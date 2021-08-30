After you have registered your affected device, we will confirm your information by email prior to shipment and prepare to send your replacement. We appreciate your cooperation and patience and encourage you to save your registration confirmation number for future communications.



Before opening your replacement device package, unplug your affected device and disconnect all accessories. Be sure to place your mask, tubing and SD card aside as they may be used with your replacement device.



When you receive your replacement device, please first be sure to review all written instructions for setup, cleaning of existing components, and return instructions. Also, be sure to keep all packaging materials, as they will be used to return your affected device back to Philips Respironics.



You can then start to reassemble your replacement device with the accessories you had been using, or new accessories. Once all accessories have been installed, plug in your device to a working wall outlet and wait five minutes for your device settings to upload. After five minutes, press the therapy button to initiate air flow. Your prescription pressure should be delivered at this time.



With your replacement device reassembled and ready for use, return your affected device by placing it into the cardboard package in which you received your replacement device. Using packing tape supplied, close your box, and seal it. Affix the pre-paid postage label to the box and schedule a pick up at your local FedEx. Philips Respironics has pre-paid all shipping charges.



As part of our commitment to quality and patient safety, Philips Respironics is dedicated to removing product containing the affected sound abatement foam from the market. By returning your original device, you can help to make sure that it can be repaired for future use by another patient. We appreciate your cooperation in this effort, and if you have any questions, please contact us at +1-833-262-1871.

Owners or users of DreamStation 1 devices who wish to preserve their units for purposes of a lawsuit have the option of requesting preservation, either by Philips Respironics or by the user, through the Preservation Registry established by Philips Respironics. More information and instructions on how to register for preservation may be found at: https://www.mdl3014preservationregistry.com .

