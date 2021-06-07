Philips and Elekta deepen strategic partnership in precise and individualized oncology care

Oncology care is transforming, driven by an increasingly precise diagnosis of each tumor, and a continuously expanding range of therapy options. To fully capitalize on these opportunities, healthcare providers require integrated solutions throughout the entire cancer care pathway, from diagnosis to treatment and follow-up.
This integrated approach has the potential to provide:
The strengthened strategic partnership intends to further deliver a superior experience in diagnosis and adaptive, personalized treatments for clinicians, shorter treatment times and more precise therapy for patients, and lowered costs of care for healthcare providers.
By deepening our already-successful collaboration with Elekta, we will accelerate towards our goal of providing clear care pathways and predictable outcomes for every cancer patient. Today’s announcement is an important next step in the implementation of our strategy in precision diagnosis.
Kees Wesdorp
Chief Business Leader of Precision Diagnosis at Philips
