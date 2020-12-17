Philips and InSightec partner to expand access to MR-guided focused ultrasound for incisionless neurosurgery

“As a leading innovator in MR imaging to support precise diagnosis and targeted therapies, we continue to expand the role of MR in providing precision guidance for minimally invasive therapy solutions into new treatment areas,” said Arjen Radder, General Manager for MR at Philips. “By partnering with InSightec we are expanding access to Philips’ advanced MR capabilities to a wider range of healthcare providers, including neurosurgery practices both in-hospital and in outpatient settings, as well as the global research community. Together, we aim to advance towards clear care pathways with predictable outcomes for every patient.”

“InSightec is committed to expanding patient access for MR-guided focused ultrasound, which is rapidly being adopted as a standard of care worldwide for treating Essential Tremor, as well as continuing to develop a research pipeline for the treatment of many other disorders,” said Maurice R. Ferré MD, InSightec CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors. “Partnering with Philips will help increase adoption of our innovative technology to transform patient care.”

The partnership will involve the development of compatibility between the InSightec Exablate Neuro platform and Philips’ MR Ingenia Elition 3.0T, Ingenia 3.0T and Ingenia 1.5T systems. This includes the Ambition 1.5T MR, the industry’s first and only commercially available fully sealed magnet for more productive, helium-free operations [2]. Philips’ MR therapy portfolio also includes its Ingenia MR-OR intraoperative MR for use during neurosurgical procedures, as well as its leading MR-only radiotherapy applications, which enable clinicians to quickly execute complete imaging protocols for prostate, female pelvis, brain, head and neck, and spine.

The parties expect market introduction for the compatible systems in 2023 with offerings available for both existing and new customers.

