Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

News center | United States​
Responses from almost 3000 younger healthcare professionals

In a recent report, nearly 4 out of 5 (79%)1 Younger American healthcare professionals say that they regularly experience work-related stress; you may be surprised to learn what the contributing factors are. These same younger healthcare professionals in America also expose gaps in their education and insights into issues they face at work.

 

Download the Future Health Index 2020, the first global survey of its kind that reveals how these younger American healthcare professionals are overwhelmed by administrative burden and data; while they believe the right technologies can help reduce their workload.

In a recent report, nearly 4 out of 5 (79%)1 Younger American healthcare professionals say that they regularly experience work-related stress; you may be surprised to learn what the contributing factors are. These same younger healthcare professionals in America also expose gaps in their education and insights into issues they face at work.

 

Download the Future Health Index 2020, the first global survey of its kind that reveals how these younger American healthcare professionals are overwhelmed by administrative burden and data; while they believe the right technologies can help reduce their workload.

Responses from almost 3000 younger healthcare professionals

Future Health Index 2020


Download the report to understand their expectations around technology, training and job satisfaction and the reality of their experiences as younger healthcare professionals.
Download the report