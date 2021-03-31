Lumify supports unprecedented connection and collaboration between healthcare providers and experts, regardless of geographic location
Based on its recent analysis of the global market for integrated telehealth solutions in point-of-care (POC) ultrasound, Frost & Sullivan has recognized Philips with the 2020 Global Customer Value Leadership Award. Its smartphone- and tablet-enabled ultrasound solution, Lumify, leverages Innovative Imaging Technologies, Inc.’s (IIT) Reacts collaborative platform and expanded tele-ultrasound capabilities to facilitate cost-efficient, real-time, and connected virtual ultrasound examinations, which have become increasingly important during the COVID-19 pandemic.