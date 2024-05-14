AI in practice

AI is starting to make a measurable difference in healthcare across the US. For many healthcare professionals, the benefits include reducing administrative burden, improving workflow efficiency, expanding capacity and improving work-life balance.

Clinicians are also increasingly using AI in everyday practice to support decision-making and care delivery. Yet adoption is accelerating faster than the systems, training, and infrastructure designed to support it.

The largest global survey of its kind, the Future Health Index 2026 analyzes the perspectives of healthcare professionals and patients. It explores the use and benefits of AI in healthcare.