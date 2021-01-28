Philips Earns Ultimate Score of 100 on Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Annual Assessment of LGBTQ Workplace Equality

“It has been an incredible journey focused on continuous improvements based upon each year’s results to achieve CEI’s designation as a ‘Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality,’” said Lauren Gohde, Philips North America Inclusion & Diversity Lead. “Our result is an incredible proof point of the power of cross departmental collaboration focused on achieving a mutual goal. We are very proud of our 2021 CEI recognition and remain committed to achieving a culture of inclusion and belonging for all of our employees.”



Philips has taken many steps to create a work environment that reflects society, the partners it works with and the customers it serves. The most recent initiatives further ensure support for all employees, including changes to its pension hardship distribution policy to include domestic partners, launch of a vendor non-discrimination agreement, a mobility policy update to include LGBTQ colleagues and their partners and CSR giving guidelines.



“From the previously unimaginable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, to a long overdue reckoning with racial injustice, 2020 was an unprecedented year. Yet, many businesses across the nation stepped up and continued to prioritize and champion LGBTQ equality,” said Alphonso David, Human Rights Campaign president. “This year has shown us that tools like the CEI are crucial in the work to increase equity and inclusion in the workplace, and also that companies must breathe life into these policies and practices in real and tangible ways. Thank you to the companies that understand protecting their LGBTQ employees and consumers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do — but the best business decision.”



To read the full report, please visit www.hrc.org/cei.