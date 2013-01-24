Home
eCare Companion Privacy Notice

This Privacy Notice was last updated on May 20,2021.

The Philips eCare Companion mobile application (App) provides users (patients) the ability to remotely communicate with their care management team including their informal caregivers and their healthcare providers in an ambulatory (at home) setting. The App transfers health related patient information from medical devices (as examples bluetooth connected weight scale and blood pressure cuff) and uses other techniques such as questionnaires and surveys, enabling healthcare providers and patients to monitor their health status.

 

This Privacy Notice applies to personal data processed by Philips North America, LLC and its affiliates (”Philips”, “our”, “we” or “us”), as a data processor (Business Associate).  The processing the personal data in the App is only done on behalf and under the instructions of the data controller (HIPAA Covered Entity), your healthcare provider.

 

Your healthcare provider is responsible for the processing of your personal data in the App, including obtaining your consent for the use of the App.  In this notice, we will briefly describe the types of personal data processed per the direction of your healthcare provider.

 

If you have any questions on how your healthcare provider requires us to process your data for the purposes of providing you this App, please contact them directly or refer to the healthcare provider’s notice of privacy practices.

Data filled in by you

   

Data Processed on behalf of your Healthcare Provider

When you install, access, and use the App, we will process your personal data as specified below and in general to provide the App services.

 

Account data

Your healthcare provider will register you for use of the App using your name, date of birth and email address. You will receive a welcome email from your provider of care which will ask you to verify your email address and will provide instructions on how to download the App. The personal data collected is used to verify you as a valid user of the App and to establish and verify your App account.

 

Device and other personal health data

If you connect a medical device(s) to the App the device  biometric data, such as your daily weight, will be sent to the App.

 

Information related to your current health status including your care plan and other health status measurements such as surveys and your responses are processed.  The health-related data processed in the App may be aggregated for you and your provider to monitor your health status over time.

 

You or your health care provider can enable video conferencing with your consent. Education content may be presented to you by your healthcare provider for viewing.

 

This data collected is to help you and your healthcare provider monitor your health status remotely.
Cookies

 

There are no cookies, tags or similar technologies utilized in the App.

Third parties

Permissions

The App may request your permission to access your phone or sensors (e.g. camera, Wi-Fi, geo-location, or Bluetooth) or other data (e.g. photos, agenda, or contacts) on your mobile device.

 

  • We use such data only when it is needed to provide you the App services and only after you provided your explicit consent.
 
  • Sometimes the permission is a technical precondition to use of the App presented by the operating system of your mobile device. In such case, the App may ask your permission to access such sensors or data, however we will not collect such data, unless when it is required to provide you the App Service and only after you provided consent.
Choices and rights
Cross‐border transfer 

Your personal data may be stored and processed in any country where we have facilities or in which we  engage service providers, and by using the Services you consent to the transfer (if any) of information to  countries outside of your country of residence, which may have data protection rules that are different  from  those  of  your  country.  In  certain  circumstances,  courts,  law  enforcement  agencies,  regulatory  agencies or security authorities in those other countries may be entitled to access your personal data.  

 

If you are located in the EEA, your personal data may be transferred to our affiliates or service providers  in non‐EEA countries that are recognized by the European Commission as providing an adequate level of  data  protection  according  to  EEA  standards  (the  full  list  of  these  countries  is  available  here. For  transfers from the EEA to countries not considered adequate by the European Commission, such as United  States,  we  have  put  in  place  adequate  measures,  such  as  our  Binding  Corporate  Rules  for  Customer,  Supplier  and  Business  Partner  Data  and/or  standard  contractual  clauses  adopted  by  the  European  Commission  to  protect  your  Personal  Data.  You  may  obtain  a  copy  of  these  measures  by  contacting  privacy@philips.com

 

How long do we keep your data?

We will retain your personal data for as long as needed or permitted in light of the purpose(s) for which  the data is collected. The criteria we use to determine our retention periods include: (i) the length of time  you  use  the  App and  Services;  (ii) whether  there  is a  legal  obligation  to which we are  subject;  or  (iii)  whether retention is advisable in light of our legal position  (such as in regard  to applicable statutes of  limitations, litigation or regulatory investigations). 

 

Your choices and rights

If  you  would  like  to  submit  a  request  to  access,  rectify,  erase,  restrict  or  object  to  the  processing  of  personal data that you have previously provided to us, or if you would like to submit a request to receive  an electronic copy of your personal data for purposes of transmitting it to another company (to the extent  this  right  to  data  portability  is  provided  to  you  by  applicable  law),  you  may  contact  us  at  privacy@philips.com. We will respond to your request consistent with applicable law.

 

In your request, please make clear what personal data you would like to access, rectify, erase, restrict or  object  to  its  processing.  For  your  protection,  we  may  only  implement  requests  with  respect  to  the  personal data associated with your account, your email address or other account information, that you  use to send us your request, and we may need to verify your identity before implementing your request.  We will try to comply with your request as soon as reasonably practicable. 

 

Please note that if you make use of (some of) your choices and rights, you may not be able to use, in whole  or in part, of our Services anymore. 
Changes to the privacy notice
We protect your personal data 

We take seriously our duty to protect the data you entrust to Philips against accidental or unauthorized  alteration, loss, misuse, disclosure or access. Philips uses a variety of security technologies, technical and  organizational measures to help protect your data. For this purpose we implement, among others, access  controls, use firewalls and secure protocols. 

 

Changes to this Privacy Notice  Our Services may change from time to time without prior notice to you. For this reason, we reserve the  right to amend or update this Privacy Notice from time to time. When we update this Privacy Notice, we  will also update the date at the top of this Privacy Notice. 

 

We encourage you to review regularly the latest version of this Privacy Notice.

 

The new Privacy Notice will become effective immediately upon publication. If you do not agree to the  revised notice, you should alter your preferences, or consider stop using our Services. By continuing to  access or make use of our Services after those changes become effective, you acknowledge that you have  been informed and agree to the Privacy Notice as amended. 
How can you contact us?

 

If you have any question about this Privacy Notice or about the way in which Philips uses your personal data, please contact our Data Protection Officer at privacy@philips.com. Alternatively, you have the right to lodge a complaint with a supervisory authority competent for your country or region.

 

