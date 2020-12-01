Philips Ambient Experience: better imaging, precise diagnoses and better patient care

Yes, it does. For example, a recent study on the impact of the patient on MRI efficiency found that 28% of patients undergoing an MRI scan were anxious. And in all cases where the patient moved during their scan, around 74% of the scans suffered in terms of image quality, with 70% of those being so bad that the results could not be used [1]. So reducing patient anxiety, which caused patient motion almost twice as often as pain or claustrophobia, can definitely lead to better imaging, which in turn leads to more precise diagnoses and better patient outcomes.
Ambient Experience helps to calm patients and thereby improve image quality. We have seen its use resulting in as much as a 70% reduction in re-scans, which improves a radiology department’s clinical efficiency. We’ve also seen up to an 80% reduction in the need for sedation [1], which is the traditional way of dealing with anxious patients. So Ambient Experience also contributes to better use of staff resources and lower costs [1].
And there’s an additional benefit in terms of the staff experience because the psychological effect of calmer patients and a more pleasant working environment leads to lower stress levels in radiology department staff, as well as greater job satisfaction and better staff retention. So although it may not immediately look like a clinical solution, Ambient Experience does make a significant contribution to what we call the Quadruple Aim of healthcare – better patient outcomes, improved patient and staff experiences, and lower cost of care.
We are nearing our 2000th Ambient Experience installation worldwide, and the feedback we’ve received is overwhelmingly positive [1]. Some of the most rewarding being from pediatric hospitals where children themselves, as well as their parents and caregivers, have noted how well it works and how different it is from their previous experiences. And not only is Philips Ambient Experience relevant for children, we see very similar effects for teenagers, adults, and staff. After we installed an end-to-end Ambient Experience solution in the ’Noah’s Ark ’Children’s Hospital in Cardiff in the UK, 86% of the caregivers said they could work more effectively. So it is not only that they feel better about their work, but it is also a more effective environment to work in.
However, there is also another fascinating observation, which, although we’ve seen it before, has become even more relevant during the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 has not only increased fear and anxiety in patients; the enormous pressure it is putting on hospital staff is also raising their stress levels. We’ve seen a definite increase in the number of hospital staff seeking out Ambient Experience radiology rooms while not being occupied and using them as ‘‘chill ’out’ zones because the atmosphere is calming and relaxing.
The virtual nature of this year’s RSNA means visitors will be able to see more of what Ambience Experience is capable of rather than less because we’ve built it into virtual demonstrations right across our imaging portfolio –. We can even let visitors select different themes virtually and get the full Ambient Experience with MR, CT, PET/CT, Diagnostic X-ray, and intervention rooms.
[1] Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.