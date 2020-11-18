Leading pathology laboratories deploy tele-diagnostics with Philips during the COVID-19 pandemic

Amsterdam, The Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced leading pathology laboratories across North America, Europe, and Asia have implemented full digitization for their histology samples based on the Philips Digital Pathology scanner and imaging-informatics solutions. Digital images are required to unlock the potential of digital pathology. Remote reviewing of pathological cases is essential to prevent delay in critical patient diagnosis and care, particularly during COVID-19.

During the pandemic, many pathologists, oncologists, and radiologists continued their work from home. This created an unprecedented need for home workstations and secure clinical informatics solutions allowing clinicians to read images remotely and enabling real-time virtual collaboration between their multi-disciplinary care teams. Pre-COVID-19, pathology labs that digitized their workflows across different sites reported improved collaboration and an average productivity gain of 21%.

Examples of leading pathology laboratories that recently transformed towards a digital workflow with Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution are: Mackenzie Health (Canada), Pathology Institute Tel Aviv Sourasky MC (Israel), University Medical Center Groningen (Netherlands), St. Olavs Hospital (Norway), Singapore General Hospital SGH (Singapore), Oxford University Hospitals NHS (UK), and NHS Ayrshire & Arran (UK).

“As healthcare becomes more complex and demanding, digitization has become a key enabler for the hospital to provide better care for our patients and to be more efficient. Digital pathology is an example, and our partnership with companies such as Philips with the clinical and technical know-how is important in helping us achieve our goal,” said Prof. Kenneth Kwek, Chief Executive Officer at Singapore General Hospital SGH.