      Maximise engagement and inspire collaboration with an interactive Philips T-Line display. Featuring an anti-glare toughened glass, these Android powered displays are made to withstand heavy daily usage and feature up to 20 touchpoints

      Maximise engagement and inspire collaboration with an interactive Philips T-Line display. Featuring an anti-glare toughened glass, these Android powered displays are made to withstand heavy daily usage and feature up to 20 touchpoints

      Maximise engagement and inspire collaboration with an interactive Philips T-Line display. Featuring an anti-glare toughened glass, these Android powered displays are made to withstand heavy daily usage and feature up to 20 touchpoints

      Maximise engagement and inspire collaboration with an interactive Philips T-Line display. Featuring an anti-glare toughened glass, these Android powered displays are made to withstand heavy daily usage and feature up to 20 touchpoints

        Interactive classroom display

        Featuring multi-touch technology

        • 86"
        • Powered by Android
        • Multi-touch
        Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

        Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

        Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

        OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

        OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

        Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.

        Android: Run your own app or choose your favorite app to run

        WIth Android OS integrated into the display, you can work with the most developed OS on the planet and save your own app directly into the display. Or, choose from the large library of Android apps and play content from there. With the built-in scheduler, you can daypart your apps and content based on your customer and time of day and with the auto orientation feature, showing content in portrait or landscape is as simple as turning the display.

        Multi-touch technology capable of 20 touchpoints

        Create a memorable interactive experience with up to 20 touchpoints at the same time. Perfect for collaborative and competitive applications, this display connects your audience with any content - making it ideal for education, public venues, corporate, hospitality, and retail settings. The touch panel is HID compliant, providing true plug-and-play operation.

        Whiteboard mode built-in

        Inspire agile collaboration with whiteboard mode. Simply activate this feature to turn your display into a blank canvas that can be drawn on by multiple users by hand or with dedicated display markers. Everything on screen can then be captured for easy printing or file sharing.

        Wireless screen sharing & advanced collaboration

        Display four feeds on the one screen. Wireless screen sharing allows you to connect multiple devices at the same time for quick content switching when you need it. Use your existing Wi-Fi network to instantly and securely connect devices, or use our optional HDMI interact dongles to cast directly to the screen without needing to connect to your secured/protected network.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          217.4  cm
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          85.6  inch
          Panel resolution
          3840 x 2160
          Optimum resolution
          3840x 2160 @ 60Hz
          Brightness
          420  cd/m²
          Dynamic contrast ratio
          500,000:1
          Response time (typical)
          8  ms
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Viewing angle (horizontal)
          178  degree
          Viewing angle (vertical)
          178  degree
          Pixel pitch
          0.4935x0.4935 mm
          Display colors
          1.07 billion
          Picture enhancement
          • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
          • 3D Combfilter
          • Motion compens. deinterlacing
          • Progressive scan
          • 3D MA deinterlacing
          • Dynamic contrast enhancement
          Surface treatment
          Anti-Glare coating
          Panel technology
          IPS
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          1200:1
          Operating system
          Android 9

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer formats
          • 640 x 350, 70Hz
          • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
          • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
          • 832 x 624, 75Hz
          • 848 x 480, 60Hz
          • 960x720, 75Hz
          • 1024x768, 60,70Hz
          • 1152 x 864, 60, 70, 75Hz
          • 1152 x 900, 66Hz
          • 1280 x 720, 60,70Hz
          • 1280 x 768, 60Hz, 75Hz
          • 1280 x 800, 60,75Hz
          • 1280 x 960, 60Hz
          • 1280x1024, 60,67,75Hz
          • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1400 x 1050 ,60, 75Hz
          • 1440 x 900, 60, 75Hz
          • 1440 x 1050, 60Hz
          • 1600 x 900, 60Hz
          • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
          • 1680 x 1050, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
          • 3840 x 2160, 24,25,30,60Hz
          Video formats
          • 480p, 60Hz
          • 576p, 50Hz
          • 720p, 60Hz
          • 720p, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
          • 4K x 2K

        • Connectivity

          Video input
          • Display Port1.2 (x1)
          • DVI-I (x 1)
          • HDMI 2.0 (x4)
          • USB 2.0 (x2)
          • USB 3.0 (x2)
          • USB-C
          Audio input
          3.5mm Jack (x1)
          Video output
          • DisplayPort 1.2 (x1)
          • DVI - D (x1)
          • HDMI 2.0 (x2)
          • USB 2.0 (x2)
          Audio output
          3.5mm Jack (x2)
          External control
          • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
          • RJ45
          • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
          Other connections
          • OPS
          • micro SD

        • Convenience

          Placement
          • Portrait (12/7)
            Portrait (12/7)
          • Landscape (18/7)
          Screen saving functions
          Low Bright
          Signal loop through
          • DisplayPort
          • RS232
          • IR Loopthrough
          Ease of installation
          Smart Insert
          Energy saving functions
          Smart Power
          Picture performance
          Advanced color control
          Network controllable
          • RS232
          • RJ45
          Keyboard control
          • Hidden
          • Lockable
          Remote control signal
          Lockable
          Other convenience
          Carrying handles

        • Operating conditions

          Temperature range (operation)
          0 ~ 40  °C
          Temperature range (storage)
          -20 ~ 60  °C
          Relative humidity
          20 ~ 80%(Operational),5 - 95%(Storage)  %
          Altitude
          0 ~ 3000 m
          MTBF
          50,000  hour(s)

        • Power

          Consumption (Typical)
          390  W
          Consumption (Max)
          650 W
          Standby power consumption
          <0.5 W
          Mains power
          100 - 240V~, 50 - 60Hz, 7.5A
          Power Saving Features
          Smart Power
          Energy Label Class
          G

        • Sound

          Built-in speakers
          2 x 20W RMS

        • Accessories

          Optional accessories
          Interact dongles
          Included Accessories
          • Cleaning cloth (x1)
          • DVI-D cable (1.8m )
          • M2 Screw (x2)
          • M3 screw (x2)
          • Philips logo (x1)
          • RS232 daisy-chain cable
          • Touch Pen (x2)
          • Touch USB (x1)
          • USB Cover (x1)
          • AC power cord
          • Batteries for remote control
          • HDMI cable
          • IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x1)
          • Quick start guide (x1)
          • Remote control (x1)
          • RS232 cable

        • Miscellaneous

          On-Screen Display Languages
          • Arabic
          • Dutch
          • Danish
          • English
          • French
          • Finnish
          • German
          • Italian
          • Japanese
          • Norwegian
          • Polish
          • Portuguese
          • Russian
          • Spanish
          • Swedish
          • Simplified Chinese
          • Turkish
          • Traditional Chinese
          Regulatory approvals
          • CE
          • FCC, Class A
          • RoHS
          • CB
          • BSMI
          • EAC
          • EMF
          • PSB
          • ETL
          Warranty
          5 year warranty

        • Multimedia Applications

          USB Playback Video
          • ASF
          • AVI
          • DAT
          • FLV
          • MKV
          • MP4
          • MPEG
          • MPG
          • TS
          • VOB
          • WEBM
          • WMV
          USB Playback Picture
          • BMP
          • JPEG
          • JPG
          • PNG
          USB Playback Audio
          • AAC
          • M4A
          • MP3
          • WMA

        • Interactivity

          Multi-touch technology
          0-gap Infrared touch
          Touch points
          20 simultaneous touch points
          Plug and play
          HID compliant
          Protection glass
          • Anti-Glare
          • Tempered safety glass

        • Internal Player

          CPU
          MTK5680
          GPU
          DDR4 4GB
          Memory
          4GB RAM
          Storage
          32 GB eMMc
          Wifi
          • AP(WC0SR2511-88112BU)
          • STA(WCT5GM2511MT7668AU)

        • Dimensions

          Smart Insert mount
          100mm x 100mm, 6xM4L6
          Set Width
          1961.00  mm
          Set Height
          1132.30  mm
          Set Depth
          80.5mm(D@wall mount) / 108.4mm(D@speaker cover)  mm
          Set Width (inch)
          77.20  inch
          Set Height (inch)
          44.58  inch
          Set Depth (inch)
          3.17(D@wall mount) / 4.27 (D@speaker cover)  inch
          Bezel width
          17.8 mm(even)
          Wall Mount
          600(H)x400(V) mm, M8
          Product weight
          74.3  kg
          Product weight (lb)
          163.8  lb

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Optional accessories: Interact dongles

