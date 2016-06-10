Sensitive personal data



Before we collect sensitive personal data, we will inform you and ask your explicit consent. Subject to your choices, we allow you to securely store your beauty and hair removal details in your account so that you can easily re-store them if you install the app on another device. We also use your data to provide you with a personalized beauty and hair removal experience via for example, customized coaching programs, reminders and other services, for which . we rely on the performance of contract to provide you Services requested by you. However, because of the nature of the personal data being sensitive, we can only provide these Services to you based on your explicit consent that allows us to process this data. The data processed includes your: Preferences and answers to our personalization questions;

Hair removal device details, including unique identifiers and usage data;

Treatment details, including treatment schedules, progress and status;

Skin tone and hair details, including skin, hair color and type, as well as your skin and hair removal routine and issues;

Audio recordings, whenever required for you to enjoy certain features of the app; and·

Photos, including pictures of body parts, hair and skin, whenever required for you to enjoy certain features of the app;

Lifestyle and well-being details which you enter in the app, including routine, stress, sleep and environment; and

App usage patterns and mobile device details.

Based on your settings, we may send you emails, push notifications, in-app content and in-app messages. We may also combine, pseudonymize, anonymize or aggregate your data for personalization purposes.

In order to provide some of the personalization Services in the App, we rely on machine learning algorithms /artificial intelligence. We are under an ethical obligation to ensure that the Services performed by the algorithms are working as accurately as possible, thereby limiting any inaccuracy, bias, discrimination or other risks to your rights and freedoms. In order to do so, we may need to process a part of the personal data provided by you in order to retrain and improve the efficacy, accuracy and performance of the algorithms incorporated into these Services. We will always pseudonymize, aggregate or anonymize your data before we use it for retraining purposes, in which case we will rely on our legitimate interest to carry out scientific research towards improve the algorithms, while making sure that such interest is not outweighed by any impact to your rights and freedoms. However, when it is not possible for us to sufficiently pseudonymize your personal data , we will notify you and obtain your explicit consent prior to using your personal data for such retraining and improvement purposes.