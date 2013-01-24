Mobile application privacy notice

corporate search result page masthead

Philips Domestic Appliances Clean
Home+ App Privacy Notice

This Privacy Notice was last updated on 22 December 2021.

The Philips Domestic Appliances Clean Home+ App (“App”) allows you to control, monitor and manage your Philips Domestic Appliances Air Purifiers and Robot Vacuum Cleaners (collectively “Devices”) from anywhere, at any time ("Services"). Please note that not all Devices support control by the App.

 

The App and the Devices are controlled by Philips Domestic Appliances Nederland B.V. or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries ("Philips Domestic Appliances ", "our", "we" or "us").  We process personal data collected from the App and/or any Device that you decide to pair with the App. 

This Privacy Notice applies to personal data collected or processed by the Device and/or the App. This Privacy Notice aims at helping you understand our privacy practices when you use the App, including what data we collect, why we collect it and what we do with it, as well as your individual rights.
 

Please also read our Cookie Notice and Terms of Use.

What Personal Data do we collect and for which Purposes?

We receive or collect personal data, as described in detail below, when we provide our Services, including when you access, download and install the App. 
account data

Account Data

You may log in to the App using a MyPhilips account or by using your social media profile. Users in China can also log in using their phone numbers.

 

  • When you log in via social media, the personal data we collect may include your basic public profile (e.g., profile photo, identifier, gender, profile URL, birthday, homepage, and location) and email. In China, you can login using your Wechat account. When you use your Wechat account, we collect your WeChat Account ID, and Public Profile, including name and profile picture. Please note that your social media provider may collect information on the fact that you are using the App and logging in using your social media account. Please read your social media provider’s Privacy Notice (e.g., Facebook, Google) to learn about their privacy practices.

 

  • When you create a MyPhilips account, the personal data we collect may include your first name, username, email address and password. In this case, we will send you a welcoming email to verify your username and password, to communicate with you in response to your inquiries, to send you strictly service-related announcements, or direct marketing communications in case you have opted-in. You may also use your MyPhilips account to order a Philips or Philips Domestic Appliances product or service, participate in a promotion or game, participate in a social media activity related to a Philips or Philips Domestic Appliances promotion (for example clicking "like" or "share"), and participate in product testing or surveys.

 

We use your Account Data to create and manage your account. Because we use your Account Data to provide the Services, we consider this processing to be necessary for the performance of a contract to which you are party and lawful under Article 6.1. (b) of Regulation (EU) 2016/679.

Click here to read onClick here to read less
Data filled in by you

Device Data

When you pair your Device with the App, we collect the IP address of the router that connects to your Device. Furthermore, we collect the following information: 

 

  • Air Purifier Devices.
     

(I)  Device Data, including Device ID, running mode, power on/off, fan speed, scheduler, and control commands.

(II)  General Air Quality Data, including Indoor Allergen Index, PM2.5, temperature, gas and humidity level.

 

  • Robot Vacuum Cleaner Devices.
     

(I) Device Data, including Device ID, scheduler data, number of cycles and cleaning duration​.
 

We use this data to provide the Services; make the Device aware of its environment; improve our Devices and Services; and allow you to get engaged with the Device and its services.

 

Because your Device Data are only processed when you choose to pair your Device with the App for purposes of the Services, we consider this processing to be necessary for the performance of a contract to which you are party and lawful under Article 6.1.(b) of Regulation (EU) 2016/679.

Click here to read onClick here to read less
Devices data

Other Provided Data

Depending on your Air Purifier Device model, the App might show you a short questionnaire relating to your concerns about air indoor quality; how long ago you moved to your house/room; and the room where you placed the Device. The App will use your answers to set the most appropriate running mode for your Device. We will also process the responses to this questionnaire to perform analytics and use the results for product improvement or development and/or marketing.

 

Because your Other Provided Data are only processed when you choose to pair your Device(s) with the App for purposes of the Services, we consider this processing to be necessary for the performance of a contract to which you are party and lawful under Article 6.1.(b) and, to the extent the data is processed for analytics, to be based on legitimate interest under Article 6.1.(f) of Regulation (EU) 2016/679.

Click here to read onClick here to read less
cookies image

Cookies and Analytics Data

We use cookies, tags or similar technologies (“Cookies”) to operate, provide, improve, understand, and customize our Services. Cookies allow us to recognize your mobile device and collect your personal data including your unique user device number, the IP address of your mobile device, the type of mobile internet browser or operating system you use, session and usage data, or service-related performance information, which is information about your use of the App.

 

When you consent to sharing your App data to help improve the App and receive personalized services, we collect and process your App usage data as detailed below. To do so, we use several service providers that process your App data on our behalf and pursuant to our instructions. Our service providers use Cookies to help us collect your information.

 

This App uses Adobe Analytics, an analytics service (“Adobe Analytics”) provided by Adobe Systems Software Ireland Limited (“Adobe”). Adobe Analytics uses “cookies” or similar techniques, which are text files placed in your App, in order to help the App to analyse overall traffic patterns through our App. By transmitting the information generated by the cookie about the use of the App to Adobe, Adobe ensures that your IP address is anonymized before geo-localization can be used and is replaced by a generic IP address before storage. On behalf of Philips Domestic Appliances, Adobe will use this information for the evaluation of your use of the App, compiling reports on App activity for Philips Domestic Appliances, and in order to provide other services relating to App activity and use of the App to Philips Domestic Appliances. Adobe will not associate your IP address with any other data held by Adobe.

 

For further information about the use of Cookies in this App, please read our Cookie Notice, which you can find under the privacy settings of the App. Please note that we only process your Cookies and Analytics data after you have provided consent in accordance with Article 6.1.(a) of Regulation (EU) 2016/679.

 

Ratings and Review Data

If you write a review or rate the App on the app stores, we may process such information to respond to your comments and questions, understand how you feel when using the App, get familiar with your general perception of the App and our brand, and use these insights to improve the App and/or our products and services. We can only see your app store username, ratings, comments and any other detail you decide to share with us or make publicly available. Unless you require us to do so, we do not link this information to your account credentials or any other information we hold from you. Where you require customer support, we may use your data to follow-up on your case and guide you through our customer support process in accordance with section ‘Customer support’ further below.

 

We consider the processing of your ratings and review data to be based on a legitimate interest of Philips Domestic Appliances and lawful under Article 6.1. (f) of Regulation (EU) 2016/679.

Click here to read onClick here to read less
Location data

Customer support

We operate and provide our Services, including providing customer support, and improving, fixing, and customizing our Services. When you require customer support, you may provide us with information on your use of the Services, including your interaction with Philips Domestic Appliances, and how to contact you so we can provide the required support. We may also use your information to respond to you when you contact us.

 

We consider the processing of your Customer Support data to be necessary for the performance of a contract to which you are party and lawful under Article 6.1.(b) of Regulation (EU) 2016/679.

Click here to read onClick here to read less
Combined data

Combined Data

We may combine your personal data, including Account Data, Device Data, Cookies, with data collected during your interactions and usage of the Philips Domestic Appliances digital channels such as social media, websites, emails, apps and connected products, including your IP addresses, Cookies, mobile device information, communications you click on or tap, location details, and websites you visit.

 

We analyse the Combined Data to provide you with personalized Services. It also helps us improve the content, functionality and usability of the App, the Device(s) and Services as well as to develop new products and services. In this case, we consider the processing of your Combined Data to be based on a legitimate interest and lawful under Article 6.1. (f) of Regulation (EU) 2016/679.

 

If you opt-in to receive promotional communications about Philips Domestic Appliances products, services, events and promotions that may be relevant to you based on your preferences and online behaviour, we may send you marketing and promotional communications via email, phone and other digital channels, such as mobile apps and social media. To be able to tailor the communications to your preferences and behaviour and provide you with a more relevant and personalized experience, we may analyse your Combined Data. Before sending promotional communications to you, we will ask your consent.

Data about your interactions and usage of the Philips digital channels such as social media, websites, emails, apps and connected product. This data may include: IP address, cookies, device information, communications you click on or tap, location details, websites you visit.
Click here to read onClick here to read less
Third parties
Permissions
When the App needs permission to access your mobile device’ sensors (e.g. camera, Wi-Fi, geo-location, or Bluetooth) or other data (e.g. photos) for purposes of the Services, we will ask your consent. We use such data only when needed to provide you the Services and only after you have provided your consent.

 

  • General Permissions

  • Wi-Fi. To set up your Device(s)’s pairing.
  • Camera. To scan the QR code to initiate the Device(s) pairing.
  • Photo. To enable the photo sharing function, which allows you to make snapshots of indoor or outdoor air quality and share them through SMS/Wechat or other social channels.
  • Calling. To allow you to call Philips Domestic Appliances customer support through the App.
  • Coarse geo-graphic location and location.
  • Device pairing. Android operating systems require coarse geo-graphic location to connect the App to the Device. iOS requires access to location data to recognize when the App and Device(s) are nearby. We do not process such data in any manner. The data is stored in your mobile device, where we do not have access to it. If you delete your profile or the App, this data will be deleted from your mobile device.
  • Find a Philips Domestic Appliances near you. When you enable this functionality, we use your location data to direct you towards a store or consumer care centre near you.
  • Files. The App requires access to the mobile device's files to store the language configurations and other files that the App uses to operate (e.g. graphics, media files or other large program assets). If you delete the App, the data will be deleted from the mobile device.

  • Air Purifier Permissions.

  • Weather and Air Quality information. When enabling this permission, the App shares your anonymized location data (city level) with a third party to provide you with a location map with air quality information in the Homepage of the App. This third party is AirMatters.

 

You can at any time block your App permissions through the settings of your mobile device. Please note that if you decide to block, you may not be able to use, in whole or in part, our Services.

 

IT Providers

These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.

 
Spacer
 

Cloud Providers

These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China.

 
Spacer
 

Master service Providers

These providers deliver specific services for Master such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching).

 
 
 

Payment

These providers handle financial data in relation to online purchases, your program fee.

IT Providers

These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.

 
Spacer
 

Cloud Providers

These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China.

 
Spacer
 

Master service Providers

These providers deliver specific services for Master such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching).

 
 
 

Payment

These providers handle financial data in relation to online purchases, your program fee.

IT Providers

These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.

 
Spacer
 

Cloud Providers

These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China.

 
Spacer
 

Master service Providers

These providers deliver specific services for Master such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching).

 
 
 

Payment

These providers handle financial data in relation to online purchases, your program fee.

Master service Providers

These providers deliver specific services for Master such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching).

Master service Providers

These providers deliver specific services for Master such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching).

Click here to read onClick here to read less

With whom are Personal Data shared

Philips Domestic Appliances may disclose your personal data to third party service providers, business partners or other third parties in accordance with this Privacy Notice and/or applicable law.
Location data

Service providers

We work with third-party service providers to help us operate, provide, improve, understand, customize, support, and market our Services.

 

We may share your personal data with the following service providers:
 

 

  • IT and cloud providers

These service providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or provide the Services.

 

  • Analytics Service Providers.

 

These service providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, and/or related technology that we require to perform App analytics. Philips Domestic Appliances requires its service providers to provide an adequate level of protection to your personal data similar to the level that we provide. We require our service providers to process your personal data only in accordance with our instructions and only for the specific purposes mentioned above, to have access to the minimum amount of data they need to deliver a specific service, and to protect the security of your personal data.

Click here to read onClick here to read less
Location data
Other third parties

Philips Domestic Appliances may also work with third parties who process your personal data for their own purposes. If we share personal data with third parties that use your personal data for their own purposes, we will ensure to inform you and/or obtain your consent if required under applicable laws before sharing your personal data. In this case, please read their privacy notices carefully as they inform about their privacy practices, including what type of personal data they collect and how they use, process and protect them.

 

Philips Domestic Appliances sometimes sells a business or a part of a business to another company. Such a transfer of ownership could include the transfer of your personal data directly related to that business, to the purchasing company. All of our rights and obligations under this Privacy Notice are freely assignable by Philips Domestic Appliances to any of our affiliates, in connection with a merger, acquisition, restructuring or sale of assets, or by operation of law or otherwise, and we may transfer your personal data to any of our affiliates, successor entities or new owner.

 

If your Device supports voice control, please select and read the relevant section for voice control data processing below. Please contact customer support (airpurifier.service@philips.com) if you don’t know which voice assistant is supported by your Device.

 

Amazon Alexa

In some countries, the Philips Air Purifier skill allows you to control your Device with Amazon Alexa. If you enable the skill, Philips Domestic Appliances allows you to connect your Amazon Account to your Philips account. When connecting your accounts, Philips Domestic Appliances and Amazon independently adopt technical measures to validate your identity. Philips Domestic Appliances shares account identifiers but does not share your account credentials, including name or email address, with Amazon.

 

When you speak to Alexa, Amazon sends a written version of your voice commands to Philips Domestic Appliances together with a unique identifier. We process this information to execute your commands and issue a response in accordance with our Privacy Notice. We share our written response with Amazon so that Amazon can inform you about the outcome of your command in accordance with Amazon’s Privacy Notice and Terms of Use. Philips Domestic Appliances and Alexa may also exchange information on the Device(s) you decide to control through the Skill, including when you update, change or remove a Device.

 

You understand that your commands and responses may amount to personal data. You also understand that Amazon provides its own services to you and by enabling the Skill, you instruct us to share your personal data with Amazon. Amazon may process your personal data in countries outside of your country of residence which may have a different legal framework for protection of personal data. You can revoke your consent at any time by disabling the Skill. Please read Amazon Alexa’s Privacy Notice and Terms of Use for further information. Terms & Conditions and Privacy Notice.

 

Tmall Genie

In China, we support the Philips Air Skill in the Tmall Genie App. If you enable the skill, Philips Domestic Appliances allows you to connect your Tmall Genie account to your Philips account. When connecting your accounts, Philips Domestic Appliances and Tmall Genie independently adopt technical measures to validate your identity. Philips Domestic Appliances shares account identifiers but does not share your account credentials, including name or phone number, with Tmall Genie.

 

When you speak to Tmall Genie, Tmall Genie sends a written version of your voice commands to Philips Domestic Appliances together with a unique identifier. We process this information to execute your commands and issue a response in accordance with our Privacy Notice. We share our written response with Tmall Genie so that Tmall Genie can inform you about the outcome of your command in accordance with Tmall Genie’s Privacy Notice and Terms of Use. Philips Domestic Appliances and Tmall Genie may also exchange information on the Device(s) you decide to control through the Skill, including when you update, change or remove a Device.

 

You understand that your commands and responses may amount to personal data. You also understand that Tmall Genie provides its own services to you and by enabling the Skill, you instruct us to share your personal data with Tmall Genie. Tmall Genie will process your personal data in China. You can revoke your consent at any time by disabling the Skill. Please read Tmall Genie’s Privacy Notice and Terms of Use  for further information. Terms & Conditions and Privacy Notice.

 

Google Assistant

In some countries, the Philips Air Purifier skill allows you to control your Device with Google Assistant. If you enable the skill, Philips Domestic Appliances allows you to connect your Google Account to your Philips account. When connecting your accounts, Philips Domestic Appliances and Google independently adopt technical measures to validate your identity. Philips Domestic Appliances shares account identifiers but does not share your account credentials, including name or email address, with Google.

 

When you speak to Google Assistant, Google sends a written version of your voice commands to Philips Domestic Appliances together with a unique identifier. We process this information to execute your commands and issue a response in accordance with our Privacy Notice. We share our written response with Google so that Google can inform you about the outcome of your command in accordance with Google’s Privacy Notice and Terms of Use. Philips Domestic Appliances and Google may also exchange information on the Device(s) you decide to control through the Skill, including when you update, change or remove a Device.

 

You understand that your commands and responses may amount to personal data. You also understand that Google provides its own services to you and by enabling the Skill, you instruct us to share your personal data with Google. Google may process your personal data in countries outside of your country of residence which may have a different legal framework for protection of personal data. You can revoke your consent at any time by disabling the Skill. Please read Google Assistant’s Privacy Notice and Terms of use for further information.

 

IFTTT

Philips Domestic Appliances offers you the functionality of enjoying IFTTTT services with your Device. IFTTT stands for If This, Then That. You can find more information about the services they offer on their website IFTTT.

 

If you would like to enjoy this functionality, you should create an IFTTT account, connect your IFTTT account with your Philips account and add the connection with your Device.

 

Please note that to enjoy these services, we would have to share some of your Personal Data with IFTTT. Philips Domestic Appliances and IFTTT independently adopt technical measures to validate your identity. When you make use of IFTTT, your identity token, the device id and the triggers are shared between the companies to execute the requested service.

 

You understand and acknowledge that IFTTT provides its own services to you and by enabling this, you instruct us to share your personal data with IFTTT. IFTTT may process your personal data in countries outside of your country of residence, which may have a different legal framework for protection of personal data. Please read IFTTT’s Privacy Terms of Use for further information Privacy policy - IFTTT.

 

You can revoke your consent at any time. You can revoke your consent by disconnecting the Philips Air Purifier IFTTT service or Applet. After you have disconnected, we will no longer share your Personal Data with IFTTT.

 

Cross-border transfer

Your personal data may be stored and processed in any country where we have facilities or in which we engage service providers, and by using the Services you acknowledge the transfer (if any) of information to countries outside of your country of residence, which may have data protection rules that are different from those of your country. In certain circumstances, courts, law enforcement agencies, regulatory agencies or security authorities in those other countries may be entitled to access your personal data.

 

If you are located in the EEA, your personal data may be transferred to our affiliates or service providers in non-EEA countries that are recognized by the European Commission as providing an adequate level of data protection according to EEA standards (the full list of these countries is available here http://ec.europa.eu/justice/data-protection/international-transfers/adequacy/index_en.htm). For transfers from the EEA to countries not considered adequate by the European Commission, we have put in place adequate measures, such as our Privacy Rules for Customer, Supplier and Business Partner Data and/or standard contractual clauses adopted by the European Commission to protect your personal data..

Click here to read onClick here to read less

How long do we keep your data?

We will retain your personal data for as long as needed or permitted in light of the purpose(s) for which the data is collected. The criteria we use to determine our retention periods include: (i) the length of time you use the App and Services; (ii) whether there is a legal obligation to which we are subject; or (iii) whether retention is advisable in light of our legal position (such as in regard to applicable statutes of limitations, litigation or regulatory investigations).
Special information for parents

Your choices and rights

If you would like to submit a request to access, rectify, erase, restrict or object to the processing of personal data that you have previously provided to us, or if you would like to submit a request to receive an electronic copy of your personal data for purposes of transmitting it to another company (to the extent this right to data portability is provided to you by applicable law), you may contact us at DAprivacy@philips.com. We will respond to your request consistent with applicable law.

In your request, please make clear what personal data you would like to access, rectify, erase, restrict or object to its processing. For your protection, we may only implement requests with respect to the personal data associated with your account, your email address or other account information, that you use to send us your request, and we may need to verify your identity before implementing your request. We will try to comply with your request as soon as reasonably practicable.

 

Where we rely on consent to collect and/or process your personal data, you may withdraw your consent at any time, without affecting the lawfulness of processing based on consent before its withdrawal.

 

Please note that if you make use of (some of) your choices and rights, you may not be able to use, in whole or in part, our Services anymore.

Click here to read onClick here to read less
Special information for parents
We protect your personal data

We take seriously our duty to protect the data you entrust to us against accidental or unauthorized alteration, loss, misuse, disclosure or access. We use a variety of security technologies, technical and organizational measures to help protect your data. For this purpose, we implement, among others, access controls, use firewalls and secure protocols.

Click here to read onClick here to read less
Special information for parents
Special information for parents

While the Services are not directed to children, as defined under applicable law, it is our policy to comply with the law when it requires parent or guardian permission before collecting, using or disclosing personal data of children. We are committed to protecting the privacy needs of children and we strongly encourage parents and guardians to take an active role in their children’s online activities and interests.

 

If a parent or guardian becomes aware that his or her child has provided us with his or her personal data without their consent, please contact us at DAprivacy@philips.com. If we become aware that a child has provided us with personal data, we will delete his/her data from our files.

Click here to read onClick here to read less
Changes to the privacy notice
Changes to this Privacy Notice

Our Services may change from time to time without prior notice to you. For this reason, we reserve the right to amend or update this Privacy Notice from time to time. When we update this Privacy Notice, we will also update the date at the top of this Privacy Notice.

 

We encourage you to regularly review the latest version of this Privacy Notice.

 

The new Privacy Notice will become effective immediately upon publication. If you do not agree to the revised notice, you should alter your preferences or consider stop using our Services. By continuing to access or make use of our Services after those changes become effective, you acknowledge that you have been informed and agree to the Privacy Notice as amended.

Click here to read onClick here to read less
contact image

Contact Us

If you have any question about this Privacy Notice or about the way we use your personal data, please contact our Privacy Office at DAprivacy@philips.com. Alternatively, you have the right to lodge a complaint with a supervisory authority competent for your country or region.

 

Philips Domestic Appliances NederlandB.V.

High Tech Campus 42, 5656 AE,

Eindhoven, The Netherlands

Additional information for California Residents


California Civil Code Section 1798.83 permits our customers who are California residents to request and obtain from us once a year, free of charge, information about the personal information (if any) we disclosed to third parties for direct marketing purposes in the preceding calendar year. If applicable, this information would include a list of the categories of personal information that was shared and the names and addresses of all third parties with which we shared information in the immediately preceding calendar year. If you are a California resident and like to make such a request, please visit our privacy website: domesticappliances.philips.com/privacy


Pursuant to the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018 (“CCPA”), we are providing the following details regarding the categories of Personal Information that we collect and process about California residents via the Device and/or the Machine. For details on how we handle Personal Information pursuant to the CCPA in other contexts, please go here. Under the CCPA, “Personal Information” is information that identifies, relates to, or could reasonably be linked with a particular California resident or household.


Sources of Personal Information

We collect Personal Information from: 

  • Our interactions with you through the Device and/or the Machine; and
  • Our affiliates, and joint marketing partners and/or business partners.


Collection and Disclosure of Personal Information

The following chart details which categories of Personal Information about California residents we plan to collect, as well as which categories of Personal Information we have collected and disclosed for our operational business purposes in the preceding 12 months. 
Categories of Personal Information
Disclosed to Which Categories of Third Parties for Operational Business Purposes
Identifiers, such as name, contact information, IP address and other online identifiers.
Our affiliates and subsidiaries; trusted third-party service providers; business partners; your social media account providers, in connection with the social sharing you choose to use in accordance with this Privacy Notice. 
Personal information as defined in the California customer records law, such as name and contact information.
Our affiliates and subsidiaries; trusted third-party service providers in accordance with this Privacy Notice. 
Characteristics of protected classifications under California or federal law, such as primary language.
Our affiliates and subsidiaries; trusted third-party service providers in accordance with this Privacy Notice. 
Internet or network activity information, such as browsing history and interactions with our online services
Our affiliates and subsidiaries; trusted third-party service providers in accordance with this Privacy Notice. 
Geolocation data, such as device location.
Our affiliates and subsidiaries; trusted third-party service providers in accordance with this Privacy Notice. 
Inferences drawn from any of the Personal Information listed above to create a profile about, for example, an individual’s preferences, behaviour and characteristics 
Our affiliates and subsidiaries; trusted third-party service providers in accordance with this Privacy Notice. 

Use of Personal Information 

We use these categories of Personal Information for the purposes of operating, managing, and maintaining our business, providing our products and services, and accomplishing our business purposes and objectives, as described above under “What Personal Data do we collect and for which purposes?”   

 

We do not sell and have not sold Personal Information in the preceding 12 months, as “sale” is defined in the CCPA. We do not sell the Personal Information of minors under 16 years of age.

 

Individual Rights and Requests

If you are a California resident, you may request that we:

  • Disclose to you the following information covering the 12 months preceding your request:
  • The categories of Personal Information we collected about you and the categories of sources from which we collected such Personal Information;
  • The specific pieces of Personal Information we collected about you;
  • The business or commercial purpose for collecting (if applicable) Personal Information about you; and  
  • The categories of Personal Information about you that we otherwise shared or disclosed, and the categories of third parties with whom we shared or to whom we disclosed such Personal Information (if applicable).  
  • Delete Personal Information we collected from you. 

 

To make a request for the disclosures or deletion described above, please contact us at: domesticappliances.philips.com/privacy.  We will verify and respond to your request as described above in “Your Choices and Rights” and consistent with applicable law, taking into account the type and sensitivity of the Personal Information subject to the request.  We may need to request additional Personal Information from you, such as email address, mailing address, or telephone number in order to verify your identity and protect against fraudulent requests. If you make a deletion request, we may ask you to verify your request before we delete your Personal Information.

 

You have the right to be free from unlawful discrimination for exercising your rights under the CCPA. 

 

Authorized Agents 

If you want to make a request as an authorized agent on behalf of a California resident, you may use the submission methods noted above.  As part of our verification process, we may request that you provide, as applicable:  

  • Proof of your registration with the California Secretary of State to conduct business in California;
  • A power of attorney from the California resident pursuant to Probate Code sections 4000-4465;
  • Written permission that the California resident has authorized you to make a request on the resident’s behalf.  This permission must be signed (via physical or e-signature) by the California resident.

 

If you are making a request on behalf of a California resident and have not provided us with a power of attorney from the resident pursuant to Probate Code sections 4000-4465, we may also require the resident to:

  • Provide you with a written permission signed by the resident to make the request on the resident’s behalf;
  • Verify the resident’s own identity directly with us; 
  • Directly confirm with us that the resident provided you permission to submit the request. 

 

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.