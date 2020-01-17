X-line - Video-wall

The Philips X-Line Videowall commands attention with the versatility to transform any space into a gigantic content display in either portrait or landscape mode. Presentations, live feeds, and real-time info from multiple sources ensure greater flexibility, whilst Pure Colour Pro boosts luminance for dynamic content that’s radiant and engaging.
Inspire your team
Create an inspiring workspace with a strong brand presence that’s driven by innovative thinking. Having the right tech set-up makes team members feel proud to come into the office each day, whilst also impressing clients and potential candidates.
The Philips corporate range delivers on both form and function, with industry-leading design that strengthens your content.
Enhanced resolution
Boost image quality with Pure Colour Pro. Delivering higher luminance through custom colour temperature settings and advanced gamma calibration, content looks crisper and more radiant for stunning realism in every presentation.
Versatileviewing
Reach new heights or go wide with a custom Videowall display in either portrait or landscape mode. Connect as many displays as you like to form a captivating design that fits perfectly in your space.
Innovationsfor your bigger picture
Ultra-narrow bezel
Command attention with an awe inspiring Videowall display of any size. An ultra-narrow bezel design makes your content stand out with near seamless linking.
Bring your content to life with perfect colours and stunning luminance. Pure Colour Pro delivers precision image resolution to the X-Line Videowall for immersive presentations in any lighting condition.
From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips X-Line display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs—ensuring content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternate inputs to be sure your business is always on.
Integrated Smart Insert in the back cover allows for a professional small form factor PC to be connected without increasing the overall depth of your installation. The X-Line also features a built-in cable management system for a flush installation.
Light up your space with over 8 million pixels and our unique Ultra Resolution Upscaling technology. Experience a sharper picture with superior depth, contrast, natural motion and vivid details in 4K resolution.
Optimise your workspace with an intelligent display setup. The meeting room presence sensor keeps operational costs down by switching your Philips displays off when nobody is present, and automatically switches them back on once motion has been detected.
A light sensor also adapts the brightness of your displays ensuring the best viewing experience in any lighting condition.