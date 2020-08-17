Philips introduces OmniWire, the world’s first solid core pressure guide wire for coronary artery interventional procedures

The new wire supports both iFR and FFR indices. iFR continues to be adopted into clinical practice and has been validated in clinical outcomes studies with data from over 4,500 patients [1,2] as well as being recognized by the European Society of Cardiology (ESC), the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions (SCAI) and the American College of Cardiology (ACC) [4-6].

OmniWire integrates with IntraSight, Philips’ secure interventional applications platform that integrates a comprehensive suite of clinically proven modalities including iFR, FFR, IVUS (intravascular ultrasound) and co-registration [7] to simplify complex interventions and speed routine procedures. With iFR pullback and co-registration, physicians can identify the precise locations causing ischemia, plan stent length and placement with a virtual stent, and predict physiologic improvement.

“With integration and co-registration on our IntraSight platform, measurement with iFR, and now enhanced wire performance thanks to OmniWire, we’re providing clinicians with an advanced solution at every step of the procedure,” said Chris Landon, Senior Vice President and General Manager Image Guided Therapy Devices, Philips. “Physicians can confidently use a functional guidance strategy across all their patients, including in complex and multi-vessel cases. Today’s announcement demonstrates how our unique portfolio of systems, smart devices, software and services combines to deliver advanced procedure-oriented solutions.”

OmniWire is now available in the U.S. and Japan and has received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and approval from the Japan Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency. For more information, visit philips.com/OmniWire.

