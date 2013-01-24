Philips Oral Healthcare LLC, with address at 22100 Bothell Everett Highway, Bothell WA 98021, USA (”Philips”, “our”, “we” or “us”) wants you to be familiar with how we collect, use and disclose Personal Data.



The Philips Oral Health Research App (“App”) allows you to participate in oral healthcare research studies. The App uses personal data processed through the App, including personal data processed by any Philips Power Toothbrush (“Device”) that you pair with the App.



Philips has given you access to the App because you decided to participate in a research study (“Study”). You have already provided explicit consent for the processing of your personal data in connection with the Study. Please check the Study Privacy Notice here [https://www.usa.philips.com/a-w/mobile-privacy-notice/sonicare-research-general-privacy-notice.html], which will help you understand:





FOR WHICH PURPOSE(S) DO WE PROCESS YOUR DATA?

THE LEGAL BASES USED TO PROCESS YOUR DATA

WHY DO WE NEED YOUR DATA?

WITH WHOM DO WE SHARE YOUR DATA?

INTERNATIONAL TRANSFER OF YOUR PERSONAL DATA

HOW LONG DO WE KEEP YOUR DATA?

HOW DO WE SECURE YOUR DATA?



This Privacy Notice supplements the Study’s Privacy Notice. The purpose of this Privacy Notice is to help you understand our privacy practices when you use the App.