Philips SmartCT 3D image acquisition, visualization and measurement software for its Azurion Image Guided Therapy System receives FDA 510(k) clearance

“Changing to a new technology can be challenging, but if the system itself can show you the way, it makes it much easier to adopt new advances,” Prof. Hicham Kobeiter, Chief of Radiology and Interventional Radiology, Hôpitaux Universitaires Henri-Mondor in Créteil, France. “SmartCT leads you through each step of the procedure, bringing us more confidence and more precision across cardiovascular, oncology and emergency cases.”

“With the new SmartCT interface we can go into more detail more quickly and safely, with fewer staff in the room,” said Prof. Marc Sopval, Interventional Radiologist at Hôpital Européen Georges Pompidou AP-HP in Paris, France. “SmartCT has brought Cone Beam CT to life in everyday practice: all the tools and guidance capabilities are used by the entire team each day.”

With SmartCT, users are guided through the image acquisition process and can review and interact with the acquired CT-like 3D images on the system’s table-side touch screen module using 3D visualization and measurement tools. These tools have been designed to support procedures in a range of clinical domains, including neurology, oncology, and cardiovascular procedures, and feature intuitive two-point distance measurements on 3D images, the ability to remove structures from the images that obstruct the region of interest, and the ability to select and store optimum projection angles for recall during procedures.

Philips SmartCT image acquisition, visualization and measurement software is an integral part of the next-generation Philips Image Guided Therapy System – Azurion – which was launched in September 2020, marking an important step forward in optimizing clinical and operational lab performance and expanding the role of image-guided interventions in the treatment of patients. Azurion has achieved rapid global adoption, reflecting the accelerating trend toward minimally-invasive surgery thanks to its benefits in terms of reduced patient trauma, shorter recovery times and hospital stays, and lower healthcare costs.

[1] Evaluated with clinical users in a simulated lab environment with a total of 17 teams consisting of a physician and an interventional radiology technologist with different levels of experience.