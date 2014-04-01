Technology Maximizer helps your organization achieve its’ goals by proactively maintaining the same software and hardware release levels for your Philips imaging equipment.
When you opt into the program, you receive the latest available software and hardware technology releases for a fraction of the cost of purchasing them individually, through your operating budget. No need to wait for capital expense approval. No hassle. Just a cost-effective way to reduce maintenance complexity, and simplify lifecycle management across departments.
Mandatory safety fixes and cyber security patches
Software update to fix bugs
Operating system upgrade
Computer hardware replacement to support software upgrade
All other software upgrade
including upgrade of purchased clinical packages, operating system, new basic functionality
Application training for new or enhanced functionality
Advanced training for new clinical features and/or applications
New clinical features and/or applications in one clinical suite
New clinical features and/or applications in clinical domain(s)
With Pro for one clinical suite, with premium for total clinical domain
1) Technology Maximizer Essential is available for selected imaging systems and selected markets. Computer hardware replacement for Essential as needed
2) Technology Maximizer Plus is available for selected imaging systems. For Ultrasound, Hardware is not included for Plus.
3) Technology Maximizer PRO is available for selected systems in MR and IGT.
4) Technology Maximizer Premium is available for selected systems in MR and IGT.