Philips Earns Ultimate Score of 100 on Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Annual Assessment of LGBTQ Workplace Equality

Cambridge, Mass. – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced that it received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. This is the third consecutive year in which Philips has been named to this prestigious list – and the first time scoring 100% – recognizing the company’s relentless focus on diversity, equity and inclusion.
The CEI rates hundreds of publicly and privately held mid- to large-sized businesses on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars: non-discrimination policies across business entities, equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families, supporting an inclusive culture and corporate social responsibility. Philips efforts in satisfying all of the CEI’s criteria earned a 100% ranking and the designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality.