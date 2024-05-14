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United States report

AI in practice

Shaping the future of healthcare now

Download report

United States report

AI in practice

Shaping the future of healthcare now

Download report
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United States research

 

AI is starting to make a measurable difference in healthcare across the US. For many healthcare professionals, the benefits include reducing administrative burden, improving workflow efficiency, expanding capacity and improving work-life balance.    

 

Clinicians are also increasingly using AI in everyday practice to support decision-making and care delivery. Yet adoption is accelerating faster than the systems, training, and infrastructure designed to support it.

 

The largest global survey of its kind, the Future Health Index 2026 analyzes the perspectives of healthcare professionals and patients. It explores the use and benefits of AI in healthcare.

Learn about the key topics in the report:

FHI People Icon

AI is expanding
access to care

FHI Tablet Icon

Clinicians want to move faster than systems

FHI Hand Icon

Scaling AI is constrained by readiness gaps

“The recent growth in AI adoption has been remarkable, and healthcare leaders are already seeing an AI dividend. Their investments are giving time back to clinicians and improving the patient experience. Yet we’re still in the early stages of this transformation. To scale these benefits, AI must be seamlessly embedded into clinical workflows and supported by ongoing education and training.”

Jeff DiLullo-Chief Region Leader-Philips North America
Jeff DiLullo
Chief Region Leader
Philips North America
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  Global report

Read about the perspectives of healthcare professionals and patients on AI

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Local reports

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United States

United Kingdom

India

China

Brazil

Indonesia

Netherlands

Saudi Arabia

Germany

France

The Future Health Index is commissioned by Philips

 

In its 11th edition, the Future Health Index 2026 reveals the real-world impact of AI in healthcare and uncovers what is needed to scale these gains. Two quantitative surveys were conducted among over 2,000 healthcare professionals and over 20,000 patients in 10 countries (Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom and the United States). The surveys were conducted from February 2026 to April 2026.

For a full methodology, click here.

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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