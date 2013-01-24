Point of care ultrasound education at your fingertips
Share with colleagues:
Philips point-of-care ultrasound education tools
Explore POC ultrasound education tools anytime, anywhere. Tutorials, quick guides and case studies authored by physician experts.
Narrow down your selection with our filters
result found based on filter criteria project found based on search criteria
The filter criteria you have selected did not deliver any results
Please adjust your filters. If you have any questions, please
contact us
Additional Philips point-of-care education
Philips instructor-led education
Our team of highly skilled clinical education specialists delivers our courses in a unique learning environment of small class sizes, small student-to-instructor ratios and small student-to-system ratios.
Cardiac ultrasound, lung ultrasound and eFAST from Toronto General Hospital Department of Anesthesia Perioperative Interactive Education
Live, integrated tele-ultrasound solutions
Philips Lumify ultrasound app can now connect you to colleagues. Philips has partnered with Innovative Imaging Technolgies Inc (IIT) to introduce Reacts platform for remote collaboration and virtual training.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.