University of California, San Francisco joins forces with Philips to enhance the digital patient experience with Philips HealthSuite

Address lack of interoperability

The work will address the significant challenge of integrating data from the multitude of often incompatible software systems that generate and track patient information, a problem that is intensifying as health systems expand their networks and extend care beyond hospitals and clinics into the community. The lack of interoperability often requires manual re-entry or hunting down of data among the different systems. Integrating these different data streams will ease the burden on clinical staff, provide richer analytics and enable more coordinated orchestration of care across diverse settings.



“Our goal in partnering with Philips is to serve our patients better,” said Aaron Neinstein, MD, associate professor of medicine and director of clinical informatics at UCSF’s Center for Digital Health Innovation. “The services we enable on this platform will help people more easily find the right provider for the care they need, eliminating the worries and delays people often experience. We know that people need convenient access to care, whether for their acute symptoms or chronic conditions, and we can provide a more comprehensive, continuous feeling of support from their care team enabled by virtual and in-person experiences across their care journey.”



The co-developed solutions will power coordination and the frictionless flow of care across traditional boundaries of geography, hospital or site of care. “Over the past few years, UCSF Health has developed a network of high-quality providers across the Bay Area who share our vision to make healthcare more accessible, affordable and personalized,” said Shelby Decosta, President of UCSF Health Affiliates Network and Chief Strategy Officer for UCSF Health. “Our partnership with Philips will empower UCSF Health with navigation tools to bring this vision to life across our network of world-class hospitals, community clinics and outpatient centers, as well as through virtual care.”



The agreement includes a combination of applied research and digital solution implementation, ranging from developing advanced artificial intelligence algorithms and virtual care delivery solutions to enable a more continuous, connected care experience, to connecting multiple hospitals to better coordinate a patient’s care journey. The partners will create and share best practices with the healthcare industry, focused on advancing the Quadruple Aim: better healthcare, at lower cost, with improved outcomes, while enhancing the experience for both patients and staff.