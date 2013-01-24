This Privacy Notice (“Notice”) is about the processing of your personal data for purposes of the Philips Project Xian study (“study”).

The study will require you to download and use the Philips Oral Health Research App (“App”). The App is subject to a different privacy notice [https://www.usa.philips.com/a-w/mobile-privacy-notice/sonicare-research-app-privacy-notice.html], which supplements the study’s Privacy Notice.