Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    X-line - Video-wall
      x line header image l1

      X-Line   Videowall

      Get the  bigger picture

      Designed for impact


      The Philips X-Line Videowall commands attention with the versatility to transform any space into a gigantic content display in either portrait or landscape mode. Presentations, live feeds, and real-time info from multiple sources ensure greater flexibility, whilst Pure Colour Pro boosts luminance for dynamic content that’s radiant and engaging.

      Inspire your team

      Create an inspiring workspace with a strong brand presence that’s driven by innovative thinking. Having the right tech set-up makes team members feel proud to come into the office each day, whilst also impressing clients and potential candidates.
      The Philips corporate range delivers on both form and function, with industry-leading design that strengthens your content.
      eye for detail icon

      Enhanced resolution


      Boost image quality with Pure Colour Pro. Delivering higher luminance through custom colour temperature settings and advanced gamma calibration, content looks crisper and more radiant for stunning realism in every presentation.
      A woman is looking at the video-wall screen

      Versatile   viewing


      Reach new heights or go wide with a custom Videowall display in either portrait or landscape mode. Connect as many displays as you like to form a captivating design that fits perfectly in your space.

      Innovations   for your  bigger picture

        • Innovations   for your  bigger picture

        • Ultra-narrow bezel


          Command attention with an awe inspiring Videowall display of any size. An ultra-narrow bezel design makes your content stand out with near seamless linking.

          Back to top

        • Pure Colour Pro  


          Bring your content to life with perfect colours and stunning luminance. Pure Colour Pro delivers precision image resolution to the X-Line Videowall for immersive presentations in any lighting condition. 
          Back to top

        • FailOver


          From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips X-Line display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs—ensuring content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternate inputs to be sure your business is always on.
          Back to top

        • Smart Insert


          Integrated Smart Insert in the back cover allows for a professional small form factor PC to be connected without increasing the overall depth of your installation. The X-Line also features a built-in cable management system for a flush installation.
          Back to top

        • Ultra HD TV
           

          Light up your space with over 8 million pixels and our unique Ultra Resolution Upscaling technology. Experience a sharper picture with superior depth, contrast, natural motion and vivid details in 4K resolution.
          Back to top
        Present sensor icon
        Optimise your workspace with an intelligent display setup. The meeting room presence sensor keeps operational costs down by switching your Philips displays off when nobody is present, and automatically switches them back on once motion has been detected.
        A light sensor also adapts the brightness of your displays ensuring the best viewing experience in any lighting condition.
        CA20180501 TV AAA en AA x line header video.gif

        Case studies

        Optimise productivity


        Inspire creativity and boost efficiency by combining purpose-made displays and signage solutions in your space.
        • b line scenario carousel

          B-Line Business Display


          Achieve the results you need with seamless connectivity designed to optimise your presentations.
          Discover more
        • c line scenario carousel

          C-Line Interactive Meeting Display


          Collaborate smarter with touch-screen technology and a host of features designed for corporate.
          Discover more
        • t line scenario carousel

          T-Line Interactive Classroom Display


          Educate your audience and encourage extraordinary results with advanced learning features.
          Discover more

          Products

          Professional TVs
          Signage solutions
          LED solutions

          Innovation

          ARc
          CMND
          Android

          Support

          Signage support
          Professional TV support
          Download center

          Contact

          About us
          Case studies
          Contact us
          Back to top
          Back to top