Thermal sensor
          Video output
          HDMI 2.0 (x1)
          External control
          • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
          • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
          • RJ45 x2

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          189.3  cm
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          74.5  inch
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Panel resolution
          3840 x 2160
          Pixel pitch
          0.4296 x 0.4296 mm
          Optimum resolution
          3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz
          Brightness
          400  cd/m²
          Display colors
          1.07Billon
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          1200:1
          Dynamic contrast ratio
          500,000:1
          Response time (typical)
          8  ms
          Viewing angle (horizontal)
          178  degree
          Viewing angle (vertical)
          178  degree
          Picture enhancement
          • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
          • 3D Combfilter
          • Motion compens. deinterlacing
          • Progressive scan
          • 3D MA deinterlacing
          • Dynamic contrast enhancement
          Panel technology
          IPS
          Operating system
          Android 13
          OS UI resolution
          3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz

        • Convenience

          Placement
          Landscape (18/7)
          Screen saving functions
          Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
          Keyboard control
          Lockable
          Remote control signal
          Lockable
          Signal loop through
          • RS232
          • IR Loopthrough
          Ease of installation
          • Smart Insert
          • AC Out
          Other convenience
          Carrying handles
          Network controllable
          • RS232
          • RJ45

        • Sound

          Built-in speakers
          2 x20 W

        • Power

          Mains power
          100 ~ 240 VAC, 50/60Hz
          Consumption (Typical)
          TBD  W
          Consumption (Max)
          TBD
          Standby power consumption
          <0.5W
          Power Saving Features
          Smart Power
          Energy Label Class
          G

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer formats
          • 640 x 350, 70Hz
          • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
          • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
          • 832 x 624, 75Hz
          • 848 x 480, 60Hz
          • 960x720, 75Hz
          • 1024x768, 60,70Hz
          • 1152 x 864, 60, 70, 75Hz
          • 1152 x 900, 66Hz
          • 1280 x 720, 60,70Hz
          • 1280 x 768, 60Hz, 75Hz
          • 1280 x 800, 60,75Hz
          • 1280 x 960, 60Hz
          • 1280x1024, 60,67,75Hz
          • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1400 x 1050 ,60, 75Hz
          • 1600 x 900, 60Hz
          • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
          • 1680 x 1050, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
          • 3840 x 2160, 24,25,30,60Hz
          • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
          • 720 x 400, 70Hz
          Video formats
          • 480p, 60Hz
          • 720p, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
          • 2160p, 50, 60Hz
          • 480i, 60Hz

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          1715.2  mm
          Set Height
          1018.3  mm
          Weight
          TBD  kg
          Set Depth
          116.15  mm
          Set Width (inch)
          67.53  inch
          Set Height (inch)
          40.09  inch
          Wall Mount
          600x400mm,M8
          Set Depth (inch)
          4.57  inch
          Bezel width
          16.7mm(T/R/L), 41.5mm(B)

        • Weight

          Product with packaging (kg)
          TBD  kg
          Product with packaging (lb)
          TBD  lb
          Product without stand (kg)
          TBD  kg
          Product without stand (lb)
          TBD  lb

        • Operating conditions

          Altitude
          0 ~ 3000 m
          Temperature range (operation)
          0 ~ 40  °C
          MTBF
          50,000  hour(s)
          Temperature range (storage)
          -20 ~ 60  °C
          Humidity range (operation)[RH]
          20 ~ 80% (without condensation)
          Humidity range (storage) [RH]
          5 ~ 95% (without condensation)

        • Multimedia Applications

          USB Playback Video
          • H.263
          • H.264
          • H.265
          • MPEG1/2
          • MPEG4
          • VP8
          • VP9
          USB Playback Picture
          • BMP
          • JPEG
          • PNG
          USB Playback Audio
          • AAC
          • HEAAC
          • MPEG

        • Internal Player

          CPU
          4xA73 + 4xA53
          GPU
          Multi-Core Mali-G52
          Storage
          32 GB eMMc
          Wifi
          2G/5G/6G 2T2R

        • Accessories

          Included Accessories
          • Cleaning cloth (x1)
          • AC Power Cord
          • Philips logo (x1)
          • Quick start guide (x1)
          • Remote control & AAA batteries
          • USB A to B cable (3m) (x1)
          • AC switch cover & Screw x1
          • HDMI cable (1.8 m) (x1)
          • Touch Pen (x2)
          Optional accessories
          Interact dongles

        • Miscellaneous

          On-Screen Display Languages
          • Arabic
          • Dutch
          • Danish
          • English
          • French
          • Finnish
          • German
          • Italian
          • Japanese
          • Norwegian
          • Polish
          • Portuguese
          • Russian
          • Spanish
          • Swedish
          • Simplified Chinese
          • Turkish
          • Traditional Chinese
          Warranty
          5 year warranty
          Regulatory approvals
          • CE
          • FCC, Class A
          • RoHS
          • CB
          • EAC
          • EMF
          • ETL

        • Interactivity

          Multi-touch technology
          0-gap Infrared touch
          Touch points
          40 simultaneous touch points
          Plug and play
          HID compliant
          Protection glass
          • Anti-Glare
          • Blue light filter
          • Tempered safety glass 7MOHS

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Optional accessories: Interact dongles

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, troubleshooting, user manuals and tips

