Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Signage Solutions Q-Line Display

    86BDL3511Q/00
    • Stand out Stand out Stand out
      -{discount-value}

      Signage Solutions Q-Line Display

      86BDL3511Q/00

      Stand out

      Inform and enthrall with a Philips Q-Line Professional Ultra HD Display. This reliable solution can be up and running as quickly as you need.

      Stand out

      Inform and enthrall with a Philips Q-Line Professional Ultra HD Display. This reliable solution can be up and running as quickly as you need.

      Stand out

      Inform and enthrall with a Philips Q-Line Professional Ultra HD Display. This reliable solution can be up and running as quickly as you need.

      Stand out

      Inform and enthrall with a Philips Q-Line Professional Ultra HD Display. This reliable solution can be up and running as quickly as you need.

      Similar products

      See all Q-Line Series

        Bundle bonus Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        Discover your savings when you bundle the below products together

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Signage Solutions

        Signage Solutions

        Q-Line Display

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        recurring payment

        Stand out

        Easy-setup 18/7 display.

        • 86"
        • Direct LED Backlight
        • Ultra HD
        Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

        Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

        Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

        FailOver ensures content is always playing

        FailOver ensures content is always playing

        From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips Professional Display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs ensuring content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternate inputs to be sure your business is always on.

        OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

        OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

        Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.

        Schedule what you want, when you want with SmartPlayer

        Schedule what you want, when you want with SmartPlayer

        Turn your USB into a true cost effective digital signage device. Simply save your content (video, audio, pictures) on your USB and plug into your display.Create your playlist and schedule your content via the on screen menu, and enjoy your own created playlists anytime, anywhere.

        Integrated media player. Easily schedule USB content

        Easily schedule content to play from USB. Your Philips Professional Display will wake from standby to play the content you want, and then return to standby once playback is done.

        Technical Specifications

        • Connectivity

          Audio output
          3.5mm jack
          Video input
          • DVI-I (x 1)
          • HDMI 2.0 (x3)
          • USB 2.0 (x2)
          Audio input
          3.5 mm jack
          Other connections
          OPS
          External control
          • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
          • RJ45
          • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          217.4  cm
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          85.6  inch
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Panel resolution
          3840 x 2160
          Pixel pitch
          0.4935 x 0.4935 mm
          Optimum resolution
          3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
          Brightness
          400  cd/m²
          Display colors
          1.07 Billion
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          1200:1
          Dynamic contrast ratio
          500,000:1
          Response time (typical)
          8  ms
          Viewing angle (horizontal)
          178  degree
          Viewing angle (vertical)
          178  degree
          Panel technology
          IPS
          Clinical image
          D-Image preset (dicom part 14 compatible)
          Haze
          25%

        • Convenience

          Placement
          • Landscape (18/7)
          • Portrait (18/7)
          Tiled Matrix
          Up to 10 x 15
          Keyboard control
          • Hidden
          • Lockable
          Remote control signal
          Lockable
          Signal loop through
          • RS232
          • IR Loopthrough
          Ease of installation
          Smart Insert
          Energy saving functions
          Smart Power
          Network controllable
          • RS232
          • RJ45
          Start-up
          • Switch on delay
          • Switch on status
          • Boot on source
          Start-up window
          enable / disable Philips logo

        • Sound

          Built-in speakers
          2 x 10W RMS

        • Power

          Mains power
          100 - 240V~, 50/60Hz
          Consumption (Typical)
          360  W
          Consumption (Max)
          500 W
          Standby power consumption
          <0.5W
          Power Saving Features
          Smart Power
          Energy Label Class
          G

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer formats
          • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
          • 720 x 400, 70Hz
          • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
          • 832 x 624, 75Hz
          • 1024 x 768, 60, 70, 75Hz
          • 1152 x 864, 75Hz
          • 1152 x 870, 75Hz
          • 1280 x 720, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
          • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
          • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
          • 1680 x 1050, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
          Video formats
          • 480i, 60Hz
          • 480p, 60Hz
          • 576p, 50Hz
          • 576i, 50Hz
          • 720p, 60Hz
          • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
          • 3840 x 2160, 30Hz
          • 3840 x 2160, 60Hz

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          1929.0  mm
          Product weight
          49.5  kg
          Set Height
          1100.0  mm
          Set Depth
          69.5mm(D@wall mount) / 91.8mm(D@handle)  mm
          Set Width (inch)
          75.94  inch
          Set Height (inch)
          43.31  inch
          Wall Mount
          600 x 400 mm, M8
          Set Depth (inch)
          2.74(@ wall mount)/ 3.61(@ handle)  inch
          Bezel width
          15.5 mm (Even bezel)
          Product weight (lb)
          109.13  lb

        • Operating conditions

          Altitude
          0 ~ 3000 m
          Temperature range (operation)
          0 ~ 40  °C
          MTBF
          50,000  hour(s)
          Temperature range (storage)
          -20 ~ 60  °C
          Humidity range (operation)[RH]
          20 ~ 80% RH (No condensation)
          Humidity range (storage) [RH]
          5 ~ 95% RH (No condensation)

        • Multimedia Applications

          USB Playback Video
          • H.264
          • JPEG
          • MPEG
          • WMV3
          USB Playback Picture
          • BMP
          • JPEG
          • PNG
          USB Playback Audio
          • AAC
          • WMA
          • MPEG
          • HEAAC

        • Accessories

          Included Accessories
          • IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x1)
          • Philips logo (x1)
          • AC power cord
          • AC Switch Cover
          • Quick start guide (x1)
          • Remote control & AAA batteries
          • RS232 daisy chain cable (x1)
          • USB Cover and screw x1
          • Wire Clamper (x3)

        • Miscellaneous

          On-Screen Display Languages
          • Arabic
          • English
          • French
          • German
          • Italian
          • Japanese
          • Polish
          • Russian
          • Spanish
          • Simplified Chinese
          • Turkish
          • Traditional Chinese
          Warranty
          3 year warranty
          Regulatory approvals
          • CE
          • FCC, Class A
          • CB
          • BSMI
          • VCCI
          • CU
          • ETL
          • EMF
          • PSB

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, troubleshooting, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Back to top

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:

            Visa - payment method (opens in a new window)
            PayPal - payment method (opens in a new window)
            Mastercard - payment method (opens in a new window)
            American Express - payment method (opens in a new window)
            Discover - payment method (opens in a new window)

            Quick links

            Online Store Support
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact us
            Best Online Shop 2024 award
            © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.