Philips
Oral Health Research App Privacy Notice

This Privacy Notice was last updated on November 12, 2020.

Philips Oral Healthcare LLC, with address at 22100 Bothell Everett Highway, Bothell WA 98021, USA  (”Philips”, “our”, “we” or “us”) wants you to be familiar with how we collect, use and disclose Personal Data.
 

The Philips Oral Health Research App (“App”) allows you to participate in oral healthcare research studies.  The App uses personal data processed through the App, including personal data processed by any Philips Power Toothbrush (“Device”) that you pair with the App.
 

Philips has given you access to the App because you decided to participate in a research study (“Study”). You have already provided explicit consent for the processing of your personal data in connection with the Study.  Please check the Study Privacy Notice here [https://www.usa.philips.com/a-w/mobile-privacy-notice/sonicare-research-general-privacy-notice.html], which will help you understand:  

  • FOR WHICH PURPOSE(S) DO WE PROCESS YOUR DATA?
  • THE LEGAL BASES USED TO PROCESS YOUR DATA
  • WHY DO WE NEED YOUR DATA?
  • WITH WHOM DO WE SHARE YOUR DATA?
  • INTERNATIONAL TRANSFER OF YOUR PERSONAL DATA
  • HOW LONG DO WE KEEP YOUR DATA?
  • HOW DO WE SECURE YOUR DATA?
     

This Privacy Notice supplements the Study’s Privacy Notice. The purpose of this Privacy Notice is to help you understand our privacy practices when you use the App.

What Personal Data do we collect and for which Purposes?


We collect Personal Data when you register with the App as further specified below.  Unless provided otherwise in this privacy notice, we use your Personal Data for the purposes mentioned in the Study Privacy Notice.  We may annotate, aggregate, combine, pseudonymize, de-identify and/or anonymize your Personal Data as required by our research projects and our Privacy Notices.   In most cases, we associate your personal data with unique identifiers.

Account data

We collect your personal data when you create an account.

 

  • The personal data we collect may include your name, email address, country, language and password. We also process information on your App usage, including your session, login and authentication information, which we use to manage your account.

  • We use your Account Data to create and manage your account, and record your In-App consents. You can use your account to securely login to the App. If you create a MyPhilips account to login to the App, we will send you a welcoming email to verify your username and password, to communicate with you in response to your inquiries or to send you study-related announcements. 

Brushing, video and motion data

We collect your brushing, video and motion data, including your routine, session information, and sensor data such as mode, position, motion and pressure of the brush.

 

This data includes your:

  • Session ID
  • Participant ID
  • Brushing Duration
  • Brushing Mode
  • Intensity Level
  • Battery Level
  • Gyroscope Calibration Data
  • Video of User, Front Facing Camera, 1080p, 30 frames/sec (constant frame rate)
  • IMU Data (Timestamped, streamed at 30 Hz)
  • Pressure Data (Timestamped, streamed at 10 Hz)
  • Proximity Data (Timestamped, streamed at 10 Hz)Timestamps of Taps
     

We collect your brushing video recordings, including:

  • Video of user, front facing, 1080p, Constant frame rate
  • IMU sensor data, approx. 30Hz
  • Pressure levels, approx. 10Hz
  • Proximity levels, approx. 10Hz
  • Video alignment information (either timestamps or video frame indexes).
  • Motion data (measured by the Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) sensor inside your power toothbrush) during at-home brushing sessions.
     

Your videos will show your face, mouth, teeth and brushing behavior.
 

We use your brushing and video recording data for the purposes mentioned in the study’s privacy notice, including tracking your progress towards goals. The App may process your personal data locally to provide you with brushing tips.
 

Every time you use the App, you are free to decide which brushing and video recording data you want to share with us.   If you notice that the brushing and video recording data infringes the Study guidelines or is of low quality, you can dismiss them and record new ones.

Cookies and analytics data

We use cookies, tags or similar technologies (“Cookies”) to operate, provide, improve, understand, and customize our App.   Cookies allow us to recognize your mobile device and collect information and personal data including your unique user device number, the IP address of your mobile device, the type of mobile internet browser or operating system you use, session and usage data, or service-related performance information, which is information about your use of the App.
 

When you consent to making the app better based on your app interactions, feedback and crash information, we collect and process your App usage data as detailed in our Analytics Notice, which you can find under the App settings of the App.  To do so, we may use several service providers that process your App data on our behalf and pursuant to our instructions.  Our service providers use Cookies to help us collect your information.  Before we use Cookies for analytics purposes, we will ask your consent.

Permissions

The App may request your permission to access your mobile device’s storage capabilities, sensors or other features (e.g. photos, camera, Wi-Fi, or Bluetooth).  We require access when strictly necessary to provide the App as detailed below.

 

  • Camera. The App requires camera permission to allow you to record your videos.
  • Bluetooth.  The App requires Bluetooth connection to connect the Device to the App. You can at any time block your Bluetooth connection through the settings of your mobile device.  
  • Sometimes a permission is a technical precondition of the operating systems of your mobile device. In such case, the App may ask your permission to access such sensors or data. However we will not collect such data, unless when required to provide you the App and only after you provided consent.

Marketing Opt-In

If you consent to receiving promotional communications about Philips products, services, events and promotions that may be relevant to you based on your preferences and online behaviour, we may send you marketing and promotional communications via email, phone and other digital channels, such as mobile apps and social media. To be able to tailor the communications to your preferences and behavior and provide you with a more relevant and personalized experience, we may analyze your personal data.  Before sending promotional communications to you, we will ask your consent. You may unsubscribe from such promotional communications at any time.

With whom do we share your Personal Data?


Philips may disclose your personal data to third party service providers, business partners, or other third parties in accordance with this Privacy Notice and/or applicable law.

Service providers

We work with third-party service providers to help us operate, provide, improve, understand, customize, and support our App.
 

We may share your personal data with the following service providers:

  • IT and cloud providers

These service providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage and/or related technology required to run the App.

  • Research Providers

These service providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage and/or related technology required to analyze your personal data for purposes of the Study.

  • Analytics Service Providers.

These service providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, and/or related technology that we require to perform App analytics.
 

Philips requires its service providers to provide an adequate level of protection to your personal data similar to the level that we provide. We require our service providers to process your personal data only in accordance with our instructions and only for the specific purposes mentioned above, to have access to the minimum amount of data they need to deliver a specific service, and to protect the security of your personal data.

What are your Privacy Rights?

To the extent required by applicable law, you have certain rights with respect to the processing of your data which enable you to:
 

  • obtain information on the processing of your data,
  • obtain a copy of your data in a machine-readable format,
  • object to the processing of your data,
  • have your data rectified or deleted or their processing restricted (to the extent permitted by applicable law), and
  • withdraw consent (if applicable) that you might have given with respect to the processing of your data without any consequence for you.
     

To exercise your rights or to ask any other questions related to the protection of your data in Philips or regarding this Notice in general, you can contact the Philips Data Protection Officer via https://www.philips.com/contactprivacy or by regular mail at:

Philips - Attn: Group Legal (Privacy),

Philips Center HBT 16, Amstelplein 2,

1096 BC, Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

If you are not satisfied with Philips’ response or believe that your data is not being processed in accordance with the law, you may contact or lodge a complaint with the competent data protection authority or seek other remedies under applicable law. 