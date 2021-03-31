"Lumify helps experts communicate with bedside caregivers remotely via real-time imaging, enabling early intervention through audio-visual technology; thereby empowering patient-centered care outcomes," noted Kompalli. "Philips's vision to support guidance, education, training, and supervision in real-time through cutting-edge interactive audio-video tools will drive Lumify’s long-term growth across regions."



Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Global Customer Value Leadership Award to the company that demonstrates excellence in implementing strategies, proactively creating value for its customers, focusing on improving their return on the investment in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting customer value beyond good service, leading to improved customer retention and expansion. A full copy of the 2020 Global Customer Value Leadership Award detailing the selection criteria and the Lumify solution can be accessed here .



Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.



