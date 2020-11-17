Philips World COPD Day survey reveals care challenges, telehealth adoption, and increased global awareness surrounding respiratory health

While COVID-19 may have exacerbated individual concerns for the nearly 65 million people [2] currently living with COPD, it also brought increased awareness for the chronic condition across the globe. Nearly three in five people report being more familiar with COPD now compared to prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, which may be directly linked with increased education around respiratory illnesses due to the nature of COVID-19. Prior to the pandemic, 52% of respondents reported being familiar with COPD; that number is now up to 72%.

Philips’ broad portfolio of connected solutions and services is designed to address the needs of patients with chronic respiratory conditions like COPD and enable providers and physicians to more effectively manage patient care. For additional survey findings and data, or to learn more about how Philips is working to increase awareness this World COPD Day, please visit: Philips.com/WorldCOPDDay.

About the Survey

This survey was conducted online by KJT Group, Inc. on behalf of Philips from October 8-17, 2020 among 4,001 adults ages 18 and older in 4 countries (China.: n=1,000; India: n=1,000; Russia: n=1,001; and the U.S.: n=1,000). The survey was web-based and self-administered in the primary language(s) of each country. These were non-probability samples and thus a margin of error cannot be accurately estimated. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables, please contact Meredith Amoroso at meredith.amoroso@philips.com.