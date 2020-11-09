Philips ranks #1 in ‘Health Care Equipment & Services’ sector on Forbes ‘World’s Best Employers 2020’ list

If you want to know what makes a company a great place to work, ask its employees. That’s the philosophy behind Forbes’ World’s Best Employers survey, which this year surveyed 160,000 full-time and part-time employees from 58 countries working for businesses with operations in multiple nations or regions. Of the 25 companies listed in the ‘Health Care Equipment & Services’ sector, Philips came out number-one. On the full list of 750 major companies ranked for employee satisfaction, Philips’ overall ranking was number 16.
“Our purpose to improve people’s health and well-being through meaningful innovation unites us at Philips. More than ever, it’s important to nurture the health, well-being and growth of our employees so that they can better serve our customers,” said Daniela Seabrook, Chief Human Resources Officer at Philips. “This Forbes ranking is great recognition of our efforts to strengthen our culture to be more inclusive and diverse, leveraging the full potential, passion and creativity of our employees throughout their careers. The journey doesn’t stop here though, and we are busy working on ways to further enable and empower our people at all levels of the organization.”
As part of Forbes’ World’s Best Employers survey, employees were asked to rate their employer’s response to COVID-19. To support the health and well-being of its employees, Philips has deployed a range of programs, including a global employee assistance program aimed at helping employees with urgent needs – especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic. Other important factors assessed in Forbes’ ranking were gender equality, talent development and social responsibility. For years, Philips has been diligently building and fostering an inclusive working environment that offers continuous learning, mentoring and employee networking programs – an ongoing commitment that was recently enshrined in its ambitious new 2025 environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) commitments. Through access to digital tools for self-development and advanced training programs, Philips employees are empowered to drive their own career through education, mentoring and employee networking so they achieve their full potential. In terms of inclusion and diversity, Philips has set a new goal of 30% gender diversity in senior leadership positions by the end of 2025, up from the 2020 target of 25% that it expects to meet before the end of this year. It also runs a company-wide training program on unconscious bias awareness to foster an inclusive environment.
Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to compile its 2020 list of the World’s Best Employers. In addition to its number 16 ranking on the 2020 list, Philips also earned a spot on Forbes’ America’s Best Employers by State, Forbes’ Best Employers for Women, Forbes’ America’s Best Employers for Diversity and Forbes’ Global 2000 lists earlier this year.