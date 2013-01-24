WHAT ARE YOUR PRIVACY RIGHTS?
To the extent required by applicable law, you have certain rights with respect to the processing of your data which enable you to:
- obtain information on the processing of your data,
- obtain a copy of your data in a machine-readable format,
- object to the processing of your data,
- have your data rectified or deleted or their processing restricted (to the extent permitted by applicable law), and
- withdraw consent (if applicable) that you might have given with respect to the processing of your data without any consequence for you.
To exercise your rights or to ask any other questions related to the protection of your data in Philips or regarding this Notice in general, you can contact the Philips Data Protection Officer via https://www.philips.com/contactprivacy or by regular mail at:
Philips - Attn: Group Legal (Privacy),
Philips Center HBT 16, Amstelplein 2,
1096 BC, Amsterdam, The Netherlands.
If you are not satisfied with Philips’ response or believe that your data is not being processed in accordance with the law, you may contact or lodge a complaint with the competent data protection authority or seek other remedies under applicable law.