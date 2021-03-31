Home
Frost & Sullivan recognizes Philips with the 2020 Global Customer Value Leadership Award for Its Tele-ultrasound Solution, Lumify


Lumify supports unprecedented connection and collaboration between healthcare providers and experts, regardless of geographic location

 

Based on its recent analysis of the global market for integrated telehealth solutions in point-of-care (POC) ultrasound, Frost & Sullivan has recognized Philips with the 2020 Global Customer Value Leadership Award. Its smartphone- and tablet-enabled ultrasound solution, Lumify, leverages Innovative Imaging Technologies, Inc.’s (IIT) Reacts collaborative platform and expanded tele-ultrasound capabilities to facilitate cost-efficient, real-time, and connected virtual ultrasound examinations, which have become increasingly important during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Lumify delivers high-resolution imaging on compatible smart devices for unmatched portability at a lower total cost of ownership. The device weighs 136 grams and has a battery-free transducer with a detachable cable connecting to a smart device," said Srikanth Kompalli, Program Manager at Frost & Sullivan. "Built for versatility and flexibility, the compact and durable solution facilitates anytime-anywhere ultrasound." Additionally, the ability to perform ultrasound examinations at the patient bedside with the small, ultra-portable Lumify unit helps minimize unnecessary infection exposure and patient transport and decrease equipment disinfection time, paramount under the current pandemic.
Lumify's easy-to-use design allows newer staff to perform ultrasound examinations, capturing accurate images while simultaneously being trained remotely. This approach to developing technician skills at the ground level extends ultrasound access to underdeveloped regions. Lumify is also proving invaluable in non-traditional settings such as the armed forces, disaster relief organizations, helicopters, and sports clubs. “The Lumify handheld Ultrasound has become instrumental to physicians around the world. The fight against Covid made its importance clearer. Our focus is to further increase Lumify’s performance by making it smart,” says Matthijs Groot Wassink, Point-Of-Care Ultrasound Business Category Leader at Philips.
 

Significantly, the integrated tele-ultrasound solution supports multi-faceted and multi-disciplinary care team collaboration. High-quality images displayed on compatible devices enable physicians to make fast, accurate, and timely care decisions across applications, including soft tissue, cardiac, musculoskeletal, superficial, abdominal, focused assessment with sonography in trauma, known as FAST, lung, and obstetrics and gynecological examinations.
"Lumify helps experts communicate with bedside caregivers remotely via real-time imaging, enabling early intervention through audio-visual technology; thereby empowering patient-centered care outcomes," noted Kompalli. "Philips's vision to support guidance, education, training, and supervision in real-time through cutting-edge interactive audio-video tools will drive Lumify’s long-term growth across regions."
 

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Global Customer Value Leadership Award to the company that demonstrates excellence in implementing strategies, proactively creating value for its customers, focusing on improving their return on the investment in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting customer value beyond good service, leading to improved customer retention and expansion. A full copy of the 2020 Global Customer Value Leadership Award detailing the selection criteria and the Lumify solution can be accessed here.
 

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.
 

