Next generation American healthcare professionals are among highest in workplace stress in new global report

Stressed Out

Over three-quarters (82%) of younger American healthcare professionals say that managing the stress and pressures of being a healthcare professional is important to their work. However, only 40% feel their education prepared them to manage stress, and 71% lack continuous education on stress management from their hospital or practice.



Another issue facing younger American healthcare professionals that may be contributing to their stress is the ability to impact the decision-making processes within their organizations. Only 42% of younger American healthcare professionals feel like they are able to drive change in how their hospital or practice is managed. They also indicated that decisions being made by non-medical leaders have a negative impact on their job satisfaction (89%).



Despite data and technology being integral to their daily lives, personally and professionally, nearly half (45%) of younger American healthcare professionals say they are overwhelmed by the amount of digital patient data they receive. At the same time, over half see the benefits of digital technologies, such as the electronic medical record (EMR), and think they will enhance patient outcomes and experiences (58% and 55% respectively). About half (55%) of this same group of professionals are most concerned for their own career about an increased administrative burden as a result of the implementation of digital health technologies.



COVID’s Digital Impact

Philips also released findings from a subsequent pulse survey titled Future Health Index Insights: COVID-19 and younger healthcare professionals, which reveals how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the attitudes and experiences of around 500 younger doctors in the U.S., China, France, Germany and Singapore. Surprisingly, younger doctors noted that their experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic have not had an impact on their likelihood to stay in or leave medicine (66%). A majority of next generation American doctors also recognized an accelerated availability of digital health technologies. Beyond the increased volume, more than half of them recognized they had been exposed to new ways to use digital health technology (59%) and new types of digital health technologies (54%) and over a third of younger American doctors hoped these new ways (41%) and types (35%) of digital health technologies will outlast the COVID-19 crisis.