    Signage Solutions D-Line Display

    98BDL4650D/00
    Smart and modular for an even longer lifetime
      Signage Solutions D-Line Display

      98BDL4650D/00

      Smart and modular for an even longer lifetime

      Philips D-Line is designed to engage your audience and delight customers. Powered by Android 11 for easy software integrations, this versatile display is suitable for impact in any setting.

      Smart and modular for an even longer lifetime

      Philips D-Line is designed to engage your audience and delight customers. Powered by Android 11 for easy software integrations, this versatile display is suitable for impact in any setting.

      Smart and modular for an even longer lifetime

      Philips D-Line is designed to engage your audience and delight customers. Powered by Android 11 for easy software integrations, this versatile display is suitable for impact in any setting.

      Smart and modular for an even longer lifetime

      Philips D-Line is designed to engage your audience and delight customers. Powered by Android 11 for easy software integrations, this versatile display is suitable for impact in any setting.

        Smart and modular for an even longer lifetime

        powered by Android

        • 98"
        • Powered by Android
        • 500cd/m²
        Save and play content with internal memory

        Save and play content with internal memory

        Save and play content with internal memory. Upload your media into the display and playback content immediately. Working in conjunction with the internal browser, it also serves as a memory cache when streaming online content. If the network ever fails, the internal memory keeps content running by playing a cached version of the content, ensuring that your media stays up even if the network goes down.

        ADS wide-view panel display

        Be seen from any angle with ADS wide-view technology. Advanced Super Dimension Switch delivers faster on-display picture processing for smoother content transitions, remarkable image accuracy, and superior colour reproduction with 180 degree viewing.

        4G/LTE optional module for reliable connection

        Select our optional 4G/LTE module for more predictable bandwidth and faster download speeds, providing you with a reliable backup connection in case of 24/4 work requirements or where local network connections are not possible.

        FailOver. Ensure your display never goes blank

        Critical for demanding commercial applications, FailOver is a revolutionary technology that automatically plays back-up content on screen in the unlikely event of a media player failure. Simply select a primary input connection and a FailOver connection and you are ready for instant content protection.

        Modularity - longer product lifetime

        Extend your display into the future with our modular approach. Bringing opportunities for longer product lifetime with easily detached and replaced components, and a firm focus on sustainability, with reduced WEEE disposal.

        Android SoC processor. Native and web apps

        Powered by Android 11 and with integrated WiFi, your Philips D-Line delivers the ultimate, most secure and connected display experience. Optimised for native Android apps, and enabling you to install web apps and software directly onto the display, eliminating the need for an external media player.

        Connect and control your content via the cloud

        Connect and control your content via the cloud with our integrated HTML5, Chromium-based browser. Design your content online and connect a single display, or your entire network, either landscape or portrait, in 4k UHD resolution. Simply connect to the internet via WiFi or with an RJ45 cable.

        Catch the Wave for revolutionary results

        Unlock the power, versatility and intelligence inside your Philips D-Line displays remotely with Wave. This evolutionary cloud platform puts you fully in control, with simplified installation and set-up, monitoring and controlling displays, upgrading firmware, managing playlists and setting power schedules. Saving you time, energy and environmental impact.

        Technical Specifications

        • Connectivity

          Audio output
          3.5mm jack
          Video input
          • DVI-I (x 1)
          • DisplayPort 1.4 (x1)
          • HDMI 2.0 (x2)
          • USB 3.0 (x2)
          • VGA (via DVI)
          Audio input
          3.5 mm jack
          Other connections
          • 4G/LTE antenna connectors
          • Micro USB (x1) (OTG)
          • USB 2.0 (x1)
          Video output
          DisplayPort 1.4 (x1)
          External control
          • RJ45
          • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
          • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
          WiFi
          WiFi 6 + Bluetooth 5.2 (slide-in module)

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          247.7  cm
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          97.5  inch
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Panel resolution
          3840 x 2160
          Pixel pitch
          0.56 (H) x 0.56 (V) [mm]
          Optimum resolution
          3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
          Brightness
          500  cd/m²
          Display colors
          1.07 Billion
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          1200:1
          Dynamic contrast ratio
          500,000:1
          Response time (typical)
          8  ms
          Viewing angle (horizontal)
          178  degree
          Viewing angle (vertical)
          178  degree
          Picture enhancement
          • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
          • Motion compens. deinterlacing
          • Dynamic contrast enhancement
          • Progressive scan
          Panel technology
          ADS
          Operating system
          Android 11
          Haze
          28%

        • Convenience

          Placement
          • Landscape (24/7)
          • Portrait (24/7)
          Tiled Matrix
          Up to 10 x 15
          Screen saving functions
          Pixel Shift
          Keyboard control
          • Hidden
          • Lockable
          Signal loop through
          • IR Loopthrough
          • DisplayPort
          • RS232
          Energy saving functions
          Smart Power
          Network controllable
          • RS232
          • External 4G mPCIe slot
          • RJ45
          • WiFi
          WiFi protocol
          a b g n, 802.11 ax, 802.11 ac

        • Sound

          Built-in speakers
          2 x 10W RMS

        • Power

          Mains power
          100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
          Consumption (Typical)
          TBD  W
          Consumption (Max)
          TBD
          Standby power consumption
          <0.5 W
          Energy Label Class
          G

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer formats
          • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
          • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 720, 60Hz
          • 1440 x 900, 60 Hz
          • 1600 x 900, 60Hz
          • 1680 x 1050, 60Hz
          • 3840 x 2160, 30, 60Hz
          • 640 x 480, 60Hz
          • 800 x 600, 60Hz
          Video formats
          • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
          • 480i, 60Hz
          • 480p, 60Hz
          • 576i, 50Hz
          • 576p, 50Hz
          • 720p, 50,60 Hz
          • 2160p, 50, 60Hz

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          2193.2  mm
          Product weight
          90.6  kg
          Set Height
          1248.2  mm
          Set Depth
          87.9 (D@Wall mount) / 97.9 (D@Handle)  mm
          Set Width (inch)
          86.35  inch
          Set Height (inch)
          49.14  inch
          Wall Mount
          1000(H) x 400(V) mm, M8
          Set Depth (inch)
          3.46 (D@Wall mount) /3.85 (D@Handle)  inch
          Bezel width
          16.0 mm (Even Bezel)
          Product weight (lb)
          199.74  lb

        • Operating conditions

          Altitude
          0 ~ 3000 m
          Temperature range (operation)
          0 ~ 40  °C
          MTBF
          50,000  hour(s)
          Temperature range (storage)
          -20 ~ 60  °C
          Humidity range (operation)[RH]
          20 - 80% RH (No condensation)
          Humidity range (storage) [RH]
          5 - 95% RH (No condensation)

        • Multimedia Applications

          USB Playback Video
          • MPEG
          • H.263
          • H.264
          • H.265
          • AVI
          • MP4
          • MPEG4
          • VP8
          • VP9
          • WEBM
          USB Playback Picture
          • BMP
          • JPEG
          • PNG
          USB Playback Audio
          • AAC
          • HEAAC
          • MPEG

        • Internal Player

          CPU
          2x A72 + 4x A53
          GPU
          ARM Mali-T860 MP4
          Memory
          4GB RAM
          Storage
          32 GB eMMc

        • Accessories

          Included Accessories
          • RS232 daisy-chain cable
          • Philips logo (x1)
          • AC Switch Cover
          • USB Cover (x1)
          • Screws
          • AC Power Cord
          • IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x1)
          • Quick start guide
          • Remote control & AAA batteries
          • RS232 cable
          • WiFi module
          • Wire Clamper (x3)

        • Miscellaneous

          On-Screen Display Languages
          • English
          • French
          • German
          • Spanish
          • Polish
          • Turkish
          • Russian
          • Italian
          • Simplified Chinese
          • Traditional Chinese
          • Arabic
          • Japanese
          • Danish
          • Dutch
          • Finnish
          • Norwegian
          • Portuguese
          • Swedish
          Warranty
          3 year warranty
          Regulatory approvals
          • CE
          • RoHS
          • CB
          • CCC
          • EMF
          • FCC, Class A
          • UL

