September 3, 2021

Before resuming therapy on your new or replacement machine, you or your equipment provider must visually inspect the following accessories for evidence of particulate contamination:

 

  • Tubing
  • Mask components (mask, cushions and integrated tubing)
  • Humidifier tank and seals (if applicable)

 

If visible particles are evident on any of these components: 

 

  • discard components and contact your Homecare provider / Durable Medical Equipment provider (DME) for replacement 

 

If there is no evidence of particles on any of these components: 

 

  • clean each component per their respective instructions for use 
  • reeassemble and resume therapy on your new device

