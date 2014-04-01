1. Will you add other imaging modes such as PW Doppler?

The Lumify team is continuously working on improving Lumify, including new transducers, features and services.

2. How does Lumify's imaging performance compare to other systems?

The Lumify app provides imaging performance comparable to larger systems, with no compromise in depth penetration or tissue resolution.

3. How much usage time can I get from my Lumify system?

Scan times depend on your device, but generally, you can scan continuously for two to four hours. To see the estimated scan time for compatible devices, please visit http://www.philips.com/lumify-compatible-devices.

4. How much memory space will Lumify require?

The Lumify app requires approximately 50 MB of storage space, with additional storage space required for patient data.

5. How durable is the Lumify transducer?

The Lumify transducer family has been designed and tested to meet the rigorous reliability needs of the highly mobile ultrasound market and to ensure that your transducers will survive the type of wear and impact that occurs in the highly mobile ultrasound environment.

6. Can you tell me more about how the Lumify subscription works and what it includes?

You can subscribe to the Lumify service on a 6, 12, 18 or 24 month basis, with no long-term contract. The subscription model ensures that you always receive the latest ultrasound technology and includes Lumify transducers, the Lumify app, software upgrades, a manufacturer's warranty, and access to Philips service and education. Your subscription includes a carrying bag for your device and transducer or transducers. Your subscription does not include an Android device.

7. What education or training is offered with Lumify?

Lumify is intuitive and does not require extensive in-service training. Philips offers select point-of-care education resources at no charge, as well as more extensive education and training courses for a fee. Please visit the following websites to view all educational resources and offerings

www.philips.com/CCEMeducation

www.philips.com/RAPMeducation

http://www.usa.philips.com/healthcare/education-resources/education-training

8. What is Lumfiy's image storage capacity?

A typical ultrasound exam with a few still images uses only about 10 MB of storage. Exams with a few three-second loops use about 50 MB. You can store hundreds of exams on any device with which Lumify is compatible (www.philips.com/Lumify-Compatible-Devices). Actual storage capacity depends on several factors, such as how much content is stored on your device.

9. Does Lumify support Windows devices, such as the Surface tablet?

At this time, Lumify supports only Android devices. We are continually exploring opportunities to expand support for all platforms.

10. Does the Lumify patient information include accession numbers?

Yes. The Patient Info form has an Accession Number field. Additionally, it can be obtained via the Modality Worklist functionality.

11. Can I use Lumify for pediatric imaging?

Yes. Pediatric imaging is an indication for use.

12. Can I make near-field or far-field gain adjustments with Lumify?

You can adjust overall gain with Lumify, and AutoScan (continuous iScan gain optimization) is always on to keep the image gain uniform from shallow to deep.

13. Is loop capture prospective or retrospective?

Lumify captures loops (1-10 seconds in length) prospectively. Lumify starts capturing once you touch Save Loop and continues to capture until you touch Stop or until the specified loop length time expires.

14. Does Lumify work with Samsung Phones (S4, S5, S6, S6 Edge)?

Philips recommends that you use a device that is listed on the tablet compatibility list: http://www.philips.com/lumify-compatible-devices

15. Does Lumify include XRes?

Yes. XRes, the latest generation of image processing, improves image resolution and makes structures easier to visualize. Philips optimizes XRes for each clinical application.

16. Does Lumify include Tissue Harmonic Imaging (THI)?

Yes. Lumify uses THI based on the clinical application. For example, on the C5-2 transducer, both the gallbladder and OB/GYN applications use THI.

17. Does Lumify include SonoCT?

Yes. SonoCT, sometimes called spatial compounding or multibeam, is active on the L12-4 and C5-2 transducers for all applications except Lung.

18. Will I get reimbursed for exams performed using Lumify?

Lumify is a prescription medical device available for purchase by licensed medical physicians (defined as Doctor or Medicine – MD of Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine – DO) and healthcare providers that employ licensed physicians.

Ultrasound services performed with an Ultra mobile or hand-carried ultrasound system are reported using the same ultrasound codes that are submitted for studies performed with cart-based ultrasound systems so long as the usual requirements are met. All ultrasound examinations must meet the requirements of medical necessity as set forth by the payer, must meet the requirements of completeness for the code that is chosen, and must be documented in the patient’s record, regardless of the type of ultrasound equipment that is used.

19. Does Lumify support DICOM Modality Worklist (MWL)? How do I setup a Modality Worklist server?

Yes, you can configure and query a DICOM MWL server. For more information, see your Lumify User Manual.

20. Can I create temporary ID when I start an exam? If so, can I modify it with patient information later?

Yes. Touch Scan on the Scan/Create Patient display to begin imaging without entering patient information. You can modify patient data at any time until you end the exam.

21. Is Color Mode available?

Yes. Two color modes are available: Fast Flow (high color scale for arterial flow) and Slow Flow (low color scale for venous flow)

22. Can I scan or review images in full-screen view?

Yes. To view an image in full-screen view, touch [[full-screen view icon]] in the lower right corner of the image. To restore normal viewing, touch [[return to normal view icon]]

23. What barcode formats does Lumify support?

See your Lumify User Manual for a full list of supported formats and for instructions on how to configure the barcode scanner.

24. Which transducers is M-mode available on?

M-mode is available on the S4-1, C5-2 and L12-4 transducers.

25. Can I use Lumify outside the hospital?

Lumify is a transportable ultrasound system intended for use in environments where healthcare is provided by healthcare professionals that may include home, hospital, clinical or medical office, and transportation (EMT) environments.

26. What is included with my outright purchase of Lumify?

When you purchase Lumify outright, you get the Lumify transducer(s), the Lumify app, software upgrades, and a manufacturer's warranty. Your purchase also includes a carrying bag for your device and transducer.

IMPORTANT: Your purchase does not include a compatible smart device, with the exception of a Lumify System Bundle (kitted solution - USA only). If you purchased a Lumify System Bundle, Philips provides compatible COTS tablet with the latest version of the Lumify app installed on it, in addition to the above components for an outright purchased Lumify.

27. What methods of payment can I use for my outright Lumify purchase?

You can charge your Lumify purchase to a credit card or Philips will invoice against a purchase order.

28. How long will it take for my purchased Lumify transducer to arrive?

Your Lumify transducer(s) should arrive within two weeks of placing your order, but actual delivery time is dependent upon product availability. Larger orders may take longer. Please call (844) 695-8643 if you have questions about your order.

29. What type of warranty is offered with the purchased Lumify solution?

Your Lumify purchase is covered by a 5 year basic warranty that includes access to the support section of our Lumify portal, access to our Philips remote support experts, and coverage for your Lumify transducer(s) against manufacturer's defects. www.lumify.philips.com/web/support- Premium coverage is available at an additional cost through our Xtend Premium offering that provides you with protection against accidental damage.

30. What additional service coverage is available with the purchased Lumify solution?

Philips offers Xtend Premium, a service contract that provides additional coverage for your Lumify purchase. Please refer to Terms and Conditions for more information about Xtend Premium. http://www.usa.philips.com/healthcare/about/terms-conditions.

31. What are the terms and conditions of the purchased Lumify Warranty?

Terms and Conditions of Warranty http://www.usa.philips.com/healthcare/about/terms-conditions.

32. What are the terms and conditions of the purchasable Lumify Service Contract, Xtend Premium?

Xtend Premium provides accidental damage coverage for Lumify transducers purchased by Customer, for the period listed in the quotation. Customer is entitled to an exchange of accidentally damaged transducers (not to exceed 1 transducer replacement per year). Xtend Premium is designed to supplement the warranty coverage on a purchased Lumify transducer; it does not include replacement of lost or stolen transducers. Terms and Conditions of the Philips Service Agreement apply. Xtend Premium offering http://www.usa.philips.com/healthcare/about/terms-conditions.

33. How do I cancel my purchased Lumify?

After your Lumify purchase, returns or cancelations are not allowed per the terms and conditions of your purchase.

The Subscription-based services offers the option to cancel at any time. http://www.usa.philips.com/healthcare/about/terms-conditions.

34. Is there a way to reset the imaging controls to the default gain/depth? Like a "reset button"?

You can easily reset the imaging controls to the optimized defaults by reselecting the preset. This will restore depth/gains/settings to the optimized default.

35. How many linear distance measurements can I make on a single image?

Lumify allows a maximum of four linear distance measurements on a single image. To add a distance measurement, select Distance from the Measure menu.

36. Can I reverse the cardiac image orientation?

Yes, but only for cardiac images acquired with the S4-1 transducer: touch Cardiac L/R Invert in Settings.

37. Will an automatic update to Lumify interrupt an exam?

If automatic application updates are enabled in your device's Android settings, an automatic update to Lumify could interrupt system use. To avoid this situation, disable automatic updates in your Android operating system. For instructions, see the Google Play Help.

38. How does Fetal Age Summary work?

In the OB/GYN preset, you can perform fetal analysis from the current exam. After freezing an image, touch Fetal Age. Touch a system-defined fetal age or growth measurement from the menu. The four fetal measurements available are HC, BPD, AC, and FL. You can also enter the LMP or EDD. As measurements are added to the Fetal Age Summary, the average fetal age is calculated based on the Hadlock 1985 published tables. After all four fetal measurements are made, the estimated fetal weight is also calculated.

39. How can I export the Fetal Age Summary?

If you performed fetal age analysis, Lumify creates an image that includes a summary of the fetal measurements and calculations (the Fetal Age Summary image). The Fetal Age Summary image is included when you export the exam.

40. What is Lumify Tele-Ultrasound powered by Reacts?

Lumify Integrated Tele-Ultrasound Powered by Reacts Collaborative Platform (Lumify with Reacts) is available as a subscription-based option.

Reacts is interactive audio-video software developed, marketed, and sold by Innovative Imaging Technologies, Inc. (IIT). The Reacts software is integrated into the Lumify app, providing live ultrasound collaboration.

41. How do I connect with another Reacts user?

Once you are logged into Reacts in the Lumify App, you can initiate a Reacts session with any of your Reacts Contacts. See User Manual for details on adding Reacts contacts and initiating sessions.

42. What's included in my Reacts subscription and how long is it valid for?

For details on your Reacts plan, visit: https://reacts.com/en/plans

43. How is Patient Health Information managed while using Reacts-Tele Ultrasound?

No patient data is sent to the remote user in a Reacts tele-ultrasound session. The images that a remote user has access to are de-identified and patient confidentiality is retained.

44. Whom can I connect with using Reacts on my Lumify system?

With your Reacts account on your Lumify system, you can connect with any Reacts user. Reacts is available as a PC client, iOS app, Web app, or within Lumify.

45. What do I need to do to get access to Reacts on my Lumify system?

Before you can use Lumify with Reacts for the first time, you must be connected to the Internet and do the following:

1. Redeem or share your Reacts access codes to activate your free Reacts licenses.

2. Create a Reacts account. If you already have a Reacts account, you can use your Reacts credentials to log in to Reacts.

3. Add Reacts contacts.

46. How can I redeem or share my Reacts Tele-Ultrasound access code?

With each Lumify transducer, Philips provides two access codes that, when redeemed or shared, provide access to the Standard Plan of Reacts.

47. What are the warranty terms of my Lumify System bundle?

The Lumify Bundle system has warranty coverage associated with the tablet and the transducer. Check the Terms and Conditions for details.

48. I have a Lumify system bundle. Will my Lumify transducers work with another compatible smart device?

Yes, while the Lumify System Bundle comes with a pre-registered transducer and tablet pair, the transducer can be registered with another compatible smart device. Check compatiblity list for latest compatible devices: https://www.usa.philips.com/healthcare/sites/lumify/support/lumify-tablet-compatibility

49. What cleaning solution should I use to maintain the tablet sleeve in the Lumify system bundle?

The tablet sleeve included in the Lumify System Bundle can be cleaned with all of the same approved cleaners and disinfectants as the Lumify transducers.

50. Can I setup multiple connectivity profiles for Lumify?

Connectivity profiles let you define a set of storage destinations, export strategies, exam settings, and connection settings. You can create and configure multiple connectivity profiles and quickly switch among them. You must end the exam before you can switch connectivity profiles.

51. Can I setup Lumify to delete exams after they are sent? (delete after send)

The Lumify Ultrasound System is not intended for long-term storage of patient data. Export exams frequently and delete them after they are exported.

52. How do I setup a Modality Performed Procedure Step (MPPS) server?

While adding a connectivity profile, under "Server & Roles", select a Modality Performed Procedure Step (MPPS) server. To add a new MPPS server, select Add New, and then, in the Setup MPPS Servers dialog box, touch Add New. See "Adding a Connectivity Profile" section of the User Manual.

53. How do I setup DICOM storage commitment server?

While adding a connectivity profile, under "Server & Roles", select a DICOM storage commitment server. To add a new storage commitment server, select Manage Options and touch Add New. See "Adding a Connectivity Profile" section of the User Manual.

54. How long do I have to resume a paused exam?

If you leave an exam or close the system, you can return to the open exam within 24 hours. See "Resuming Paused Exam" section of User Manual for details.