Philips Cambridge MA, 02141
222 Jacobs Street
Philips
Cambridge MA, 02141
Philips Cambridge MA, 02141
222 Jacobs Street
Philips
Cambridge MA, 02141
The media contact listed below is for media-related matters only; in case you have a question about a Philips product or need service for it, please raise it via the consumer care contact page, from where it will be handled directly by the appropriate Philips consumer care department in your country.
Philips North America Tel: +1 781-690-3814
Philips North America
Tel: +1 781-690-3814
You are now exiting the Philips United States (US) site and entering the Philips global site. This content is intended for a global audience. It may not apply to the US and should not be interpreted as meeting US standards, executive orders or regulations.Continue
You are now exiting the Philips United States (US) site and entering the Philips global site. This content is intended for a global audience. It may not apply to the US and should not be interpreted as meeting US standards, executive orders or regulations.Continue
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.