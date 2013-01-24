T-line - Interactive touchscreen

Motivate, empower and inspire teachers and students with the Philips T-Line. Designed to maximise engagement in a fast-paced digital world, this innovative display features multi-touch technology and a whiteboard mode for enhanced interactivity and better collaboration in the classroom.
Engage the new school
Create a classroom that revels in learning. The Philips T-Line awakens curiosity and inspires imagination to help you teach students across all disciplines.
An interactive touchscreen makes ideation between students and teachers more effective, whilst smarter connectivity allows for apps, media, social feeds and online content to be used on the big screen for engaging lessons.
Enhanced lessons
Inspire your students with engaging lessons that bring your curriculum to life. Connect to social and web-based application to pull live feeds, data and mixed media for a classroom that’s filled with rigorous content suitable for all levels of education.
Powered by Android
Android-powered Philips displays are fast, versatile and easy to navigate. Optimised for native Android apps, you can install these directly from the Google Play Store, giving you access to the latest educational sources and more. Automatic updates ensure your apps stay up-to-date and compliant as features and the security protocols required evolve.
Interactive whiteboard
Inspire creative collaboration in the classroom with whiteboard mode. Simply activate this feature to turn your display into a blank canvas that can be drawn on by hand or using dedicated display pens by multiple people in the room. Everything on screen can then be sent digitally for easy printing or file sharing between teachers and students.
Empowering ideas
Give your students the confidence they need to deliver their ideas and concepts in front of the class. With an interactive touchscreen, students can project their content and display their vision with ease using their gathered info, references and media from any source including cloud-based services and standard software.
Always up to date
Place your educational facility ahead of your competition with real world applications in the classroom. The Philips T-Line has been designed for intuitive functionality that combines everyday digital experiences with the latest educational practices. A fully updateable software suite and customisable functions ensure better lessons for years to come.
Multi-touch technology
Hands-on learning is a powerful way to create memorable lessons that keep students engaged. With 20 touchpoints, the Philips T-Line is perfect for collaborative and competitive interactive experiences that combine visual, audio and kinaesthetic content. This powerful display is also enabled with automatic touch recognition and a USB connector for true plug-and-play operation.