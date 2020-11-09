Philips ranks #1 in ‘Health Care Equipment & Services’ sector on Forbes ‘World’s Best Employers 2020’ list

If you want to know what makes a company a great place to work, ask its employees. That’s the philosophy behind Forbes’ World’s Best Employers survey, which this year surveyed 160,000 full-time and part-time employees from 58 countries working for businesses with operations in multiple nations or regions. Of the 25 companies listed in the ‘Health Care Equipment & Services’ sector, Philips came out number-one. On the full list of 750 major companies ranked for employee satisfaction, Philips’ overall ranking was number 16.

“Our purpose to improve people’s health and well-being through meaningful innovation unites us at Philips. More than ever, it’s important to nurture the health, well-being and growth of our employees so that they can better serve our customers,” said Daniela Seabrook, Chief Human Resources Officer at Philips. “This Forbes ranking is great recognition of our efforts to strengthen our culture to be more inclusive and diverse, leveraging the full potential, passion and creativity of our employees throughout their careers. The journey doesn’t stop here though, and we are busy working on ways to further enable and empower our people at all levels of the organization.”