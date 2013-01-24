Home
    BDL4835QL/00
    Overall Rating / 5
      -{discount-value}

      Signage Solutions Q-Line Display

Stand out

Inform and enthral with a Philips Q-Line professional Full HD display. This reliable solution can be up and running as quickly as you need-with no additional hardware. Clear picture quality and Philips' unique Ambilight make an impression.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Inform and enthral with a Philips Q-Line professional Full HD display. This reliable solution can be up and running as quickly as you need-with no additional hardware. Clear picture quality and Philips’ unique Ambilight make an impression.

      Inform and enthral with a Philips Q-Line professional Full HD display. This reliable solution can be up and running as quickly as you need-with no additional hardware. Clear picture quality and Philips’ unique Ambilight make an impression.

      Inform and enthral with a Philips Q-Line professional Full HD display. This reliable solution can be up and running as quickly as you need-with no additional hardware. Clear picture quality and Philips’ unique Ambilight make an impression.

        Stand out

        Easy-setup 16/7 display.

        • 48"
        • Direct LED Backlight
        • Full HD
        Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

        Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

        Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

        CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

        CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

        Take control of your content with CMND & Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content-whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure your stills, text, and video will be up and running in no time.

        Remote system management through CMND

        Take control of your Philips Professional Display network. CMND lets you manage, update, maintain, and play via one easy-to-use interface. From installation to daily operation.

        Integrated media player. Easily schedule USB content

        Easily schedule content to play from USB. Your Philips Professional Display will wake from standby to play the content you want, and then return to standby once playback is done.

        Internal memory. Upload content for instant play

        Save and play content without the need for a permanent external player. Your Philips professional display has an internal memory, which allows you to upload media into the display for instant playback. The internal memory also functions as a cache for online streaming.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          120.9  cm
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          47.6  inch
          Panel resolution
          1920x1080p
          Optimum resolution
          1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
          Brightness
          350  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          4000:1
          Dynamic contrast ratio
          500,000:1
          Response time (typical)
          8  ms
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Viewing angle (horizontal)
          178  degree
          Viewing angle (vertical)
          178  degree
          Pixel pitch
          0.549 x 0.549 mm
          Display colors
          16.7 Million
          Ambilight
          2-sided
          DICOM
          Clinical D-image

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer formats
          • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
          • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
          • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
          • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
          • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
          Video formats
          • 480i, 60Hz
          • 480p, 60Hz
          • 576p, 50Hz
          • 576i, 50Hz
          • 720p, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080p, 50, 60Hz

        • Connectivity

          Video input
          • DVI-D
          • HDMI
          • Component (RCA)
          • Composite (RCA)
          • VGA (Analog D-Sub)
          Audio input
          • 3.5 mm jack
          • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
          Audio output
          • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
          • 3.5mm jack
          External control
          • RJ45
          • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
          • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
          Other connections
          USB

        • Convenience

          Memory
          • Internal memory access
          • 8GB eMMC
          Screen saving functions
          Pixel Shift
          Energy saving functions
          Smart Power
          Tiled Matrix
          Up to 15 x 15
          Start-up
          • Wake up on LAN
          • Switch on delay
          • Switch on status
          Start-up window
          enable / disable Philips logo
          Keyboard control
          • Lockable
          • Hidden
          Network controllable
          • RS232
          • RJ45
          • One Wire (HDMI-CEC)
          Signal loop through
          • RS232
          • IR Loopthrough

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          1081.8  mm
          Set Height
          623.4  mm
          Set Depth
          59.9  mm
          Bezel width
          11.9 (TLR) / 14.7 (B) mm
          Set Width (inch)
          42.59  inch
          Set Height (inch)
          24.54  inch
          Set Depth (inch)
          2.36  inch
          VESA Mount
          400 x 400 mm, 200x200 mm, M6
          Product weight
          11.52  kg
          Product weight (lb)
          25.4  lb

        • Operating conditions

          Temperature range (operation)
          5 ~ 40  °C
          Temperature range (storage)
          -20 ~ 60  °C
          Relative humidity
          20 ~ 80  %
          MTBF
          50,000  hour(s)

        • Power

          Consumption (On mode)
          115 W (EnergyStar 6.0 test method)
          Mains power
          100 ~ 240 VAC
          Standby power consumption
          <0.5W

        • Sound

          Built-in speakers
          2 x 10W RMS

        • Multimedia Applications

          USB Playback Video
          • 3G2
          • 3GP
          • ASF
          • ASX
          • AVI
          • DAT
          • DivX
          • F4V
          • FLV
          • M2TS
          • M4V
          • MK3D
          • MKV
          • MOV
          • MP4
          • MPE
          • MPEG
          • MPG
          • MTS
          • QT
          • TRP
          • TS
          • TTS
          • VOB
          • WEBM
          • WMV
          • Xvid
          USB Playback Picture
          • BMP
          • GIF
          • JPEG
          • JPG
          USB Playback Audio
          • AAC
          • AC3
          • AIF
          • AIFF
          • AMR
          • EC3
          • M4A
          • MP3
          • OGA
          • OGG
          • WAV
          • WMA

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • AC Power Cord
          • RS232 cable
          • VGA cable
          • Remote Control
          • Batteries for remote control
          • User manual on CD-ROM
          • Quick start guide

        • Miscellaneous

          Warranty
          3 year warranty
          On-Screen Display Languages
          • English
          • French
          • German
          • Italian
          • Polish
          • Russian
          • Spanish
          • Turkish
          • Simplified Chinese
          • Traditional Chinese
          Regulatory approvals
          • CE
          • CCC
          • UL/cUL
          • C-Tick
          • BSMI
          • CB
          • GOST
          • CECP
          • EPA

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • AC Power Cord
        • RS232 cable
        • VGA cable
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • User manual on CD-ROM
        • Quick start guide

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

