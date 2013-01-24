

Use of Personal Information

We use these categories of Personal Information for the purposes of operating, managing, and maintaining our business, providing our products and services, and accomplishing our business purposes and objectives, as described above under “What Personal Data are collected and for which purposes?”



We do not sell and have not sold Personal Information in the preceding 12 months, as “sale” is defined in the CCPA. We do not sell the Personal Information of minors under 16 years of age.



Individual Rights and Requests

If you are a California resident, you may request that we:

· Disclose to you the following information covering the 12 months preceding your request:

o The categories of Personal Information we collected about you and the categories of sources from which we collected such Personal Information;

o The specific pieces of Personal Information we collected about you;

o The business or commercial purpose for collecting (if applicable) Personal Information about you; and

o The categories of Personal Information about you that we otherwise shared or disclosed, and the categories of third parties with whom we shared or to whom we disclosed such Personal Information (if applicable).

· Delete Personal Information we collected from you.

To make a request for the disclosures or deletion described above, please contact us at: www.philips.com/a-w/privacy/questions-and-feedback.html or (866) 309-3263. We will verify and respond to your request as described above in “Your Choices and Rights” and consistent with applicable law, taking into account the type and sensitivity of the Personal Information subject to the request. We may need to request additional Personal Information from you, such as email address, mailing address, or telephone number in order to verify your identity and protect against fraudulent requests. If you make a deletion request, we may ask you to verify your request before we delete your Personal Information.





You have the right to be free from unlawful discrimination for exercising your rights under the CCPA.



Authorized Agents

If you want to make a request as an authorized agent on behalf of a California resident, you may use the submission methods noted above. As part of our verification process, we may request that you provide, as applicable:

· Proof of your registration with the California Secretary of State to conduct business in California;

· A power of attorney from the California resident pursuant to Probate Code sections 4000-4465;

· Written permission that the California resident has authorized you to make a request on the resident’s behalf. This permission must be signed (via physical or e-signature) by the California resident.

If you are making a request on behalf of a California resident and have not provided us with a power of attorney from the resident pursuant to Probate Code sections 4000-4465, we may also require the resident to:

· Provide you with a written permission signed by the resident to make the request on the resident’s behalf;

· Verify the resident’s own identity directly with us;

· Directly confirm with us that the resident provided you permission to submit the request.