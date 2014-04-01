Home
Technology Maximizer
Stay clinically advanced, maximize imaging investments 

Technology Maximizer is a program that empowers your RightFit Customer Service Agreement by
 
  • Helping to drive enhanced patient care with imaging equipment that is always up to date 
  • Ensuring clinicians have the best technology experience delivering care 
  • Staying protected against obsolescence 


Technology Maximizer helps your organization achieve its’ goals by proactively maintaining the same software and hardware release levels for your Philips imaging equipment. 

 

When you opt into the program, you receive the latest available software and hardware technology releases for a fraction of the cost of purchasing them individually, through your operating budget. No need to wait for capital expense approval. No hassle.  Just a cost-effective way to reduce maintenance complexity, and simplify lifecycle management across departments.
 

Philips Technology Maximizer – how it works for you

Customer Benefits


Your staff will more effectively meet critical patient care needs while seamlessly experiencing the latest software and hardware versions that drive Philips equipment.
Stay clinically advanced to drive patient care and staff experience.
Be predictable in your costs while keeping your systems up to date.
Protect clinical data and minimize cybersecurity risk.

Benefits of Technology Maximizer

Features
RightFit
Maintenance Contract
Technology Maximizer
Plus1, 2
Technology
Maximizer
Pro3 & Premium4
Mandatory safety fixes and cyber security patches
check
check
check
Software update to fix bugs
check
check
check
Operating system upgrade
cross
check
check
Computer hardware replacement to support software upgrade
cross
check
check
All other software upgrade

including upgrade of purchased clinical packages, operating system, new basic functionality
cross
check
check
Application training for new or enhanced functionality
cross
check
check
Advanced training for new clinical features and/or applications
cross
cross
check
New clinical features and/or applications in one clinical suite
cross
cross
check
New clinical features and/or applications in clinical domain(s)
cross
cross
With Pro for one clinical suite, with premium for total clinical domain

1) Technology Maximizer Essential is available for selected imaging systems and selected markets. Computer hardware replacement for Essential as needed

2) Technology Maximizer Plus is available for selected imaging systems. For Ultrasound, Hardware is not included for Plus.

3) Technology Maximizer PRO is available for selected systems in MR and IGT.

4) Technology Maximizer Premium is available for selected systems in MR and IGT.

Keep pace across the lifecycle of your system:

 

Technology Maximizer helps maximize the clinical value of your investment by keeping your system secure and current with the latest technology.

Technology Maximizer for Magnetic Resonance
Technology Maximizer for Interventional X-Ray
Technology Maximizer for Computed Tomography
Technology Maximizer for Ultrasound
86% of customers consider Technology Maximizer to be relevant for overcoming key hospital limitations - staying competitive, addressing staff satisfaction and ensuring cyber security.

Source: GemSeek research commissioned by Philips, N=151 (USA).

