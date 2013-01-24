Home
    Signage Solutions U-Line Display

    BDL8470EU/00
      -{discount-value}

      Experience your content like never before thanks to four times the resolution of a conventional display. This ultra large 84" display offers 3840 x 2160 pixels so refined, so lifelike, it's a window to a new world

        With an ultra large screen experience

        • 84"
        • Edge LED Backlight
        • Ultra HD
        Manage and control your network remotely via SmartControl

        Manage and control your network remotely via SmartControl

        SmartControl lets you remotely control and manage your network of displays via RJ45 and RS232C. Easily fine-tune all display settings including resolution, brightness, contrast and cloning of your settings over your complete network.

        Keep your content up and running with FailOver

        Keep your content up and running with FailOver

        Keeping your content up and running is critical for demanding commercial applications. While it is unlikely you will face a content disaster, FailOver provides content protection with a revolutionary technology that plays back-up content on screen in the event of a media player failure. FailOver automatically kicks in when the primary input fails. Simply select a primary input connection and a FailOver connection and your ready for instant protection.

        SmartPower for energy saving

        SmartPower for energy saving

        The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

        Designed for 24/7 operation

        Designed for 24/7 operation

        Because business never sleeps, our signage displays are designed for 24/7 use. Taking advantage of superior components to ensure a higher level of quality, you can count on this range of models for complete around-the-clock reliability.

        Optional OPS Insert to create an all-in-one solution

        Optional OPS Insert to create an all-in-one solution

        Turn your display into an all-in-one digital signage solution and create a display network which is connected, intelligent and secure. Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) is an industry standard slot into which you can add an OPS-standardized media player. This cable free solution gives you the ability to install, use or maintain your hardware whenever you need.

        Play content from 4 separate inputs with QuadViewer

        Play content from 4 separate inputs with QuadViewer

        Be more flexible with your screen real estate. With the ability to play content from up to four separate inputs, all on one screen. QuadViewer is ideal for control rooms, corporate environments, and meeting rooms.

        Connect and control your content via the cloud with HTML5

        Connect and control your content via the cloud with HTML5

        Connect and control your content via the cloud with the integrated HTML5 browser. Design your signage content online and connect it with a display or with your complete network. Simply plug in a RJ45 internet cable for network connection, connect the display with the dedicated url-address and you are ready to play your cloud based content.

        Schedule what you want, when you want with SmartPlayer

        Schedule what you want, when you want with SmartPlayer

        Turn your USB into a true cost effective digital signage device. Simply save your content (video, audio, pictures) on your USB and plug into your display.Create your playlist and schedule your content via the on screen menu, and enjoy your own created playlists anytime, anywhere.

        4K Ultra HD: resolution like you've never seen it before

        See your Signage Solutions like never before thanks to four times the resolution of a conventional Full HD display. 3840 x 2160 pixels provide and image so refined, so lifelike, it's a window to a new world.

        Portrait mode operability

        This display is also able to be safely and reliably mounted in portrait position.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          84  inch
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          213.5  cm
          Panel technology
          IPS
          Optimum resolution
          3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz
          Brightness
          500  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          1400:1
          Dynamic contrast ratio
          500,000:1
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Response time (typical)
          12  ms
          Pixel pitch
          0.4845 x 0.4845 mm
          Display colors
          1073 M
          Viewing angle (horizontal)
          178  degree
          Viewing angle (vertical)
          178  degree
          Picture enhancement
          • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
          • 3D Combfilter
          • 3D MA deinterlacing
          • Dynamic contrast enhancement
          • Motion compens. deinterlacing
          • Progressive scan

        • Connectivity

          Video input
          • VGA (Analog D-Sub)
          • DisplayPort (1.2)
          • DVI-D
          • HDMI (x3)
          • Composite (BNC)
          • Component (BNC)
          Video output
          DisplayPort
          Audio input
          3.5 mm jack
          Audio output
          • 3.5mm jack
          • External speaker connector
          External control
          • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
          • RJ45
          Other connections
          • USB
          • OPS

        • Dimensions

          Product weight (lb)
          154  lb
          Set Width
          1910.00  mm
          Set Height
          1102.00  mm
          Set Depth
          77.80  mm
          Bezel width
          22.60 (R/L), 25.60 (T/B) mm
          Product weight
          70  kg
          VESA Mount
          600 x 500 mm, M8

        • Convenience

          Placement
          • Landscape
          • Portrait
          Network controllable
          • RS232
          • HDMI (One Wire)
          • LAN (RJ45)
          Signal loop through
          • RS232
          • DisplayPort
          Energy saving functions
          Smart Power
          Remote control signal
          Lockable
          Keyboard control
          • Hidden
          • Lockable
          Ease of installation
          Smart Insert
          Other convenience
          Carrying handles
          Screen saving functions
          Pixel Shift, Low Brightness

        • Power

          Mains power
          100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
          Consumption (Typical)
          400  W
          Standby power consumption
          <0.5W

        • Sound

          Built-in speakers
          2 x 10W RMS

        • Operating conditions

          Temperature range (operation)
          5 ~ 40  °C
          Temperature range (storage)
          -20 ~ 60  °C
          Relative humidity
          20 ~ 80  %
          MTBF
          50,000  hour(s)

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • AC Power Cord
          • Batteries for remote control
          • Quick start guide
          • Remote Control
          • User manual on CD-ROM
          • RS232 cable
          • HDMI cable
          Optional accessories
          • ColourCalibrationKit (CCK4602)
          • HDBaseT OPS Receiver (CRD25)

        • Miscellaneous

          On-Screen Display Languages
          • English
          • French
          • German
          • Italian
          • Polish
          • Russian
          • Spanish
          • Turkish
          • Simplified Chinese
          • Traditional Chinese
          • Arabic
          • Japanese
          Regulatory approvals
          • CE
          • UL/cUL
          • CCC
          • C-Tick
          • RoHS
          • GOST
          • FCC, Class A
          Warranty
          3 year warranty

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • AC Power Cord
        • Batteries for remote control
        • Quick start guide
        • Remote Control
        • User manual on CD-ROM
        • RS232 cable
        • HDMI cable
        • Optional accessories: ColourCalibrationKit (CCK4602)
        • Optional accessories: HDBaseT OPS Receiver (CRD25)

