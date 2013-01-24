Getting started with Lumify tele-ultrasound powered by Reacts couldn't be easier: plug in your transducer, redeem one of the two access codes included with your transducer, begin using Reacts. The Access codes provided to you by Philips provide you free Reacts licenses, see below for details and terms:
If you are subscribing to the transducer, you can redeem or share your Reacts access codes at any time throughout your subscription; they do not expire. As long as your subscription to the Lumify transducer is active, each access code, once redeemed, provides access to the Standard Plan of Reacts and will automatically renew for successive one year periods.
If you purchased the transducer outright, upon registering your transducer, you have 12 consecutive months to redeem or share your Reacts access codes before they expire. Each access code, once redeemed, provides access to the Standard Plan of Reacts for a 6-month period. After the 6-month period, contact IIT Reacts to get started with the best Reacts plan for your needs.
One of the main characteristics of Reacts is its robust security architecture. It provides a highly secure connection within and outside the healthcare system to include hospital networks, home care, patients, private facilities, and clinicians working from home.
Reacts uses XMPP protocol and the jingle library for peer-to-peer (P2P) streaming capabilities, ensuring end to end DTLS-SRTP security with encryption to the audio and video streams.