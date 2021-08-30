Medical Device Recall Information


Philips Respironics Sleep and Respiratory Care devices

Information for patients, all in one place


In June 2021, after discovering a potential health risk related to a part in certain CPAP, BiPAP and Mechanical Ventilator devices, Philips issued a voluntary Field Safety Notice (outside U.S.) / voluntary recall notification (U.S. only).

Patient safety is our top priority, and we are committed to supporting you and your care team throughout the remediation process.

Be sure to visit this page regularly for the most current and accurate information.

Thank you for your patience and continued trust.
Support at every step of the way

Register your affected device
Affected device list
Begin the online process
Call 877-907-7508
Not sure how to register your device? Check out our step-by-step video here
Already registered? Check your device replacement status
Check now
Registered patients can also enter prioritization information. This information helps patients with the greatest needs receive their replacement device sooner.
Learn more about patient prioritization
Return your affected device and set up your new device
When you receive your replacement device, it will include instructions on how to return your original device and how to set up your replacement. 
Unsure of your next steps?
Learn more about the remediation process
Frans van Houten and Roy Jakobs

Philips CEO Frans van Houten and Chief Business Leader Connected Care Roy Jakobs talk about the various aspects of the field safety notice

Frans van Houten and Roy Jakobs

Technical Project Manager Jan Bennik speaks about the test and research program

Check your order status
Check your order status
Icon check list
Provide additional registration information
Check now
Please note that the Philips Patient Portal is available in the US only.

News and updates    

Important updates for patients

2,700,000

repair kits and replacement devices produced to date globally

1,200,000

devices shipped in the US

*Market specific numbers as of June 23, 2022 and will be updated monthly.

All Patient updates    

Questions and answers

The following products listed are affected by the recall notification / field safety notice:

CPAP and BiLevel PAP Devices

All Affected Devices Manufactured Before 26 April 2021, All Device Serial Numbers

Continuous Ventilator, Minimum Ventilatory Support, Facility Use

E30 Emergency Use Authorization

E30

(Emergency Use Authorization)

Continuous Ventilator, Non-life Supporting

DreamStation ASV

DreamStation ASV

Also known as ​DreamStation BiPAP autoSV​
DreamStation ST, AVAPS

DreamStation ST, AVAPS

Also known as​ DreamStation BiPAP AVAPS, ​DreamStation BiPAP S/T
SystemOne ASV4

SystemOne ASV4

Also known as​ System One BiPAP autoSV, ​System One BiPAP autoSV Advanced​
C Series ST, AVAPS

C Series S/T, AVAPS

Also known as​ System One BiPAP AVAPS (C-Series), ​System One BiPAP S/T (C-Series)​​​
OmniLab Advanced Plus(sleep lab) CPAP

OmniLab Advanced Plus

In-Lab Titration Device

Non-continuous Ventilator

50 Series CPAP, ASV

System One 50 series

CPAPs, Auto CPAP, BiPAPs​
60 Series CPAP, ASV

System One 60 series

CPAPs, Auto CPAP, BiPAPs​
DreamStation CPAP

DreamStation CPAP, Auto CPAP, BiPAP

DreamStation Go

DreamStation GO CPAP, APAP, Auto CPAP

Dorma 400, 500

Dorma 400, 500 ​CPAP, Auto CPAP

(not marketed in US)​
If your device is affected...
Register your device
Back to top of the list

Mechanical Ventilators

All Affected Devices Manufactured Before 26 April 2021, All Device Serial Numbers

Continuous Ventilator

Trilogy 100

Trilogy 100 Ventilator

Trilogy 200

Trilogy 200 Ventilator

Garbin Plus, Aeris, LifeVent Ventilator

Garbin Plus, Aeris, LifeVent Ventilator

(not marketed in US)

Continuous Ventilator, Minimum Ventilatory Support, Facility Use

A-Series BiPAP Hybrid A30

A-Series BiPAP Hybrid A30

Also known as ​BiPAP Hybrid A30​Ventilator​ (A-Series)​
(not marketed in US)
A-Series BiPAP V30 Auto Ventilator

A-Series BiPAP V30 Auto Ventilator

Also known as​ BiPAP V30 Auto​ Ventilator ​(A-Series)

Continuous Ventilator, Non-life Supporting

A-Series BiPAP A40

A-Series BiPAP A40

Also known as ​BiPAP A40​ Ventilator ​(A-Series)​
(not marketed in US)​​
A-Series BiPAP A30

A-Series BiPAP A30

Also known as ​BiPAP A30​ Ventilator​ (A-Series)​
(not marketed in US)​​
If your device is affected...
Register your device
Back to top of the list

What products are not affected and why?

 

Products that are not affected may have different sound abatement foam materials, as new materials and technologies are available over time. Also, sound abatement foam in unaffected devices may be placed in a different location due to device design.
  • Trilogy Evo
  • M-Series
  • Trilogy Evo OBM
  • Trilogy EV300
  • Trilogy 202
  • A-Series Pro and EFL
  • DreamStation 2
  • Omnilab (original based on Harmony 2)
  • Dorma 100, Dorma 200, & REMStar SE
  • V60 Ventilator
  • V60 Plus Ventilator
  • V680 Ventilator
  • All oxygen concentrators, respiratory drug delivery products, airway clearance products.

