Ventilation pressure
- 4 to 30 cm H₂O (increment is 0.5 cm H₂O)
- EPAP: 4 to 25 cm H₂O (increment is 0.5 cm H₂O)
- CPAP max pressure is 20 cm H₂O
Modes
CPAP, S, S/T, T, PC
Breath per minute
1 to 30 (increment is 1 breath)
AVAPS
- Target volume: 200 to 1500 ml per breath (increment is 10 ml)
- IPAP Max : up to 30 cm H₂O
- Min. IPAP: EPAP plus 2 cm H₂O to 30 cm H₂O
(Minimum Pressure support is 2 cm H₂O)
Inspiration time
0.5 to 3.00 seconds (increment is 0.1 seconds)
Rise time
1 to 6 (100 to 600 ms)
Ramp time
0 (off) to 45 minutes (increment is 5 minutes)
Flex pressure relief
Off, 1, 2, 3 (only in S-mode)
Humidification
Heated humidification, fixed, adaptive
(standard 15mm or 22mm or 15mm heated tube)
Automated Airway Management (AAM) (selected countries)
EPAP Max : 4 to 25 cm H₂O
EPAP Min : 4 to 25 cm H₂O
Pressure Support: 0 to 26 cm H₂O
Auto-Trak
No settings – fully automated triggering, cycling and leak compensation