Philips launches IntelliSpace Enterprise Edition, an industry-first managed service for hospital-wide healthcare informatics

Amsterdam, the Netherlands — Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced the introduction of IntelliSpace Enterprise Edition, a highly performing, secure and scalable healthcare informatics platform, that enables health systems to manage the growth and cost of their clinical enterprise with a managed service and pay-per-use model. Philips IntelliSpace Enterprise Edition offers a full suite of interoperable healthcare informatics applications and services for hospitals and integrated health networks. It helps health enterprises’ further improve quality of care while meeting the evolving challenges of budget constraints and the management, interoperability, security and value maximization of health data, and IT platforms. IntelliSpace Enterprise Edition debuts at the 2017 HIMSS Conference & Exhibition where Philips showcases a full range of intelligent software, services, and technologies focused on connecting care for continuous health solutions that give patients, providers and caregivers the tools they need to optimize care wherever, and whenever it happens. The solution will initially be available in North America. “Managing disparate informatics platforms has never been more challenging, especially now when technology is advancing so rapidly and organizations are consolidating,” said Yair Briman, CEO Healthcare Informatics at Philips. “Additionally, economic uncertainty is constraining capital budgets at a time when integrated IT investments are needed to advance the transition to connected, value-based care. With IntelliSpace Enterprise Edition, Philips offers a seamless organization-wide IT workflow through a risk-sharing, partnership approach. This will help hospital enterprises address the pressing IT management challenges that executives face, while managing the expanse and expense of their organization.” For a manageable upfront cost based on pay-per-use, IntelliSpace Enterprise Edition provides Philips’ extensive IntelliSpace portfolio and enhances it with an end-to-end managed service delivery model. The IntelliSpace portfolio consists of clinical tools for radiology, cardiology and oncology departments, intervention suites, as well as dose and data management solutions. The managed service offering provides many benefits to the IT administration, as well as for clinical teams. The solution ensures interoperability with cross-industry connectivity standards, single sign-on and integrated workflows. Known Total Cost of Ownership With a known Total Cost of Ownership, clinicians enjoy regular updates and always have access to the latest clinical tools and innovations. As part of the managed services, Philips provides continuous remote monitoring, as well as data backup and restore. This is further enhanced with benefits like the convenience of one 24/7 support line, one contract, and a dedicated Customer Success Manager. Pay-per-use With Uptime Risk Sharing Model Philips IntelliSpace Enterprise Edition’s pay-per-use model ensures the healthcare informatics portfolio always meets the healthcare enterprises’ current IT needs. Usage elasticity can be scaled up and down as demand for care changes. Combined with clear performance indicators, such as guarantees on system uptime that come with IntelliSpace Enterprise Edition’s partnership approach, it decreases financial risk for healthcare enterprises as they invest in their IT infrastructure. IntelliSpace Enterprise Edition builds on and leverages the success of Philips’ PACS managed service model. With nearly a billion radiology studies and 23 petabytes under management, Philips has decades of experience supporting thousands of hospitals across the globe with its PACS radiology workflow management applications Key Applications Configured as a scalable and modular solutions platform, the initial launch of the secure, connected and intelligent IntelliSpace Enterprise Edition offers a harmonized managed service solution for the following applications: IntelliSpace Enterprise Edition leverages Philips HealthSuite, an open, connected health ecosystem of products, programs and services, to enable key services with the aim to further expand its enterprise-grade capabilities. IntelliSpace Enterprise Edition will be available in the first half of 2017. Philips will showcase its connected health, integrated technology, software, solutions and services at booth #2105 at the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS), taking place February 19 - 23, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL. For updates, follow @PhilipsLiveFrom or visit www.philips.com/himss for more information on Philips’ presence at #HIMSS17.
