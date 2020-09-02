Philips launches new innovations to help people stay on top of their health

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today presented new approaches to health and healthcare, and the shift to health-at-home, at its virtual consumer health press event. Against the backdrop of COVID-19, the need for consumers to stay as healthy as possible is more relevant than ever. At today’s virtual event, coinciding with IFA 2020, Philips announced expansion of its consumer health portfolio with a range of innovations to help people maintain health-enhancing lifestyle routines, and digital opportunities that allow them to stay in touch with their healthcare professionals virtually now that physical doctors’ visits are limited.

“Confronted by the vulnerability of their health, people are increasingly focused on what’s most important to them – keeping themselves and their loved ones healthy and safe,” said Deeptha Khanna, Chief Business Leader Personal Health. “We are in the middle of a paradigm shift, both in terms of people’s mind-set and in terms of the way healthcare systems are digitalizing and adding telehealth services to their portfolios. With people being at home most of the time and prioritizing their health, health-at-home is key. Philips uses the latest technologies to bring intelligent, personalized solutions that allow people to manage their health in any situation.”